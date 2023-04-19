Last updated on .From the section Irish

Former Reds defender O'Hara was Paddy McLaughlin's assistant

Cliftonville have revealed plans to introduce a 'hybrid' model and appoint a full-time manager, while announcing Declan O'Hara as interim boss.

Former Reds defender O'Hara moves up from his role as coach to take over from Paddy McLaughlin, who stepped down as manager on Monday night.

McLaughlin is expected to be named as Ruaidhri Higgins' assistant at Derry City.

Cliftonville's plans will mean some of their players will become full-time.

"Declan has already taken over the responsibilities with the first training session held yesterday [Monday] following the departure of Paddy McLaughlin. All at Solitude will give Declan our full support in his new role," Cliftonville said in a statement.

"The club are now undertaking the process of appointing a permanent, full-time manager.

"Cliftonville FC had already commenced the move towards a new model with our ambition to put a hybrid system in place which will balance the needs of full-time footballers alongside those players who pursue other careers along with football.

"It is our intention that the new manager will be central to that process along with taking a strategic overview of all football at the club.

"While this process continues, we know that supporters will give Declan and the team their full backing."

Cliftonville have two Irish Premiership games remaining this season and will almost certainly then take part in the play-offs for a European place.

They are currently sitting fourth in the Irish Premiership table, six points behind second-placed Linfield and with a vastly inferior goal difference to the Blues, making second spot and the guaranteed European place it delivers very unlikely.

The Reds' announcement of plans to appoint a full-time manager and switch to a hybrid model for the playing squad is similar to a move made by their north Belfast neighbours Crusaders in 2018.

That came after newly-crowned Irish Premiership champions Larne became a full-time operation and, since then, Glentoran and Linfield have become full-time clubs.

The switch to full-time or hybrid operations has been one of the most significant developments in the recent history of top-flight football in Northern Ireland.