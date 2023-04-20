Last updated on .From the section European Football

Youssef En-Nesyri scored his 50th Sevilla goal to put the hosts ahead

Manchester United were dumped out of the Europa League following a dreadful performance in defeat to Sevilla.

The Spanish side led after eight minutes when Youssef En-Nesyri finished following an error from Harry Maguire.

Sevilla doubled their advantage with a looping header from defender Loic Bade, before En-Nesyri again capitalised on a mistake - from goalkeeper David de Gea - to complete the win.

United were well below their best as they exited Europe with a whimper.

This is the first of a series of potentially season-defining games for United - they take on Brighton at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday and face a key Premier League match at Tottenham on 27 April - and Erik Ten Hag's side completely failed this test.

Sevilla meanwhile will play Juventus in a two-legged semi-final on 11 and 18 May. The Italian side beat Sporting 2-1 on aggregate in their quarter-final.

Maguire blunder begins United nightmare

Having given Sevilla a big helping hand back into the tie with the second own goal in the first leg at Old Trafford, United captain Maguire was found wanting for the opener here.

He was not helped by his goalkeeper, as De Gea played a short pass to him on the edge of the area as three Sevilla players converged in an impressively co-ordinated press.

However Maguire should have done better than play a pass off Erik Lamela, just two yards in front of him. The ball rebounded to En-Nesyri - one of the stars of Morocco's 2022 World Cup exploits - who finished past the hapless De Gea.

It set the mood for the first half, where Sevilla were roared on by the deafening crowd at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium and against a nervous and uncreative United.

Sevilla may sit 13th in La Liga and have spent the majority of a poor season battling relegation, but they looked reinvigorated under Jose Luis Mendillibar, their third permanent manager of the season.

A stunning rabona cross from Nemanja Gudelj after half an hour demonstrated their confidence, while Luis Ocampos appeared to have doubled the lead before the break with a fine finish from the edge of the area only for a lengthy video assistant referee check to determine Marcos Acuna had been narrowly offside in the build-up.

Raucous crowd roar Sevilla into final four

United meanwhile looked bereft of attacking prowess without the suspended Bruno Fernandes or Marcus Rashford, who was on the bench following a groin injury. Anthony Martial started up front against the side where he spent part of last season on loan, but was forced off injured early in the second half.

Rashford, United's top scorer this season, was sent on at half-time to replace the ineffective Jadon Sancho but before he could even have a touch of the ball his side were two goals down.

Ivan Rakitic's corner came off the shoulder of former Nottingham Forest loanee Bade, looped over De Gea and went in off the crossbar.

It summed up a dreadful off-night all around for United - Casemiro was uncharacteristically poor in possession, while in defence the injury enforced absences of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane left gaping chasms of confidence.

But the worst was saved until last. With United chasing the game late on, De Gea rushed out of his goal to try to clear a long ball, only to slice his attempted half-volley and allow En-Nesyri to slot into an empty goal.

Sevilla have now progressed in all seven Uefa Cup and Europa League quarter-finals they have played in, having won all six competitions when they have reached this stage previously.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Sevilla Sevilla Sevilla

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Sevilla Starting XI Avg Squad number 13 Player name Bono Average rating 6.09 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Navas Average rating 6.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 44 Player name Badé Average rating 6.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Marcão Average rating 6.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Acuña Average rating 6.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Fernando Average rating 6.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Gudelj Average rating 6.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 55 Player name Ocampos Average rating 6.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Rakitic Average rating 6.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Lamela Average rating 6.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name En-Nesyri Average rating 6.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 3 Player name Alex Telles Average rating 7.11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Suso Average rating 7.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Gil Average rating 7.10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Manchester United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 3.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 4.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Maguire Average rating 3.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 3.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 4.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 4.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Eriksen Average rating 4.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Antony Average rating 4.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Sabitzer Average rating 4.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 3.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Martial Average rating 3.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 3.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 3.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 3.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Weghorst Average rating 2.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 2.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Sevilla Formation 4-2-3-1 13 Bono 16 Navas 44 Badé 23 do Nascimento Teixeira 19 Acuña 20 Reges 6 Gudelj 55 Ocampos 10 Rakitic 17 Lamela 15 En-Nesyri 13 Bono Booked at 73mins

16 Navas

44 Badé

23 do Nascimento Teixeira Substituted for Fernández Sáenz de la Torre at 29' minutes

19 Acuña Substituted for Alex Telles at 85' minutes

20 Reges

6 Gudelj

55 Ocampos

10 Rakitic

17 Lamela Substituted for Gil at 80' minutes

15 En-Nesyri Substitutes 1 Dmitrovic

3 Alex Telles

4 Rekik

7 Fernández Sáenz de la Torre

12 Mir

14 Nianzou

21 Torres

24 Gómez

25 Gil

31 Flores Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 29 Wan-Bissaka 5 Maguire 2 Lindelöf 20 Dalot 18 Casemiro 14 Eriksen 21 Antony 15 Sabitzer 25 Sancho 9 Martial 1 de Gea

29 Wan-Bissaka Substituted for Shaw at 45' minutes Booked at 90mins

5 Maguire

2 Lindelöf

20 Dalot

18 Casemiro Booked at 56mins

14 Eriksen Substituted for Elanga at 87' minutes

21 Antony Booked at 59mins

15 Sabitzer Substituted for Fred at 68' minutes

25 Sancho Substituted for Rashford at 45' minutes

9 Martial Substituted for Weghorst at 54' minutes Substitutes 10 Rashford

12 Malacia

17 Fred

23 Shaw

27 Weghorst

28 Pellistri

31 Butland

36 Elanga

50 Vítek

55 Iqbal Referee: Artur Manuel Soares Dias Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Sevilla 3, Manchester United 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Sevilla 3, Manchester United 0. Post update Attempt blocked. Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic. Post update Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United). Post update Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Booking Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United). Post update Bryan Gil (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fred. Post update Attempt blocked. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antony with a cross. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jesús Navas. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Nemanja Gudelj. Post update Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a through ball. Post update Offside, Sevilla. Lucas Ocampos tries a through ball, but Suso is caught offside. Post update Attempt saved. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fred. Post update Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Alex Telles (Sevilla). Post update Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Luke Shaw. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Christian Eriksen. Post update Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing. Page 1 of 7 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward