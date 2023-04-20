Match ends, Sevilla 3, Manchester United 0.
Manchester United were dumped out of the Europa League following a dreadful performance in defeat to Sevilla.
The Spanish side led after eight minutes when Youssef En-Nesyri finished following an error from Harry Maguire.
Sevilla doubled their advantage with a looping header from defender Loic Bade, before En-Nesyri again capitalised on a mistake - from goalkeeper David de Gea - to complete the win.
United were well below their best as they exited Europe with a whimper.
This is the first of a series of potentially season-defining games for United - they take on Brighton at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday and face a key Premier League match at Tottenham on 27 April - and Erik Ten Hag's side completely failed this test.
Sevilla meanwhile will play Juventus in a two-legged semi-final on 11 and 18 May. The Italian side beat Sporting 2-1 on aggregate in their quarter-final.
- Latest Manchester United news, analysis and fan views
- Get Man Utd news notifications
- Listen to the latest The Devils' Advocate podcast
Maguire blunder begins United nightmare
Having given Sevilla a big helping hand back into the tie with the second own goal in the first leg at Old Trafford, United captain Maguire was found wanting for the opener here.
He was not helped by his goalkeeper, as De Gea played a short pass to him on the edge of the area as three Sevilla players converged in an impressively co-ordinated press.
However Maguire should have done better than play a pass off Erik Lamela, just two yards in front of him. The ball rebounded to En-Nesyri - one of the stars of Morocco's 2022 World Cup exploits - who finished past the hapless De Gea.
It set the mood for the first half, where Sevilla were roared on by the deafening crowd at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium and against a nervous and uncreative United.
Sevilla may sit 13th in La Liga and have spent the majority of a poor season battling relegation, but they looked reinvigorated under Jose Luis Mendillibar, their third permanent manager of the season.
A stunning rabona cross from Nemanja Gudelj after half an hour demonstrated their confidence, while Luis Ocampos appeared to have doubled the lead before the break with a fine finish from the edge of the area only for a lengthy video assistant referee check to determine Marcos Acuna had been narrowly offside in the build-up.
Raucous crowd roar Sevilla into final four
United meanwhile looked bereft of attacking prowess without the suspended Bruno Fernandes or Marcus Rashford, who was on the bench following a groin injury. Anthony Martial started up front against the side where he spent part of last season on loan, but was forced off injured early in the second half.
Rashford, United's top scorer this season, was sent on at half-time to replace the ineffective Jadon Sancho but before he could even have a touch of the ball his side were two goals down.
Ivan Rakitic's corner came off the shoulder of former Nottingham Forest loanee Bade, looped over De Gea and went in off the crossbar.
It summed up a dreadful off-night all around for United - Casemiro was uncharacteristically poor in possession, while in defence the injury enforced absences of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane left gaping chasms of confidence.
But the worst was saved until last. With United chasing the game late on, De Gea rushed out of his goal to try to clear a long ball, only to slice his attempted half-volley and allow En-Nesyri to slot into an empty goal.
Sevilla have now progressed in all seven Uefa Cup and Europa League quarter-finals they have played in, having won all six competitions when they have reached this stage previously.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Sevilla
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameBonoAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number16Player nameNavasAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number44Player nameBadéAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number23Player nameMarcãoAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number19Player nameAcuñaAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number20Player nameFernandoAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number6Player nameGudeljAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number55Player nameOcamposAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number10Player nameRakiticAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number17Player nameLamelaAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number15Player nameEn-NesyriAverage rating
6.86
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameAlex TellesAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number7Player nameSusoAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number25Player nameGilAverage rating
7.10
Manchester United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
3.61
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
4.12
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
3.05
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
3.99
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
4.12
- Squad number18Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number14Player nameEriksenAverage rating
4.54
- Squad number21Player nameAntonyAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number15Player nameSabitzerAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
3.74
- Squad number9Player nameMartialAverage rating
3.80
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
3.64
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
3.20
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
3.31
- Squad number27Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
2.77
- Squad number36Player nameElangaAverage rating
2.91
Line-ups
Sevilla
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13BonoBooked at 73mins
- 16Navas
- 44Badé
- 23do Nascimento TeixeiraSubstituted forFernández Sáenz de la Torreat 29'minutes
- 19AcuñaSubstituted forAlex Tellesat 85'minutes
- 20Reges
- 6Gudelj
- 55Ocampos
- 10Rakitic
- 17LamelaSubstituted forGilat 80'minutes
- 15En-Nesyri
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 3Alex Telles
- 4Rekik
- 7Fernández Sáenz de la Torre
- 12Mir
- 14Nianzou
- 21Torres
- 24Gómez
- 25Gil
- 31Flores
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-BissakaSubstituted forShawat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 5Maguire
- 2Lindelöf
- 20Dalot
- 18CasemiroBooked at 56mins
- 14EriksenSubstituted forElangaat 87'minutes
- 21AntonyBooked at 59mins
- 15SabitzerSubstituted forFredat 68'minutes
- 25SanchoSubstituted forRashfordat 45'minutes
- 9MartialSubstituted forWeghorstat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Rashford
- 12Malacia
- 17Fred
- 23Shaw
- 27Weghorst
- 28Pellistri
- 31Butland
- 36Elanga
- 50Vítek
- 55Iqbal
- Referee:
- Artur Manuel Soares Dias
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sevilla 3, Manchester United 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.
Post update
Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).
Post update
Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).
Post update
Bryan Gil (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fred.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antony with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Nemanja Gudelj.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a through ball.
Post update
Offside, Sevilla. Lucas Ocampos tries a through ball, but Suso is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fred.
Post update
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Telles (Sevilla).
Post update
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Luke Shaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Christian Eriksen.
Post update
Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- Our coverage of Manchester United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything United - go straight to all the best content
Disrespectful and, of course, completely wrong.