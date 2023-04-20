Close menu
Europa League - Quarter-Final - 2nd Leg
SevillaSevilla3Man UtdManchester United0

Sevilla 3-0 Manchester United (Agg: 5-2): Dreadful Red Devils dumped out of Europa League

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments540

Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates the opening goal
Youssef En-Nesyri scored his 50th Sevilla goal to put the hosts ahead

Manchester United were dumped out of the Europa League following a dreadful performance in defeat to Sevilla.

The Spanish side led after eight minutes when Youssef En-Nesyri finished following an error from Harry Maguire.

Sevilla doubled their advantage with a looping header from defender Loic Bade, before En-Nesyri again capitalised on a mistake - from goalkeeper David de Gea - to complete the win.

United were well below their best as they exited Europe with a whimper.

This is the first of a series of potentially season-defining games for United - they take on Brighton at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday and face a key Premier League match at Tottenham on 27 April - and Erik Ten Hag's side completely failed this test.

Sevilla meanwhile will play Juventus in a two-legged semi-final on 11 and 18 May. The Italian side beat Sporting 2-1 on aggregate in their quarter-final.

Maguire blunder begins United nightmare

Having given Sevilla a big helping hand back into the tie with the second own goal in the first leg at Old Trafford, United captain Maguire was found wanting for the opener here.

He was not helped by his goalkeeper, as De Gea played a short pass to him on the edge of the area as three Sevilla players converged in an impressively co-ordinated press.

However Maguire should have done better than play a pass off Erik Lamela, just two yards in front of him. The ball rebounded to En-Nesyri - one of the stars of Morocco's 2022 World Cup exploits - who finished past the hapless De Gea.

It set the mood for the first half, where Sevilla were roared on by the deafening crowd at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium and against a nervous and uncreative United.

Sevilla may sit 13th in La Liga and have spent the majority of a poor season battling relegation, but they looked reinvigorated under Jose Luis Mendillibar, their third permanent manager of the season.

A stunning rabona cross from Nemanja Gudelj after half an hour demonstrated their confidence, while Luis Ocampos appeared to have doubled the lead before the break with a fine finish from the edge of the area only for a lengthy video assistant referee check to determine Marcos Acuna had been narrowly offside in the build-up.

Raucous crowd roar Sevilla into final four

United meanwhile looked bereft of attacking prowess without the suspended Bruno Fernandes or Marcus Rashford, who was on the bench following a groin injury. Anthony Martial started up front against the side where he spent part of last season on loan, but was forced off injured early in the second half.

Rashford, United's top scorer this season, was sent on at half-time to replace the ineffective Jadon Sancho but before he could even have a touch of the ball his side were two goals down.

Ivan Rakitic's corner came off the shoulder of former Nottingham Forest loanee Bade, looped over De Gea and went in off the crossbar.

It summed up a dreadful off-night all around for United - Casemiro was uncharacteristically poor in possession, while in defence the injury enforced absences of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane left gaping chasms of confidence.

But the worst was saved until last. With United chasing the game late on, De Gea rushed out of his goal to try to clear a long ball, only to slice his attempted half-volley and allow En-Nesyri to slot into an empty goal.

Sevilla have now progressed in all seven Uefa Cup and Europa League quarter-finals they have played in, having won all six competitions when they have reached this stage previously.

Sevilla

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameBono
    Average rating

    6.09

  2. Squad number16Player nameNavas
    Average rating

    6.30

  3. Squad number44Player nameBadé
    Average rating

    6.17

  4. Squad number23Player nameMarcão
    Average rating

    6.23

  5. Squad number19Player nameAcuña
    Average rating

    6.38

  6. Squad number20Player nameFernando
    Average rating

    6.19

  7. Squad number6Player nameGudelj
    Average rating

    6.28

  8. Squad number55Player nameOcampos
    Average rating

    6.48

  9. Squad number10Player nameRakitic
    Average rating

    6.61

  10. Squad number17Player nameLamela
    Average rating

    6.55

  11. Squad number15Player nameEn-Nesyri
    Average rating

    6.86

Substitutes

  1. Squad number3Player nameAlex Telles
    Average rating

    7.11

  2. Squad number7Player nameSuso
    Average rating

    7.16

  3. Squad number25Player nameGil
    Average rating

    7.10

Manchester United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    3.61

  2. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    4.12

  3. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    3.05

  4. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    3.99

  5. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    4.12

  6. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    4.56

  7. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    4.54

  8. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    4.58

  9. Squad number15Player nameSabitzer
    Average rating

    4.27

  10. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    3.74

  11. Squad number9Player nameMartial
    Average rating

    3.80

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    3.64

  2. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    3.20

  3. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    3.31

  4. Squad number27Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    2.77

  5. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    2.91

Line-ups

Sevilla

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13BonoBooked at 73mins
  • 16Navas
  • 44Badé
  • 23do Nascimento TeixeiraSubstituted forFernández Sáenz de la Torreat 29'minutes
  • 19AcuñaSubstituted forAlex Tellesat 85'minutes
  • 20Reges
  • 6Gudelj
  • 55Ocampos
  • 10Rakitic
  • 17LamelaSubstituted forGilat 80'minutes
  • 15En-Nesyri

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 3Alex Telles
  • 4Rekik
  • 7Fernández Sáenz de la Torre
  • 12Mir
  • 14Nianzou
  • 21Torres
  • 24Gómez
  • 25Gil
  • 31Flores

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-BissakaSubstituted forShawat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5Maguire
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 20Dalot
  • 18CasemiroBooked at 56mins
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forElangaat 87'minutes
  • 21AntonyBooked at 59mins
  • 15SabitzerSubstituted forFredat 68'minutes
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forRashfordat 45'minutes
  • 9MartialSubstituted forWeghorstat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Rashford
  • 12Malacia
  • 17Fred
  • 23Shaw
  • 27Weghorst
  • 28Pellistri
  • 31Butland
  • 36Elanga
  • 50Vítek
  • 55Iqbal
Referee:
Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home20
Away16
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sevilla 3, Manchester United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sevilla 3, Manchester United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).

  5. Post update

    Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Booking

    Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

  8. Post update

    Bryan Gil (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fred.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antony with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jesús Navas.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Nemanja Gudelj.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a through ball.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Sevilla. Lucas Ocampos tries a through ball, but Suso is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fred.

  16. Post update

    Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Alex Telles (Sevilla).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Luke Shaw.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Christian Eriksen.

  20. Post update

    Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

