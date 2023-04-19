Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Michael Flynn became Walsall boss in February 2022

Walsall have sacked head coach Michael Flynn having won just once in League Two since the start of the year.

The Saddlers' league victory against Mansfield on 1 January left them just outside the play-offs, but they have only beaten Gillingham since and slipped to 15th in the table.

Flynn's last game in charge was Tuesday's 3-0 defeat by Harrogate.

The 42-year-old's departure means exactly half of the 72 EFL clubs have changed manager this season.

Assistant coach Wayne Hatswell has also left the Bescot Stadium and Mat Sadler will take charge of the first team for their final three matches of the campaign.

"We thank Michael and Wayne for their contribution and wish them well in the future," a club statement said.

"Trivela Group and the club will immediately initiate a thorough process to identify the correct next steps for the management of the first team for the 23-24 campaign and beyond."