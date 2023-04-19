Close menu

Michael Flynn: Walsall sack head coach after one league win in 20 games

Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Michael Flynn
Michael Flynn became Walsall boss in February 2022

Walsall have sacked head coach Michael Flynn having won just once in League Two since the start of the year.

The Saddlers' league victory against Mansfield on 1 January left them just outside the play-offs, but they have only beaten Gillingham since and slipped to 15th in the table.

Flynn's last game in charge was Tuesday's 3-0 defeat by Harrogate.

The 42-year-old's departure means exactly half of the 72 EFL clubs have changed manager this season.

Assistant coach Wayne Hatswell has also left the Bescot Stadium and Mat Sadler will take charge of the first team for their final three matches of the campaign.

"We thank Michael and Wayne for their contribution and wish them well in the future," a club statement said.

"Trivela Group and the club will immediately initiate a thorough process to identify the correct next steps for the management of the first team for the 23-24 campaign and beyond."

Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • Comment posted by srs456, today at 13:42

    Sacking a manager 3 games from the end of the season seems rather silly. I don't blame Flynn for our poor form, the club needs to back the manager financially otherwise we will be in the same position 18 months down the line sacking the next manager.
    Good luck for the future, Mr Flynn.

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 13:35

    This 🤡 did well with Newport in non league; however, the step up to league 2 was a bridge too far it seems. Everyone has their ceiling according to their ability and it appears Flynn’s is non league.

    • Reply posted by WESTMEAD HAWK, today at 13:39

      WESTMEAD HAWK replied:
      Crazy comment. Newport got to the League 2 play off final under Flynn get your facts right pal.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 13:24

    That's a real shame. I think we all had high hopes on hearing of his appointment in Feb '22 and the 2022-23 campaign started well, with us looking upwards in Jan. Losing key loanees, injuries and a big dip in confidence has cost us a play off push and, ultimately, Michael Flynn his job. Whoever takes over has the basis of a squad capable of going for promotion, in my opinion. Best wishes to MF.

