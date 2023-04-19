Close menu

Brighton: Is this their best ever side? Fans and pundits have their say

Last updated on .From the section Brightoncomments28

Roberto de Zerbi hugs Brighton players after match
Roberto de Zerbi has won over half (15) of his 29 matches in charge since replacing Graham Potter in September, and only lost eight

A second FA Cup semi-final in four years and European football on the agenda - it's not been a bad season for Brighton.

And all after losing their manager, head of recruitment and player of the season to Chelsea, who they beat (again) on Saturday.

Such upheaval would have destabilised most clubs, and yet it has pushed Albion on to greater achievements.

On Sunday, Roberto de Zerbi's side aim to emulate the Brighton team of 1983 and reach the FA Cup final for just the second time when they face Manchester United at Wembley.

So just how good can they become? And can they retain those responsible for their success?

BBC Radio Sussex's Brighton commentator Johnny Cantor offers his thoughts, as do those fans who hope a "dream" season will have a fairytale ending.

'This group has the potential to do more'

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

The last time Brighton and Hove Albion fans walked up Olympic Way for an FA Cup semi-final in 2019, it was more in hope than expectation.

Chris Hughton's side were well-drilled and a solid unit, but they didn't have the firepower to beat Manchester City. Things are the same in 2023, but different.

The Seagulls still have a plan and an identity, but under De Zerbi they are better equipped. The Italian has developed the team into what City counterpart Pep Guardiola has called the best side in the world at playing the ball up the pitch from the back.

They have a unique, distinctive strategy and they practise it all week. Their players are talented and committed. The brilliant Moises Caicedo has maintained his form, despite an unsettling transfer window, while they also have a World Cup winner, a homegrown captain, experienced former England internationals and young, hungry talent who play without fear.

In the past, the Albion have had great players, great managers and great teams, but many fans believe this group is on the verge of something special. The side of the 1980s achieved so much - but this group has the potential to do more. A first foray into Europe is undoubtedly realistic.

The confidence within the squad is also marshalled by a passionate man-manager. He has high expectations and a desire to improve.

Equally, after Julio Encsio sent the winner into the top corner at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, De Zerbi could have been forgiven for celebrating with his players, but he chose to console Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk, one of his former players at Shakhtar Donetsk, who has struggled to adapt so far in England.

It showed empathy.

In the long run, keeping hold of De Zerbi may be the biggest challenge, but European football for the first time in the club's history should help.

For now, he has the supporters dreaming of silverware and trips to the continent.

'There are not many more attractive Premier League clubs'

Brighton are possibly the most attractive Premier League club for young players, according to Chris Sutton.

The former Celtic and Chelsea striker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "If you are a young, aspiring player and have the opportunity to come across to England - especially with De Zerbi - there aren't many more attractive clubs to go to in the Premier League at this moment.

"It's simply the way they play. At the weekend, they tore Chelsea to shreds. For young players, seeing Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso get opportunities is an attractive proposition."

But it is not all good news for Albion, as Sutton fears they may not be able to retain De Zerbi for long.

He added: "Brighton aren't going to keep hold of him. I think that is a massive problem for them. How do you actually replace him?"

'Complete dreamland'

Your views banner

Matt: It's unreal to be in an FA Cup semi-final and staring at the possibility of Europe next season, but I'm worried about what the squad and management will look like next season if we lose at the weekend or fail to finish seventh.

Viv: This is our best season ever. Being so many years since we lost the Goldstone and being in exile makes this even sweeter - as does the double over Chelsea, who stripped us of El Capitano and others. In 2019, we were just pleased to be in the semi-finals - this year we intend to win. Sunshine days.

James: This is the best team ever in a Brighton shirt. We will dominate the game on Sunday regardless of the result and goals are not an issue at the moment thanks to De Zerbi.

Neil: It's complete dreamland being a Brighton supporter at the minute. We remember the dark days, part of our DNA, but the current chapter of our club's history is amazing. Since being in the Premier League, we would look at our run in with anxiety and fear. This year teams are fearing us. Bring on Europe.

Andy: As a long-suffering Brighton resident and supporter, it's great to have witnessed such a successful season. Our recruitment has been sensational. I was genuinely worried when we lost Potter and our backroom team. If we can hang on to the core of the squad, I really believe we could push for even more than just European football.

Hal: Momentum is a delicate thing in football and, after years of meticulous work, Brighton have it. We all feel a part of something very precious, with dizzying possibilities that have never been close to our grasp before. We know this won't last, but we are loving every moment. Best of all, as a club, Brighton have integrity. As fans, we have nothing but pride.

Bryan: It is an amazing season. At this time, anything is possible. We will not get a better opportunity to get to the FA Cup final in 40 years. Europe? I don't know what is best for the club. One season too early, possibly? Just enjoy what we have. Remember Gillingham!

The Football News Show: Brighton want to 'push through ceiling', says Paul Barber
How to follow Brighton & Hove Albion on the BBC bannerBrighton & Hove Albion banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 14:18

    The biggest problem Brighton face, as any Leicester, West Ham or Everton fan will tell you, is VAR. It's fine to challenge for top 6 but once you begin to put noses out of joint, VAR will take a look.

  • Comment posted by WilyOldFox, today at 14:12

    Both Milan clubs casually licking their lips.......

  • Comment posted by esteban, today at 14:09

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by jeffauk, today at 14:06

    All this talk about de Zerbi going to a bigger club is disappointing and negative. He might just love what he's doing and turn the Albion into that bigger club. Why not? Onwards and upwards!

  • Comment posted by Perry Scope, today at 14:04

    Stop bigging up De Zerbi. He’s ours, at least for another season please.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 14:19

      WilyOldFox replied:
      But Mr Levy is interested in ruining another manager

  • Comment posted by vince, today at 14:01

    Be great to see an unfenced club get Euro Football next season. Brighton and Villa seem to be on the up

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 13:59

    More than capable of beating man united this weekend , if you turn up and play the way you can you'll be in the final. A proper side on their day

  • Comment posted by graham wellstead , today at 13:58

    They remind me of the Southampton team under Potchetino and Koeman when we too went to Europe and played at the San Siro - good luck to them … Enjoy while it lasts ! Saints fan .

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 13:57

    It doesn't get much better than the Seagulls dropping the smelly stuff on Stamford Bridge and thumping them at home. Top club, Top owner, top manager and top fans.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 14:09

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      cannot disagree, i have seen top teams come to the Bridge,but nobody has humiliated us at home like that in a long long time; we were thrashed 2-1, good luck at the weekend, you deserve a trophy

  • Comment posted by EffortlessMastery, today at 13:55

    De Zerbi is unquestionably one of the most innovative and forward thinking coaches in world football. Brighton are a fantastically well run club but, ultimately, the coach will go on to a bigger club in the near future.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 13:53

    Potter laid the foundations and De Zerbi has built a beautiful structure upon it; but we also forget the Brighton owners have been magnificent with their recruitment and structure, a true example of a great football club.

    What a turn around from relegation retaliators to Europe enthusiasts, this is what keeps the love for football alive. Please keep going Brighton, fantastic club!

    • Reply posted by Finkelstein, today at 14:06

      Finkelstein replied:
      Well said and bang on the money. Club owner Tony Bloom is a diamond and passionate about football (and horse racing, owning a number of fine race horses including a Cheltenham winner). The Seagulls have a fantastic stadium and fill it for every game. It feels like a family club and not a huge business enterprise.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 13:53

    Is this their best ever side? Fans and pundits have their say....Plain and simple Brighton are a breath of fresh air in the PL and are hunting for a top four. They have really well organised and well drilled team. Graham Potter deserves great credit for the job he did at Brighton as does Roberto de Zerbi for the job he is doing. They have a great owner and the club lives within its means. 10/10

    • Reply posted by EffortlessMastery, today at 13:57

      EffortlessMastery replied:
      Potter is a decent manager but De Zerbi is playing the best brand of football in the game at present (along with Guardiola and Spaletti).

  • Comment posted by Mr Basil, today at 13:52

    How good are Brighton? Better than they were. Next!

  • Comment posted by reddleman, today at 13:49

    Brighton are an amazingly well run club and that’s all down to Toby Bloom and Paul Barber. Other clubs can come and buy our best players or tempt our management/coaching teams away but with those two and the structures they have put in place, not least the recruiting analytics, we will continue to thrive.

    • Reply posted by 6060 842, today at 13:55

      6060 842 replied:
      Toby........????

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 13:48

    Let's see how they do next year with European football to contend with. West Ham have really struggled.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 14:10

      WilyOldFox replied:
      What do you expect when there is a dinosaur in charge?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 13:48

    I am less certain Brighton's success is down to management, more it's ability to identify very good players at good prices. De Zerbi at anywhere like Watford or Norwich, Leeds or Southampton would no way achieve similar levels. A manager is only as good as his players.

  • Comment posted by Asking for a friend, today at 13:46

    I can see Brighton getting to the FA Cup final, but would have them on evens with United. They've definitely got a European place in my opinion and I wish them well with that.

  • Comment posted by Tristan Hugh-Farqhuar, today at 13:45

    De Zerbi took Brighton from 4th to 7th, fair play to the guy - he’s done a cracking job.

    • Reply posted by jeffauk, today at 14:04

      jeffauk replied:
      Mmm, 4th after a handful of games, 7th at the sharp end of the season. No call for any negativity whatsoever.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport