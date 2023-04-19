Roberto de Zerbi has won over half (15) of his 29 matches in charge since replacing Graham Potter in September, and only lost eight

A second FA Cup semi-final in four years and European football on the agenda - it's not been a bad season for Brighton.

And all after losing their manager, head of recruitment and player of the season to Chelsea, who they beat (again) on Saturday.

Such upheaval would have destabilised most clubs, and yet it has pushed Albion on to greater achievements.

On Sunday, Roberto de Zerbi's side aim to emulate the Brighton team of 1983 and reach the FA Cup final for just the second time when they face Manchester United at Wembley.

So just how good can they become? And can they retain those responsible for their success?

BBC Radio Sussex's Brighton commentator Johnny Cantor offers his thoughts, as do those fans who hope a "dream" season will have a fairytale ending.

'This group has the potential to do more'

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

The last time Brighton and Hove Albion fans walked up Olympic Way for an FA Cup semi-final in 2019, it was more in hope than expectation.

Chris Hughton's side were well-drilled and a solid unit, but they didn't have the firepower to beat Manchester City. Things are the same in 2023, but different.

The Seagulls still have a plan and an identity, but under De Zerbi they are better equipped. The Italian has developed the team into what City counterpart Pep Guardiola has called the best side in the world at playing the ball up the pitch from the back.

They have a unique, distinctive strategy and they practise it all week. Their players are talented and committed. The brilliant Moises Caicedo has maintained his form, despite an unsettling transfer window, while they also have a World Cup winner, a homegrown captain, experienced former England internationals and young, hungry talent who play without fear.

In the past, the Albion have had great players, great managers and great teams, but many fans believe this group is on the verge of something special. The side of the 1980s achieved so much - but this group has the potential to do more. A first foray into Europe is undoubtedly realistic.

The confidence within the squad is also marshalled by a passionate man-manager. He has high expectations and a desire to improve.

Equally, after Julio Encsio sent the winner into the top corner at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, De Zerbi could have been forgiven for celebrating with his players, but he chose to console Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk, one of his former players at Shakhtar Donetsk, who has struggled to adapt so far in England.

It showed empathy.

In the long run, keeping hold of De Zerbi may be the biggest challenge, but European football for the first time in the club's history should help.

For now, he has the supporters dreaming of silverware and trips to the continent.

'There are not many more attractive Premier League clubs'

Brighton are possibly the most attractive Premier League club for young players, according to Chris Sutton.

The former Celtic and Chelsea striker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "If you are a young, aspiring player and have the opportunity to come across to England - especially with De Zerbi - there aren't many more attractive clubs to go to in the Premier League at this moment.

"It's simply the way they play. At the weekend, they tore Chelsea to shreds. For young players, seeing Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso get opportunities is an attractive proposition."

But it is not all good news for Albion, as Sutton fears they may not be able to retain De Zerbi for long.

He added: "Brighton aren't going to keep hold of him. I think that is a massive problem for them. How do you actually replace him?"

'Complete dreamland'

Matt: It's unreal to be in an FA Cup semi-final and staring at the possibility of Europe next season, but I'm worried about what the squad and management will look like next season if we lose at the weekend or fail to finish seventh.

Viv: This is our best season ever. Being so many years since we lost the Goldstone and being in exile makes this even sweeter - as does the double over Chelsea, who stripped us of El Capitano and others. In 2019, we were just pleased to be in the semi-finals - this year we intend to win. Sunshine days.

James: This is the best team ever in a Brighton shirt. We will dominate the game on Sunday regardless of the result and goals are not an issue at the moment thanks to De Zerbi.

Neil: It's complete dreamland being a Brighton supporter at the minute. We remember the dark days, part of our DNA, but the current chapter of our club's history is amazing. Since being in the Premier League, we would look at our run in with anxiety and fear. This year teams are fearing us. Bring on Europe.

Andy: As a long-suffering Brighton resident and supporter, it's great to have witnessed such a successful season. Our recruitment has been sensational. I was genuinely worried when we lost Potter and our backroom team. If we can hang on to the core of the squad, I really believe we could push for even more than just European football.

Hal: Momentum is a delicate thing in football and, after years of meticulous work, Brighton have it. We all feel a part of something very precious, with dizzying possibilities that have never been close to our grasp before. We know this won't last, but we are loving every moment. Best of all, as a club, Brighton have integrity. As fans, we have nothing but pride.

Bryan: It is an amazing season. At this time, anything is possible. We will not get a better opportunity to get to the FA Cup final in 40 years. Europe? I don't know what is best for the club. One season too early, possibly? Just enjoy what we have. Remember Gillingham!

