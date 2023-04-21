Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

With the title race as good as over, the focus switches to the clamour to avoid the drop and jostling for places in the final round of fixtures before the split.

One point covers the bottom three and three teams are duking it out for two spots in the top half of the table.

Here are some of the things to watch out for this weekend...

Game of weekend - Aberdeen v Rangers

Aberdeen thought they were on their way to a first home win over Rangers since 2016 back in December until Scott Arfield stunned Pittodrie with a stoppage-time double.

The Dons appear to be made of sterner stuff these days, having kept five clean sheets in their current run of six straight wins.

January signings Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald have formed a formidable defensive barrier and Luis 'Duk' Lopes is on fire up front, with six goals from his past five outings.

Celtic could well be 15 points clear before kick-off, so a home win would effectively seal the title, given the leaders' whopping goal difference advantage.

However, Rangers are unbeaten in 10 Premiership visits to Pittodrie (W6 D4) and have failed to score just once in the league this season.

Ibrox skipper James Tavernier loves a goal against Aberdeen. He has 12 of them, which is the most any player has against a single opponent in the division. And Arfield reminded us of his penchant for late goals last weekend with the last of five against St Mirren.

Under Michael Beale they have yet to drop points to any opponent other than Celtic and they cannot afford to allow any more doubt to set in the week before a Scottish Cup semi-final showdown with their Old Firm rivals.

Player to watch - Steven Fletcher (Dundee United)

Fletcher is the experienced focal point of Dundee United's attacking play

Back-to-back wins have catapulted Dundee United from last place to 10th and Steven Fletcher has played a key role in that timely revival.

The veteran striker has earned penalties, converted by Jamie McGrath, in both matches and scored the opener against former team Hibs a fortnight ago.

Against a Livingston team in need of victory to have a chance of making the top six, Fletcher will be aiming to find the net for the third successive home match, something he hasn't done since he was at Easter Road back in 2008.

Manager in spotlight - Stephen Robinson (St Mirren)

St Mirren fans will be busy checking if passports are up to date as the Paisley club chase a first shot at European action since 1987.

Stephen Robinson's side need a point at home to Kilmarnock to be sure of a top six finish, with a near full-house expected to cheer them on.

Attendance figures at the SMISA Stadium have increased by 50% this season, with an average of 6184 up from 4259 last term.

Home form has been excellent; nine wins and four draws from 16 league outings, while their opponents remain the only team yet to register an away victory.

Both prior meetings this season were goalless but it's been nine games since the Buddies last drew a blank and skipper Mark O'Hara has hit the next six times in the past five matches - four of those coming from the penalty spot.