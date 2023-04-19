Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Rashford has scored 20 goals in 28 games for Manchester United since the World Cup

Marcus Rashford has returned to training for Manchester United before Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg in Sevilla.

Rashford, 25, has not played since he sustained a groin injury during United's home Premier League win against Everton on 8 April.

United had said the England striker, who has scored 31 goals this season, would "miss a few games".

Luke Shaw, Marcel Sabitzer and Tyrell Malacia also trained at Carrington.

Rashford was unavailable for the first leg against Sevilla at Old Trafford, which United drew 2-2, as well as Sunday's 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Sabitzer, who scored twice against Sevilla, was withdrawn from the starting line-up at the City Ground after picking up an injury in the warm-up, while Malacia also missed the trip with a knee problem.

Shaw, meanwhile, has not played since he was substituted in United's 1-0 win at home against Brentford on 5 April.

Should he be fit to play, the England defender could provide much-needed cover at centre-back, with Lisandro Martinez ruled out for the season and Raphael Varane also picking up an injury against Forest.

Bruno Fernandes is also out of the Sevilla trip, with the Portugal midfielder serving a one-match suspension.

After Thursday's Europa League game, Manchester United take on Brighton at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday and face a key Premier League clash at Tottenham on 27 April.