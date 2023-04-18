Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Ex-Crawley manager John Yems has had his suspension from football for making racist comments extended until 2026 following a successful appeal by the Football Association.

Yems, 63, was found guilty of 12 charge of racist abuse towards his players in January and originally given a 17-month ban.

His extended suspension is the longest ever ban issued to someone in English football for discrimination.

