Forest Green Rovers have alleged one of their players was subjected to racial abuse by a Fleetwood Town supporter during Tuesday's League One match.

The teams drew 0-0 at Forest Green's New Bolt Lawn.

A Fleetwood statement said the club would work closely with Forest Green and Gloucestershire police to "fully support any investigation".

"Fleetwood Town football club does not tolerate racist or discriminatory behaviour of any kind," it added.