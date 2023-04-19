Close menu

Is VAR working better than some pundits, fans and players think in the Premier League?

By Simon Stone & Emily SalleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments160

Screen shows that VAR is checking the Brentford goal
In February, PGMOL admitted Brentford's goal against Arsenal should not have stood after VAR guidelines for offside were not drawn

Every Premier League weekend seems to bring more controversy around the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, with the use of the technology questioned or strongly criticised by players, pundits and managers.

Brighton alone have received three apologies from refereeing body PGMOL for wrong decisions, the most recent an admission that Roberto de Zerbi's side should have been awarded a penalty in a 2-1 defeat by Tottenham.

Meanwhile, referee Lee Mason left the PGMOL in February after failing to draw VAR's offside lines and rule out a Brentford goal against Arsenal.

VAR has been described as "seriously flawed" and "inefficient" by pundits Gary Lineker and Danny Murphy respectively, while Brighton captain Lewis Dunk has questioned the point of it after being on the wrong side of a number of controversial decisions this season.

PGMOL knows not everything is perfect and referees' chief Howard Webb has, on a handful of occasions, had to contact clubs to acknowledge errors have been made.

However, there is a feeling within PGMOL that the noise generated by certain decisions is obscuring the reality of an improving situation.

PGMOL does not feel the overall situation is as bad as the one being portrayed and it was keen for figures showing improvement in VAR decisions since the World Cup to be made public.

A review of incidents by the independent five-person Key Match Incidents Panel, following the restart after the Qatar finals, suggests fewer errors than first thought.

What do the latest VAR statistics say?

  • 12 errors have been identified since the World Cup in the 150 games played - not including the last matchweek of fixtures - and down from 18 in the first 16 matchweeks.
  • Four of these were incorrect VAR interventions, seven were missed interventions and one related to a referee being told to check his decision on the pitchside monitor, then sticking with it when it should have been changed.
  • It means incorrect interventions have reduced to one every 37.5 games, as opposed to six in the 16 rounds before the World Cup, when the rate was one in every 24.3 games.
  • For missed interventions, the rate has gone from one in every 12.2 games to one every 21.4 games.

What have been the key controversies?

Match of the Day pundits have been critical of VAR at various points this season, with Ian Wright saying "the pure enjoyment of goals has gone" and Murphy calling it a "complete incompetence" after the Brighton incidents this month.

Stephen Warnock even suggested getting rid of VAR, while BBC Radio 5 Live's Chris Sutton said De Zerbi's side had been "robbed" in the loss at Tottenham.

Tottenham 2-1 Brighton (8 April 2023)

Kaoru Mitoma
Kaoru Mitoma was challenged by Spurs' Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the penalty area

Incident: As Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma controlled the ball in the box, Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg stood on his boot, resulting in the Japan international falling to the ground.

VAR decision: Referee Stuart Attwell rejected the initial appeals and was not asked to reverse the decision or go to the TV monitor for a second look, despite another VAR check.

Outcome: Following the penalty appeal, Tottenham won the game thanks to a late Harry Kane goal, boosting their chances of a top-four finish and denting Brighton's hopes of making the European places. PGMOL later admitted the Seagulls should have had a penalty for the incident and the VAR official Michael Salisbury was dropped for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

Arsenal 1-1 Brentford (11 February 2023)

Incident: Brentford's Ivan Toney equalised at league leaders Arsenal when he nodded in Christian Norgaard's cross from close range, but Toney and Norgaard both appeared to be offside in the build-up to the goal.

VAR decision: Despite a lengthy review, VAR Lee Mason did not draw the lines to check for offside on Toney's goal and the decision to award the equaliser stood.Outcome: Arsenal were forced to settle for one point which could be crucial to their title bid, with Manchester City hot on the Gunners' tail. Mason, having been a Premier League referee for 15 years, subsequently left PGMOL.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton (11 February 2023)

Pervis Estupinan VAR check
Pervis Estupinan thought he had scored his first Premier League goal for Brighton before it was ruled out for offside

Incident: Pervis Estupinan thought he had scored the opening goal for Brighton when he scooped Pascal Gross's pass into the Crystal Palace net.

VAR decision: VAR John Brooks intervened and ruled the Ecuador defender was offside when he received Gross' pass, but the offside line was wrongly drawn from James Tomkins, rather than his fellow Palace defender Marc Guehi, who was standing just behind him.

Outcome: A win for Brighton at the time would have seen them move within two points of fifth-placed Tottenham and helped their bid to qualify for European competition. Meanwhile, Brooks was replaced as VAR operator for Liverpool's game against Everton, and Arsenal's home meeting with Manchester City the following week.

In September, PGMOL admitted wrong VAR decisions had been made in ruling out goals for Newcastle United and West Ham against Crystal Palace and Chelsea respectively.

An independent panel also ruled in December that Premier League video assistant referees had made six incorrect interventions and missed another six incidents since the start of the season.

Do officials deserve strong criticism?

While many will disagree with the numbers, it is understood Webb feels it is important to shield officials from some of the anger being aimed at them. Unlike clubs and players, they receive little credit to counterbalance criticism when they have done well.

Webb also knowns the spotlight on officials will increase over the final weeks of the season as the consequences of results and decisions becomes more acute.

Over the course of the summer, PGMOL intends to introduce a pool of VAR specialists, with former Premier League assistant referee Adam Gale-Watts confirmed as the organisation's first technical director.

Premier League VAR chief Neil Swarbrick, who spearheaded the system's implementation in the top flight, is also to leave his role at the end of the season.

Can clubs expect PGMOL apologies?

Premier League clubs will get a response every time they ask PGMOL for an explanation around a contentious decision. But they should forget about weekly apologies from Webb for debatable calls that have gone against them.

Webb contacted Brighton in the aftermath of their controversial defeat at Tottenham on 8 April to apologise. Since then, Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has claimed he would expect a similar call from Webb to apologise for his side not being awarded a spot-kick for an apparent handball by Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire in his side's 2-0 defeat at the City Ground.

He might be waiting a while.

While Webb has made a point of proactively speaking to clubs when he knows a clear error has been made, BBC Sport understands that has only happened on a handful of occasions as many of the decisions, which managers are unhappy about, are debatable.

The Maguire incident is thought to be one of those.

In that instance, Webb would respond only if there was a request for dialogue from Forest to explain the rationale behind the decision.

The Mitoma and Maguire controversies come at a difficult time for PGMOL, when the quality of officials is under intense scrutiny.

Comments

Join the conversation

159 comments

  • Comment posted by IR, today at 19:21

    There may be fewer errors but most errors appear so barn-door obvious, it is hard to fathom how such a mistake could be made

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 19:35

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      Due to the selection process of the people making them. I'm afraid like it or not many ex-referees either have agendas, do not have the same skillset to review decisions on a monitor as they would live, lacked the skillset in the first place, or, in some cases, are just not great at remembering to draw lines.

  • Comment posted by NatalieCarb, today at 19:26

    Football was better pre VAR. End of.

    • Reply posted by dogeared, today at 19:41

      dogeared replied:
      Have to agree. It wasn't perfect, but making wrong decisions in real time is understandable and part of the game. We now have the worst of both worlds.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:23

    There's no excuse for some of the decisions that have been given this season. Esp given the fact that they get to replay these incidents multiple times but still give blatantly wrong decisions.

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 19:59

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      VAR is too slow; makes soccer dull.

  • Comment posted by Da, today at 19:23

    Well there’s all the above and then there’s the massive delays for no reason.

    Then there’s the other clear errors in favour of the big teams, *cough* Man U *cough* that just get ignored and not counted in the above.

    Referees need to be made to have open mics now!

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 20:00

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Genuinely I think ref having open mic’s could be a brilliant thing as you’d catch the players swearing at the constantly. Imagine footballers describing themselves as “role models” whilst on the other hand, the recite the profanisaurus every Saturday afternoon.

  • Comment posted by bhbhbh, today at 19:19

    VAR in the World Cup looked professional; the offsides were done with computers. Premier League VAR looks so naff. Someone in a booth takes a still from the match video, puts it in MS Paint, and randomly draws a line with the line tool. 5 minutes later we get a seemingly arbitrary decision, based on where the VAR ref felt like placing the lines on the players in question.

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 20:00

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      Soccer is a bit of a dull sport anyway but slowing it down even further with VAR makes it painful to watch.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:20

    VAR has never worked it is spoiling the spontaneous in football , makes more mistakes that the game officials on their own , and is killing the monday morning work discussion about how bad a decision was , the ONLY reason they persist with it is because of the vast amount of money thats at stake for the bigger clubs , most of the decisions are against the also ran

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 19:33

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      I think the only reason it spoils the spectacle is that it is not shown live in grounds. How ridiculous is it that if I'm in my seat at the Emirates I don't have a clue what's going on, but if I pop out early for a HT pint (afraid it's the only way to get one...) I can see the VAR decisions on screen 2 metres away from my seat?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:23

    Bin it!
    Bin it NOW!

    It’s not the same game anymore.

    • Reply posted by Big G, today at 20:01

      Big G replied:
      Absolutely 100%. For the fans who go to games it completely ruins the thrill of scoring a goal

  • Comment posted by mill, today at 19:19

    The issue is you have the same people who couldn't get a decision right on the field one day , on VAR the next day. How can they correct someone else when they can't get it right themselves. Its so inconsistent and it is baffling when everyone looks at that and says "that's a foul" and the only person who doesn't think that is the VAR

    • Reply posted by mill, today at 19:21

      mill replied:
      Neil Swarbrick being head of VAR -he wasn't exactly a great referee himself

  • Comment posted by haydock, today at 19:21

    Whether it works or not you can never celebrate a goal with all your heart again. Until the computer says so that is. Get rid

    • Reply posted by muppet show, today at 19:25

      muppet show replied:
      Or you get to celebrate twice?

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 19:28

    How can clubs accept apologies, simple decisions called wrongly can have a huge impact. Look at Man City last season, the officials failed to award Everton a late penalty (granted they may not score) and the two extra points gained effectively win them the title. Also Brighton this season have been on the wrong end of bad calls, if they miss out on Europe by a point I’m not sure an apology cuts it

    • Reply posted by Des G Runtled, today at 19:46

      Des G Runtled replied:
      The idea of issuing apologies is ludicrous, just get on with it

  • Comment posted by Ozymandias, today at 19:32

    Is VAR working better.... No. Next question.

  • Comment posted by Tisbutascratch, today at 19:29

    VAR is ruining the game, regardless of y/n decisions. I have no interest in forensic offsides and “level” is never used these days. I hate the interpretation of leaning offside or offside by a toe. Assuming no desire to return all decisions to the ref, technology should use a players core/waist to determine their position to negate leaning and use a tolerance of +/- six inches or a player is level

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:41

    The whole football experience has become a bore. It is close to becoming a non contact sport being run by the money makers and entertainment industry. Football was going before 1993 and Sky/Premier League and was enjoyed by millions. Tackling, celebrating, VAR, and don't get me started on the nonsense that is the offside law, today is an absolute joke. All about money, money, money.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:44

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      I didn't post the above. The BBC has decided to give some of us the same user name?

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 19:22

    No.

    It’s not the technology but the clowns operating it.

  • Comment posted by RedFloone, today at 19:36

    VAR has made football completely unenjoyable. You can’t even celebrate a goal now without waiting for an age, at which point the passion has gone. Complete waste of time and money trying to fix something that wasn’t broken and ruining the experience for all involved.

  • Comment posted by john b, today at 19:33

    Went to see Brackley Town at the weekend. Proper football, no VAR ruining things. Premier league now unwatchable.

    • Reply posted by U142354326, today at 19:40

      U142354326 replied:
      Ive been to St James's a few times, its a long trip to get there but its a nice little ground with some decent pubs in the area to go to before the match.

  • Comment posted by large left shoe, today at 19:47

    A garbage system that’s stripping away what little soul is left in football. We coped with mistakes from referees, it was just part of the game. People just used to get on with it. I guess it matters more now because of the gross amounts of money involved.

    • Reply posted by NM, today at 20:01

      NM replied:
      But people did just get on with it. There was outrage at many decisions. I'm not saying that I support VAR, but it's not true that people accepted that refs made mistakes.

  • Comment posted by wimboway, today at 19:32

    It's not VAR, VAR is just the technology. It's the officials, inconsistency and picking and choosing when to apply clear laws of the game that is the problem.

    I've seen clear penalties and red cards not even go to VAR, so it wouldn't count as a VAR error as it's been missed by multiple officials.

  • Comment posted by reddleman, today at 19:34

    These stats are nonsense. According to these the two Brighton disallowed handballs would be counted as successful interventions and the Lewis Dunk penalty shirt pull wouldn’t be included in the figures at all. This is smoke and mirrors when all fans can see that VAR is shambolic in its current guise.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 19:35

    The core problem for me is the lack of consistency between decisions week on week. No foul one week, a penalty the next! Some teams also seem to get more favourable/dubious decisions than others.

    • Reply posted by ECFC1904, today at 19:49

      ECFC1904 replied:
      Of course, the system is probably rigged in favour of 'big' teams and against anyone who dares to challenge them e.g Brighton.

Top Stories