Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal: Kevin de Bruyne scores two and makes one in dominant display

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kevin de Bruyne celebrates giving Manchester City the lead against Arsenal in the Premier League
Kevin de Bruyne scored his 27th Premier League goal from outside the box since joining Man City in August 2015 - five more than any other player during that time

Manchester City delivered a masterclass to overwhelm Premier League leaders Arsenal and strike a huge psychological blow in the title race at Etihad Stadium.

The confrontation billed as a potential title-decider turned into an embarrassingly one-sided affair.

Pep Guardiola's side, now two points behind Arsenal with two games in hand, were inspired by the devastating partnership of Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne.

Haaland sent De Bruyne away for a silky opener after seven minutes, and Arsenal then survived a constant bombardment of attacks before John Stones headed home from a corner in first-half stoppage time, the goal given by VAR after originally being ruled offside.

City goal machine Haaland was outstanding throughout and again set up De Bruyne for the third in the 54th minute, the Belgian passing a classy finish between the legs of Gunners defender Rob Holding.

Holding pulled one back for Arsenal late on before Haaland, denied four times by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale earlier in the match, sealed a memorable night with his 49th City goal.

City can go top with victory at Fulham on Sunday while Arsenal must somehow pull out of a slump that has seen them go four league games without a win at a crucial stage of the season.

City look unstoppable

City still have work to do to retain their title but, in the biggest game of the Premier League season, they delivered a brutal message.

Guardiola was as fired up as his players in the early stages, raging in his technical area, even giving an animated lecture to goalkeeper Ederson after De Bruyne put them ahead.

City were at their magnificent best as they tore holes in the Arsenal rearguard, the Gunners miraculously surviving all manner of close shaves after the opener before Stones' header gave them the cushion they deserved.

Haaland had a rare night when his golden touch in front of goal deserted him until virtually the last kick of the game - although Ramsdale played his part in that - but the Norwegian demonstrated just how much his all-round game has improved under Guardiola by giving an exhibition in link-up play, twice assisting for De Bruyne and playing with an air of constant menace.

And De Bruyne once more showed his enduring class with two precision finishes.

The title is not run yet and no-one at City will be complacent, but this performance carried all the hallmarks of a side on a mission to keep their crown and who now have all the momentum with them.

Another missed opportunity for the Gunners

It was only a few short weeks ago that Arsenal's title challenge looked like it might well end with a first Premier League triumph since 2003-04.

But that was before they carelessly threw away a two-goal lead at Liverpool, repeated the failing at West Ham and then faltered at home in a 3-3 draw with struggling Southampton.

City presented the toughest of tests but also an opportunity to reassert themselves at the Premier League summit - but instead Mikel Arteta's team found themselves on the receiving end of a chastening beating.

Arsenal looked nervous in the face of City's intensity and threat, the gap between the sides resembling a chasm right up to the final seconds when Haaland finally got on the scoresheet.

The Gunners have desperately missed the authority of injured William Saliba in defence while they barely mounted an attack worthy of the name until it was too late.

Arsenal have been outstanding this season and there will be no shame in coming up just short against this City team.

If they do miss out - and remember, there is still hope - their recent dip in form will unquestionably leave them rueing a massive missed opportunity.

If they are to somehow regroup from this mauling, they must do it quickly while also hoping City slip up somewhere along the line.

On this evidence, however, that looks highly unlikely.

Player of the match

De BruyneKevin De Bruyne

with an average of 8.22

Manchester City

  1. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    8.22

  2. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    7.81

  3. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    7.21

  4. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.19

  5. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    7.17

  6. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    6.88

  7. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.88

  8. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.87

  9. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    6.87

  10. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    6.86

  11. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    6.77

  12. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    6.75

  13. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    6.69

  14. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.59

Arsenal

  1. Squad number1Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    5.46

  2. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    4.94

  3. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    4.80

  4. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    4.74

  5. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    4.67

  6. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    4.57

  7. Squad number35Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    4.49

  8. Squad number19Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    4.47

  9. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    4.43

  10. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    4.42

  11. Squad number16Player nameHolding
    Average rating

    4.36

  12. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    4.31

  13. Squad number24Player nameNelson
    Average rating

    4.29

  14. Squad number14Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    4.27

  15. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    4.15

  16. Squad number20Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    4.07

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 5Stones
  • 3Rúben DiasBooked at 45mins
  • 25Akanji
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forÁlvarezat 80'minutes
  • 16RodriBooked at 88mins
  • 8GündoganSubstituted forMahrezat 72'minutes
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 9Haaland
  • 10GrealishBooked at 75minsSubstituted forFodenat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Phillips
  • 14Laporte
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Gómez
  • 26Mahrez
  • 47Foden
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4White
  • 16Holding
  • 6Gabriel
  • 35Zinchenko
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forSmith Roweat 71'minutes
  • 5ParteyBooked at 76mins
  • 34XhakaSubstituted forJorginhoat 60'minutes
  • 7SakaSubstituted forNelsonat 80'minutes
  • 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forNketiahat 80'minutes
  • 11MartinelliSubstituted forTrossardat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 14Nketiah
  • 15Kiwior
  • 19Trossard
  • 20Jorginho
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 24Nelson
  • 30Turner
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
53,482

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 4, Arsenal 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 4, Arsenal 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 4, Arsenal 1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Phil Foden.

  4. Post update

    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Julián Álvarez (Manchester City).

  7. Post update

    Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Erling Haaland (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).

  10. Booking

    Rodri (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).

  12. Post update

    Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Phil Foden replaces Jack Grealish.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 3, Arsenal 1. Rob Holding (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leandro Trossard following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah replaces Gabriel Jesus.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Julián Álvarez replaces Kevin De Bruyne.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Reiss Nelson replaces Bukayo Saka.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Rodri (Manchester City).

Comments

Join the conversation

1567 comments

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 22:05

    I'm starting to think we might not win the league after all ... to be serious let's be fair, City just have levels we can't reach....YET! They are a different class. I'm bitterly disappointed but still so proud. Congratulations to city and good luck in the CL.

    • Reply posted by Uberti, today at 22:08

      Uberti replied:
      well said mate....👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by Darren, today at 22:05

    3 points from 4 games. That's how you bottle a title challenge.

    • Reply posted by cuppatea, today at 22:07

      cuppatea replied:
      that's how you go from obscurity to something i would say

  • Comment posted by Lord Panik, today at 22:04

    Enjoy a nice cup of Piers Morgan tears

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:11

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Breaking news. Piers Morgan gets an exclusive interview with Arteta

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 22:06

    As a Gooner, I have no complaints about the result, Man City were quite simply the superior side throughout, and while it the title hasn’t gone, the result certainly gives City the advantage.
    I don’t accept the inevitable bottle comments, because the truth is, while Arsenal have been very good this season, if you want to beat Man City, you have to be near perfect and that is a massive ask.

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 22:09

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      Small jolly 'trophy' for Spurs fans.

  • Comment posted by Toffeeman, today at 22:06

    Arsenal can thank their lucky stars it was only 4.It could have been eight.Men against boys.

    • Reply posted by Hear hear I agree well said, today at 22:13

      Hear hear I agree well said replied:
      Arteta out

  • Comment posted by Lord Panik, today at 22:04

    El Collapsico

  • Comment posted by Grizla75, today at 22:11

    Kevin De Bruyne. What a player.

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 22:27

      Footy_fan replied:
      Roles reversed today - Haaland the provider and de Bryune the scorer. Keep them coming either way…

  • Comment posted by NGOK, today at 22:07

    With all due respect Jesus and Zinchenko were fringe players at City. City world class players, working hard with team spirit, well organised and tactically astute. No shame on Arsenal but City are a different league to anyone else in England.

    • Reply posted by Quarryman, today at 22:21

      Quarryman replied:
      Nah kloop scared of Liverpool

  • Comment posted by wonderstuff66, today at 22:05

    Man City are a quality team

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 22:10

      Name replied:
      *rich team

  • Comment posted by Heliod, today at 22:05

    I am a fan of Madrid, but it is a pleasure to see the city play, a wonderful team, one of the best in history, greetings from Spain.

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 22:17

      NGOK replied:
      You never saw Col Utd 1984.

  • Comment posted by Tweeks, today at 22:09

    When Arteta claims pre-match that Arsenal are on the same level as City 😂 Comprehensively beaten home and away. When will the delusion stop???

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 22:23

      NGOK replied:
      What else could he say? Man for man City are streets ahead and no slackers or sulkers.

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 22:05

    Lucky lucky Arsenal

    The scoreline is massively flattering.

    Nevertheless there can still be some twists and turns, but well done to both teams for a good 2 horse race so far.

    KDB and Haaland don't need our praises to be honest.

    • Reply posted by Jerome, today at 22:13

      Jerome replied:
      Grealish has gone into my bad books.

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 22:06

    No complaints about that result! City schooled us & were by far the better team. Arsenal played like a team that didn’t expect to get anything, rabbits in the headlights. We didn’t lay a glove on them which was disappointing! Thomas Partey has looked strangely brittle in the last few games.

    • Reply posted by Wizzowise, today at 22:26

      Wizzowise replied:
      Good honest comment from an Arsenal fan. You lot have been brilliant this season but I can't stand your manager. Coys.

  • Comment posted by im happy, today at 22:04

    City… title defo in the bag

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 22:09

    Men against boys.