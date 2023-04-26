Match ends, Manchester City 4, Arsenal 1.
Manchester City delivered a masterclass to overwhelm Premier League leaders Arsenal and strike a huge psychological blow in the title race at Etihad Stadium.
The confrontation billed as a potential title-decider turned into an embarrassingly one-sided affair.
Pep Guardiola's side, now two points behind Arsenal with two games in hand, were inspired by the devastating partnership of Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne.
Haaland sent De Bruyne away for a silky opener after seven minutes, and Arsenal then survived a constant bombardment of attacks before John Stones headed home from a corner in first-half stoppage time, the goal given by VAR after originally being ruled offside.
City goal machine Haaland was outstanding throughout and again set up De Bruyne for the third in the 54th minute, the Belgian passing a classy finish between the legs of Gunners defender Rob Holding.
Holding pulled one back for Arsenal late on before Haaland, denied four times by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale earlier in the match, sealed a memorable night with his 49th City goal.
City can go top with victory at Fulham on Sunday while Arsenal must somehow pull out of a slump that has seen them go four league games without a win at a crucial stage of the season.
City look unstoppable
City still have work to do to retain their title but, in the biggest game of the Premier League season, they delivered a brutal message.
Guardiola was as fired up as his players in the early stages, raging in his technical area, even giving an animated lecture to goalkeeper Ederson after De Bruyne put them ahead.
City were at their magnificent best as they tore holes in the Arsenal rearguard, the Gunners miraculously surviving all manner of close shaves after the opener before Stones' header gave them the cushion they deserved.
Haaland had a rare night when his golden touch in front of goal deserted him until virtually the last kick of the game - although Ramsdale played his part in that - but the Norwegian demonstrated just how much his all-round game has improved under Guardiola by giving an exhibition in link-up play, twice assisting for De Bruyne and playing with an air of constant menace.
And De Bruyne once more showed his enduring class with two precision finishes.
The title is not run yet and no-one at City will be complacent, but this performance carried all the hallmarks of a side on a mission to keep their crown and who now have all the momentum with them.
Another missed opportunity for the Gunners
It was only a few short weeks ago that Arsenal's title challenge looked like it might well end with a first Premier League triumph since 2003-04.
But that was before they carelessly threw away a two-goal lead at Liverpool, repeated the failing at West Ham and then faltered at home in a 3-3 draw with struggling Southampton.
City presented the toughest of tests but also an opportunity to reassert themselves at the Premier League summit - but instead Mikel Arteta's team found themselves on the receiving end of a chastening beating.
Arsenal looked nervous in the face of City's intensity and threat, the gap between the sides resembling a chasm right up to the final seconds when Haaland finally got on the scoresheet.
The Gunners have desperately missed the authority of injured William Saliba in defence while they barely mounted an attack worthy of the name until it was too late.
Arsenal have been outstanding this season and there will be no shame in coming up just short against this City team.
If they do miss out - and remember, there is still hope - their recent dip in form will unquestionably leave them rueing a massive missed opportunity.
If they are to somehow regroup from this mauling, they must do it quickly while also hoping City slip up somewhere along the line.
On this evidence, however, that looks highly unlikely.
Player of the match
De BruyneKevin De Bruyne
Manchester City
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
8.22
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number19Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number25Player nameAkanjiAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
6.59
Arsenal
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number11Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number35Player nameZinchenkoAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number19Player nameTrossardAverage rating
4.47
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number16Player nameHoldingAverage rating
4.36
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
4.31
- Squad number24Player nameNelsonAverage rating
4.29
- Squad number14Player nameNketiahAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number10Player nameSmith RoweAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number20Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
4.07
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 5Stones
- 3Rúben DiasBooked at 45mins
- 25Akanji
- 17De BruyneSubstituted forÁlvarezat 80'minutes
- 16RodriBooked at 88mins
- 8GündoganSubstituted forMahrezat 72'minutes
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 9Haaland
- 10GrealishBooked at 75minsSubstituted forFodenat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Phillips
- 14Laporte
- 18Ortega
- 19Álvarez
- 21Gómez
- 26Mahrez
- 47Foden
- 80Palmer
- 82Lewis
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ramsdale
- 4White
- 16Holding
- 6Gabriel
- 35Zinchenko
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forSmith Roweat 71'minutes
- 5ParteyBooked at 76mins
- 34XhakaSubstituted forJorginhoat 60'minutes
- 7SakaSubstituted forNelsonat 80'minutes
- 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forNketiahat 80'minutes
- 11MartinelliSubstituted forTrossardat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Tierney
- 10Smith Rowe
- 14Nketiah
- 15Kiwior
- 19Trossard
- 20Jorginho
- 21Fábio Vieira
- 24Nelson
- 30Turner
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 53,482
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 4, Arsenal 1.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 4, Arsenal 1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Phil Foden.
Post update
Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal).
Post update
Foul by Julián Álvarez (Manchester City).
Post update
Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Erling Haaland (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).
Booking
Rodri (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).
Post update
Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Phil Foden replaces Jack Grealish.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 3, Arsenal 1. Rob Holding (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leandro Trossard following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah replaces Gabriel Jesus.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Julián Álvarez replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Reiss Nelson replaces Bukayo Saka.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Hand ball by Rodri (Manchester City).
I don’t accept the inevitable bottle comments, because the truth is, while Arsenal have been very good this season, if you want to beat Man City, you have to be near perfect and that is a massive ask.
The scoreline is massively flattering.
Nevertheless there can still be some twists and turns, but well done to both teams for a good 2 horse race so far.
KDB and Haaland don't need our praises to be honest.