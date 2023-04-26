Close menu
Premier League
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest3BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1

Nottingham Forest 3-1 Brighton: Hosts comeback to claim huge win in fight for survival

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Nottingham Forest's Danilo scores their second goal v Brighton at the City Ground
Danilo burst through to score Nottingham Forest's second at the City Ground

Nottingham Forest came from behind to beat Brighton and climb out of the relegation zone.

A Pascal Gross own goal in first-half stoppage time was followed by a precise low shot from Brazilian midfielder Danilo and finally a Morgan Gibbs-White penalty sent the City Ground into raptures.

The final whistle brought roars of approval from the home supporters as Forest's 11-game run without a win came to an end.

It was the first time this season they had won a match after conceding first and was enough to lift them above Everton and local rivals Leicester.

Victory didn't look likely as the first-half drew to a close as Forest trailed to Facundo Buonanotte's tap-in after Brennan Johnson's early penalty had been saved by Jason Steele.

But they rallied superbly for manager Steve Cooper to breathe life into their survival chances.

It wasn't all good news as Neco Williams was stretchered off after getting hurt in nasty collision with Johnson as the pair tried to reach Gibbs-White's chipped cross to the far post.

FA Cup semi-finalists Brighton failed to make the most of their first-half superiority as their hopes of recovering from that Wembley defeat disappeared.

Forest rally to fans' backing

Six of Forest's seven Premier League victories have come at the City Ground and on nights like this, it is easy to understand why.

Forest fans sing of the 'mist rolling in from the Trent' and it is like that with the noise they make.

Despite not winning a game since 5 February and seeing their team slide closer and closer to the trap door that could send them straight back to the Championship, they have backed their team and, most importantly, Cooper.

After four straight defeats, it would have been easy for heads to drop after Kaylor Navas inexplicably pushed Solly March's shot straight to Buonanotte.

Instead, in the stands they turned the volume up and on the pitch, Cooper's players kept their intensity, they worked hard to keep Brighton out for the remainder of the opening period and, after Gross had turned Renan Lodi's cross-shot into his own net, dominated the second half in the search for victory.

Danilo kept going after he had robbed Moises Caicedo inside the Brighton half, running clear onto Taiwo Awoniyi's pass before driving a low shot past Steele.

And there was a lot of pressure on Gibbs-White to convert his spot kick given there was still 10 minutes of injury-time to play when Lewis Dunk needlessly handled as he jumped to clear a corner.

The former Wolves man kept his nerve to send Steele the wrong way and seal a victory that sparked scenes of jubilation at the final whistle.

Buonanotte a teenage Brighton star

Brighton have made an art form of recruiting young players from South America and in Buonanotte, they have unearthed another potential star.

The 18-year-old joined the Seagulls from Rosario in January and whilst his development has been carefully handled by De Zerbi, he did not look out of place on his first league start.

In truth, he couldn't have been given an easier opportunity to score on his debut but it could also be argued it was only a tap-in because he had moved into the right area to profit from Navas spilling March's shot.

He might have had a second but unselfishly chose to set up Kaoru Mitoma as he ran through on Navas when the scores were level. The Japan star failed to covert and the miss ultimately proved pivotal.

As for Buonanotte, amid a belief that Alejandro Garnacho will snub the FA Cup final to report for World Under-20 Championship duty with Argentina next month, it will be interesting to see what choice the Brighton youngster makes.

Nottingham Forest

Starting XI

  1. Squad number12Player nameNavas
    Average rating

    6.61

  2. Squad number24Player nameAurier
    Average rating

    6.28

  3. Squad number38Player nameFelipe
    Average rating

    6.27

  4. Squad number19Player nameNiakhaté
    Average rating

    5.91

  5. Squad number7Player nameN Williams
    Average rating

    6.55

  6. Squad number5Player nameMangala
    Average rating

    6.13

  7. Squad number28Player nameDanilo
    Average rating

    6.75

  8. Squad number32Player nameRenan Lodi
    Average rating

    6.28

  9. Squad number20Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    5.82

  10. Squad number10Player nameGibbs-White
    Average rating

    6.21

  11. Squad number9Player nameAwoniyi
    Average rating

    6.48

Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player nameWorrall
    Average rating

    6.26

  2. Squad number15Player nameToffolo
    Average rating

    7.30

  3. Squad number21Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    7.05

  4. Squad number34Player nameA Ayew
    Average rating

    6.89

Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI

  1. Squad number23Player nameSteele
    Average rating

    6.72

  2. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    6.31

  3. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    6.82

  4. Squad number6Player nameColwill
    Average rating

    6.25

  5. Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    6.42

  6. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    6.49

  7. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    6.80

  8. Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    6.70

  9. Squad number40Player nameBuonanotte
    Average rating

    6.81

  10. Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    6.90

  11. Squad number20Player nameEnciso
    Average rating

    6.66

Substitutes

  1. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    4.71

  2. Squad number21Player nameUndav
    Average rating

    4.06

  3. Squad number42Player nameOffiah
    Average rating

    3.80

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12NavasBooked at 90mins
  • 24Aurier
  • 38FelipeBooked at 4mins
  • 19NiakhatéSubstituted forWorrallat 14'minutes
  • 7N WilliamsSubstituted forKouyatéat 65'minutes
  • 5Mangala
  • 28dos Santos de Oliveira
  • 32Lodi
  • 20JohnsonSubstituted forToffoloat 86'minutes
  • 10Gibbs-White
  • 9AwoniyiSubstituted forA Ayewat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Worrall
  • 11Lingard
  • 13Hennessey
  • 15Toffolo
  • 16Surridge
  • 21Kouyaté
  • 23Freuler
  • 25Dennis
  • 34A Ayew

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Steele
  • 13Groß
  • 5Dunk
  • 6Colwill
  • 30EstupiñánSubstituted forWelbeckat 73'minutes
  • 25Caicedo
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 7March
  • 40BuonanotteSubstituted forOffiahat 88'minutes
  • 22Mitoma
  • 20EncisoSubstituted forUndavat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 4Webster
  • 18Welbeck
  • 21Undav
  • 26Ayari
  • 27Gilmour
  • 29van Hecke
  • 34Veltman
  • 42Offiah
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
28,808

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home12
Away17
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  3. Booking

    Keylor Navas (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Alexis Mac Allister tries a through ball, but Deniz Undav is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Keylor Navas (Nottingham Forest).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joe Worrall.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Solly March.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Deniz Undav.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  12. Post update

    Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Solly March with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Joe Worrall.

  15. Post update

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Nottingham Forest.

  18. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Odeluga Offiah replaces Facundo Buonanotte.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Levi Colwill.

Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • Comment posted by REVD, today at 21:59

    That’s the sort of attitude and commitment we need from now on

    Aurier and Koyoute made a difference to the fight and passion 👍🏼

  • Comment posted by redted72, today at 21:59

    Was not expecting a second half like that. Well played Trees......maybe there's a chance. Keep'em going Coops.

  • Comment posted by SuperFrankLampard, today at 21:59

    Well done Forest 👏 great passion, well played

    Brighton... Hope this is only a blip, would love to see you in Europe next season

  • Comment posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 21:58

    I'd have thought Brighton would be looking to secure that 5th place with all those games they have in hand, unless they don't want to play in Europe

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:57

    Brighton losing to relegation fodder forest = embarrassing..

  • Comment posted by Adrian L, today at 21:57

    I didn't see that win coming tonight. Well done Forest.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 21:57

    Out of all games this evening, this is not the result I expected. Gutted for the Foxes as well.

  • Comment posted by Yorkshire Ambassador, today at 21:57

    As a Leeds fan I was already worried before tonight. Now I'm more worried. Well done Forest and we'll done Cooper!