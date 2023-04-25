Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Injuries have restricted Forest defender Scott McKenna to just five Premier League starts in 2023

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest centre-back Scott McKenna has a fractured collarbone and he will not feature again this season.

Jack Colback may return after suffering from concussion, but Cheikhou Kouyate and Serge Aurier remain sidelined.

Jonjo Shelvey's inclusion is unlikely after he was dropped for Saturday's defeat at Liverpool due to a reported fall out with head coach Steve Cooper external-link .

Brighton are hopeful that Danny Welbeck can overcome the injury that he sustained in the FA Cup semi-final.

Fellow striker Evan Ferguson is a major doubt with an ankle issue but head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that 18-year-old Argentinian midfielder Facundo Buonanotte will make his first Premier League start.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Nottingham Forest showed a bit of fight against Liverpool at the weekend but still left Anfield empty-handed. It is going to be just as hard for them to get anything from this game.

Brighton are going to have to pick themselves up after the disappointment of their FA Cup semi-final penalty shootout defeat, but I thought they were the better team against Manchester United at Wembley.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Nottingham Forest have won just three of their past 14 league games with Brighton, drawing six and losing five.

Brighton are winless in the last seven top-flight meetings, drawing two and losing five, a run dating back to March 1980.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have gone 11 Premier League games without a win, drawing three and losing eight since a 1-0 home victory over Leeds in February.

They have only earned one point from their three most recent home matches.

Forest are winless in all 25 league fixtures in which they've conceded this season (D8, L17).

However, only Spurs and Manchester United have kept a Premier League clean sheet at the City Ground this season.

Keylor Navas is on a run of 11 Premier League appearances without a shut out, conceding an average of 2.2 goals per game in that spell.

Brennan Johnson has scored six of Forest's past eight Premier League goals at the City Ground.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have lost just two Premier League games in 2023, winning seven and drawing four.

Their solitary top-flight away defeat since October was by 2-1 at Spurs at the start of this month (W5, D3).

Since Roberto De Zerbi took charge in October, Brighton's average Premier League possession is 62.5%. Only Manchester City, with 63.6%, have enjoyed a higher percentage of the ball in that time.

Solly March has been directly involved in 12 goals in his past 15 league appearances, scoring seven and assisting five.

Lewis Dunk averages 94 attempted passes per Premier League game under De Zerbi, more than any other top-flight player since the Italian arrived at the club.

