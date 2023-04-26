Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea have not won since 11 March

Chelsea lost their fifth successive game since the return of Frank Lampard as Brentford won at Stamford Bridge to strengthen their position in the Premier League's top 10.

The visitors did not have a shot on target in the first half but took the lead midway through when Mathias Jorgensen's flick from a corner hit Cesar Azpilicueta on his shoulder to deflect into the back of the net.

Chelsea once again struggled to create chances and a hugely disappointing first half ended with boos from some of the home supporters.

The Blues did improve after the break, thanks largely to the introduction of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who mis-hit an overhead kick from a dangerous position before firing a low strike at Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

But they failed to find an equaliser and Brentford wrapped up a hugely impressive win late on when Bryan Mbeumo cut into the box before smashing a shot into the back of the net.

The defeat leaves Chelsea in the bottom half of the table as they sit 11th, six points behind Fulham in 10th and eight behind Brentford, who move up to ninth.

Miserable campaign can't end soon enough for Chelsea

This is a season that Chelsea fans will just want to come to an end, with the return of club legend Lampard having failed to steady the ship.

Every game since the 44-year-old's appointment on 3 April has ended in defeat - three in the Premier League and two in the Champions League - while the Blues have scored just once so far under Lampard's watch as their season-long struggle in front of goal continued.

Chelsea fans' hopes of seeing that dismal run ended on Wednesday would not have been lifted by the team news, as Lampard selected what appeared to be a pretty conservative side to try and halt the run of losses, with Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk on the bench and Raheem Sterling leading the attack.

Consequently, they offered almost no attacking threat in the first half, with Thiago Silva's tame header the best of their few opportunities.

The introduction of Mudryk and Aubameyang at the start of the second half saw a brief improvement in Chelsea's attacking threat, with the latter providing the Blues with more of a focal point up front.

But they failed to capitalise on that as Brentford punished them with the sort of clinical finishing they crave when Mbeumo scored Brentford's second with their first shot on target.

Bees flying high

In contrast to Chelsea, this has been a season to enjoy for Brentford fans - they've never been in danger of relegation and have even enjoyed a flirtation with the European places.

A run of six Premier League games without a win prior to this game may have ended hopes of a top-seven finish, as they sit six points behind Tottenham in seventh having played a game more.

Brentford claimed a memorable 4-1 victory at Stamford Bridge last season and while a repeat of such a win never looked likely they were nevertheless impressively comfortable against the struggling Blues.

Thomas Frank's side finished 13th in their first Premier League campaign last season and, with five games remaining, they are firmly on target to comfortably better that this term.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea

Brentford Brentford Brentford Chelsea Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Arrizabalaga Average rating 5.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Fofana Average rating 3.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 4.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Chalobah Average rating 3.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 3.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Fernández Average rating 3.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Kovacic Average rating 3.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Chilwell Average rating 3.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Kanté Average rating 4.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 3.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Sterling Average rating 3.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 9 Player name Aubameyang Average rating 3.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name João Félix Average rating 2.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Mudryk Average rating 3.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 31 Player name Madueke Average rating 2.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Brentford Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Raya Average rating 7.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Roerslev Average rating 7.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 13 Player name M Jorgensen Average rating 7.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Pinnock Average rating 7.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Mee Average rating 7.84 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 7.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 7.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Onyeka Average rating 7.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Janelt Average rating 7.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Toney Average rating 7.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Wissa Average rating 7.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Hickey Average rating 8.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Schade Average rating 7.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 8.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Damsgaard Average rating 8.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Baptiste Average rating 8.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Chelsea Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Arrizabalaga 33 Fofana 6 Thiago Silva 14 Chalobah 28 Azpilicueta 5 Fernández 8 Kovacic 21 Chilwell 7 Kanté 23 Gallagher 17 Sterling 1 Arrizabalaga

33 Fofana Booked at 72mins

6 Thiago Silva

14 Chalobah

28 Azpilicueta Substituted for Aubameyang at 45' minutes

5 Fernández Substituted for João Félix at 79' minutes

8 Kovacic

21 Chilwell

7 Kanté

23 Gallagher Substituted for Mudryk at 45' minutes

17 Sterling Substituted for Madueke at 79' minutes Substitutes 4 Badiashile

9 Aubameyang

10 Pulisic

11 João Félix

12 Loftus-Cheek

15 Mudryk

16 Mendy

22 Ziyech

31 Madueke Brentford Formation 5-3-2 1 Raya 30 Roerslev 13 M Jorgensen 5 Pinnock 16 Mee 3 Henry 8 Jensen 15 Onyeka 27 Janelt 17 Toney 11 Wissa 1 Raya

30 Roerslev

13 M Jorgensen

5 Pinnock

16 Mee

3 Henry Booked at 73mins Substituted for Hickey at 90+1' minutes

8 Jensen Booked at 46mins Substituted for Baptiste at 62' minutes

15 Onyeka Substituted for Damsgaard at 62' minutes

27 Janelt

17 Toney Substituted for Schade at 83' minutes

11 Wissa Substituted for Mbeumo at 62' minutes Substitutes 2 Hickey

9 Schade

10 Dasilva

14 Ghoddos

19 Mbeumo

24 Damsgaard

26 Baptiste

33 Stevens

34 Cox Referee: Andy Madley Attendance: 39,929 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Chelsea 0, Brentford 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Brentford 2. Post update Attempt missed. Noni Madueke (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Trevoh Chalobah with a cross. Post update João Félix (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Shandon Baptiste (Brentford). Substitution Substitution, Brentford. Aaron Hickey replaces Rico Henry. Post update Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Shandon Baptiste (Brentford). Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Rico Henry. Post update Attempt missed. Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Shandon Baptiste. Post update Attempt missed. Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vitaly Janelt with a cross. Substitution Substitution, Brentford. Kevin Schade replaces Ivan Toney. Post update Thiago Silva (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford). Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. João Félix replaces Enzo Fernández. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Noni Madueke replaces Raheem Sterling. goal Goal! Goal! Chelsea 0, Brentford 2. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shandon Baptiste following a fast break. Post update Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rico Henry. Booking Rico Henry (Brentford) is shown the yellow card. Booking Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward