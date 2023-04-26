Match ends, Chelsea 0, Brentford 2.
Chelsea lost their fifth successive game since the return of Frank Lampard as Brentford won at Stamford Bridge to strengthen their position in the Premier League's top 10.
The visitors did not have a shot on target in the first half but took the lead midway through when Mathias Jorgensen's flick from a corner hit Cesar Azpilicueta on his shoulder to deflect into the back of the net.
Chelsea once again struggled to create chances and a hugely disappointing first half ended with boos from some of the home supporters.
The Blues did improve after the break, thanks largely to the introduction of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who mis-hit an overhead kick from a dangerous position before firing a low strike at Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.
But they failed to find an equaliser and Brentford wrapped up a hugely impressive win late on when Bryan Mbeumo cut into the box before smashing a shot into the back of the net.
The defeat leaves Chelsea in the bottom half of the table as they sit 11th, six points behind Fulham in 10th and eight behind Brentford, who move up to ninth.
- Reaction to Wednesday night's Premier League action
- What did you make of Chelsea's display? Send us your comments here
- What did you make of Brentford's display? Send us your views here
Miserable campaign can't end soon enough for Chelsea
This is a season that Chelsea fans will just want to come to an end, with the return of club legend Lampard having failed to steady the ship.
Every game since the 44-year-old's appointment on 3 April has ended in defeat - three in the Premier League and two in the Champions League - while the Blues have scored just once so far under Lampard's watch as their season-long struggle in front of goal continued.
Chelsea fans' hopes of seeing that dismal run ended on Wednesday would not have been lifted by the team news, as Lampard selected what appeared to be a pretty conservative side to try and halt the run of losses, with Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk on the bench and Raheem Sterling leading the attack.
Consequently, they offered almost no attacking threat in the first half, with Thiago Silva's tame header the best of their few opportunities.
The introduction of Mudryk and Aubameyang at the start of the second half saw a brief improvement in Chelsea's attacking threat, with the latter providing the Blues with more of a focal point up front.
But they failed to capitalise on that as Brentford punished them with the sort of clinical finishing they crave when Mbeumo scored Brentford's second with their first shot on target.
Bees flying high
In contrast to Chelsea, this has been a season to enjoy for Brentford fans - they've never been in danger of relegation and have even enjoyed a flirtation with the European places.
A run of six Premier League games without a win prior to this game may have ended hopes of a top-seven finish, as they sit six points behind Tottenham in seventh having played a game more.
Brentford claimed a memorable 4-1 victory at Stamford Bridge last season and while a repeat of such a win never looked likely they were nevertheless impressively comfortable against the struggling Blues.
Thomas Frank's side finished 13th in their first Premier League campaign last season and, with five games remaining, they are firmly on target to comfortably better that this term.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameArrizabalagaAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number33Player nameFofanaAverage rating
3.65
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
4.21
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
3.39
- Squad number5Player nameFernándezAverage rating
3.85
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
3.59
- Squad number21Player nameChilwellAverage rating
3.91
- Squad number7Player nameKantéAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
3.65
- Squad number17Player nameSterlingAverage rating
3.33
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameAubameyangAverage rating
3.28
- Squad number11Player nameJoão FélixAverage rating
2.71
- Squad number15Player nameMudrykAverage rating
3.54
- Squad number31Player nameMaduekeAverage rating
2.95
Brentford
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameRayaAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number30Player nameRoerslevAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number13Player nameM JorgensenAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number5Player namePinnockAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number16Player nameMeeAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number8Player nameJensenAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number15Player nameOnyekaAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number27Player nameJaneltAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number17Player nameToneyAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number11Player nameWissaAverage rating
7.51
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameHickeyAverage rating
8.14
- Squad number9Player nameSchadeAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
8.15
- Squad number24Player nameDamsgaardAverage rating
8.22
- Squad number26Player nameBaptisteAverage rating
8.03
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 33FofanaBooked at 72mins
- 6Thiago Silva
- 14Chalobah
- 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forAubameyangat 45'minutes
- 5FernándezSubstituted forJoão Félixat 79'minutes
- 8Kovacic
- 21Chilwell
- 7Kanté
- 23GallagherSubstituted forMudrykat 45'minutes
- 17SterlingSubstituted forMaduekeat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Badiashile
- 9Aubameyang
- 10Pulisic
- 11João Félix
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 15Mudryk
- 16Mendy
- 22Ziyech
- 31Madueke
Brentford
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Raya
- 30Roerslev
- 13M Jorgensen
- 5Pinnock
- 16Mee
- 3HenryBooked at 73minsSubstituted forHickeyat 90+1'minutes
- 8JensenBooked at 46minsSubstituted forBaptisteat 62'minutes
- 15OnyekaSubstituted forDamsgaardat 62'minutes
- 27Janelt
- 17ToneySubstituted forSchadeat 83'minutes
- 11WissaSubstituted forMbeumoat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hickey
- 9Schade
- 10Dasilva
- 14Ghoddos
- 19Mbeumo
- 24Damsgaard
- 26Baptiste
- 33Stevens
- 34Cox
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 39,929
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Brentford 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Noni Madueke (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Trevoh Chalobah with a cross.
Post update
João Félix (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Shandon Baptiste (Brentford).
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Aaron Hickey replaces Rico Henry.
Post update
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Shandon Baptiste (Brentford).
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Rico Henry.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Shandon Baptiste.
Post update
Attempt missed. Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vitaly Janelt with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Kevin Schade replaces Ivan Toney.
Post update
Thiago Silva (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. João Félix replaces Enzo Fernández.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Noni Madueke replaces Raheem Sterling.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 0, Brentford 2. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shandon Baptiste following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rico Henry.
Booking
Rico Henry (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
P5 : W0 : D0 : L5
Your welcome.
Awful manager... One of the worst the Premier league has seen!