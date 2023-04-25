Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Frank Lampard has lost all four matches since being reappointed as Chelsea head coach

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Reece James are both expected to miss the rest of the season due to respective pelvic and hamstring injuries.

Kai Havertz is unavailable to face Brentford because of an ongoing knee injury but he is expected to feature again in this campaign.

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard misses out after he was forced off against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Thomas Strakosha is also absent due to injury but Kevin Schade is available.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Frank Lampard has lost all four of his games as interim Chelsea manager. He won't be in charge at Stamford Bridge next season but he is a proud man and will be desperate to deliver a positive result this time, with talk that Mauricio Pochettino is about to take over.

Unfortunately for Lampard, I'm not sure all his players feel the same. The way some of them have conducted themselves this season makes me wonder if they really care - the Blues are five points behind Brentford in the table for a reason.

The Bees were good against Villa at the weekend after a little spell where their results had just fallen away and we know how well organised they always are.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v Evil Dead Rise writer and director Lee Cronin and Living With Chucky writer and director Kyra Gardner

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are winless in their last two games against Brentford after winning seven of the previous eight meetings between 1946 and 2021.

Brentford's 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge last season is one of only two victories in all eight away fixtures at Chelsea in all competitions.

Chelsea

Chelsea are winless in their last seven matches in all competitions (D2, L5), losing the last four in a row. It is their longest run without a victory since an 11-game sequence between October and December 1993.

Chelsea have lost three of their last six Premier League London derbies matches, as many as in their previous 14. They last lost four derbies in a single campaign in 2001-02.

The Blues have scored just 30 goals in the Premier League this season, their lowest after 31 games since 1923-24. Their 30 goals have been netted by 14 different players.

Frank Lampard has lost both of his Premier League matches in charge of Chelsea since his return. Including his time with Everton, he's lost eight of his last nine league games, including each of the last five. Since he joined the Toffees in February 2022, no manager has lost more Premier League games than Lampard's 23.

Enzo Fernandez has completed an unrivalled 762 passes since his Premier League debut on 3 February.

Brentford

Brentford are winless in six Premier League games (D3, L3). It is their second-longest run without a victory in the competitions, following a stretch of eight matches between January and February 2022.

The Bees have failed to win each of the last four Premier League games after opening the scoring. They had previously gone unbeaten in all 23 Premier League matches in which they scored first, winning 19.

Ivan Toney has scored 19 Premier League goals, behind only Erling Haaland (32) and Harry Kane (24). Toney could become just the second player to score 20 goals in a top-flight campaign for the Bees; Dave McCulloch did so three times (26 in 1935-36, 31 in 1936-37, and 26 in 1937-38).

Toney has alternated between scoring and not scoring in his past 12 league appearances.

He has scored four goals and assisted one in his last five Premier League London derbies.

My Chelsea line-up Predict Chelsea's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Brentford line-up Predict Brentford's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team