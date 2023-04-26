Close menu
West HamWest Ham United1LiverpoolLiverpool2

West Ham United 1-2 Liverpool: Joel Matip scores winner as Reds come back from a goal down

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Joel Matip goal
Joel Matip's goal was his first in the Premier League this season

Liverpool came from a goal down to win at West Ham and boost their hopes of securing European football next season.

The Hammers took a 12th-minute lead when Lucas Paqueta, after playing a one-two with Michail Antonio, fired from 20 yards out past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

But the advantage lasted less than six minutes before Cody Gakpo equalised with his own shot from outside the penalty area.

West Ham thought they had gone back in front with Jarrod Bowen's angled strike but the England forward was ruled offside by the video assistant referee to keep it at 1-1.

An unmarked Joel Matip scored what proved to be the winner in the 67th minute with a powerful header from Andy Robertson's corner from the left.

There was a late scare for Liverpool when Thiago handled in the penalty area, with Hammers boss David Moyes furious that a decision was not awarded by either on-field referee Chris Kavanagh or Neil Swarbrick on video assistant referee duty.

At the final whistle Moyes confronted Kavanagh, still angry at the decision that cost his side an opportunity to earn a point.

Liverpool still hoping to salvage something from difficult campaign

It has been a tough season for Liverpool, who came second in 2021-22, losing out to Manchester City by one point as the title race went to the final day of the season.

They went out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, competitions they won last season, at the fourth-round phase and were hammered 6-2 on aggregate by Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Therefore, to miss out on European football altogether would be a massive setback for Jurgen Klopp's side.

They may have to settle for the Europa League at best and will need to finish fifth or sixth to qualify for the second-tier European competition, while seventh would leave them in the play-offs for the third-tier Europa Conference League.

This win takes them sixth and above Tottenham on goal difference, although Champions League football looks beyond the Reds as they are six points behind third-placed Newcastle and Manchester United in fourth, with both sides having at least one game in hand.

More to follow.

West Ham United

Starting XI

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Coufal
  • 4Zouma
  • 27Aguerd
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 20Bowen
  • 11Lucas Paquetá
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forCornetat 70'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forIngsat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Fornals
  • 10Lanzini
  • 12Downes
  • 13Aréola
  • 14Cornet
  • 18Ings
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 24Kehrer
  • 33Emerson

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 59'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 17JonesSubstituted forMilnerat 84'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 18GakpoSubstituted forNúñezat 78'minutes
  • 20JotaSubstituted forDíazat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 7Milner
  • 19Elliott
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 23Díaz
  • 27Núñez
  • 28Carvalho
  • 62Kelleher
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home7
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 1, Liverpool 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Liverpool 2.

  3. Post update

    Joël Matip (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).

  6. Post update

    Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Paquetá.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Luis Díaz (Liverpool).

  9. Post update

    Declan Rice (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).

  11. Post update

    Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Curtis Jones.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Fabinho.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Luis Díaz (Liverpool).

  16. Post update

    Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Declan Rice with a through ball following a fast break.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Darwin Núñez replaces Cody Gakpo.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thiago (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Curtis Jones tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.

Comments

Join the conversation

375 comments

  • Comment posted by MFH07, today at 21:42

    What is Thiago supposed to do? No chance of a handball

    • Reply posted by adradley, today at 21:46

      adradley replied:
      Not touch it twice with his hands perhaps?

  • Comment posted by faith, today at 21:40

    I can take not getting decisions but it's the inconsistency with the VAR checks. We had a similar handball given against us which led to us losing a game and we just want a level playing field. Well done Liverpool, two good goals. We go again. COYI!

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 21:53

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      WET SPAM CAN STILL GET RELEGATED! I HOPE SO!!!! 😂🤣😂🤣

  • Comment posted by Blockpants, today at 21:44

    Thiago is going to ground, puts his arm/elbow to brace the fall. The ball happens to be there - never a penalty.

    • Reply posted by Al_plus_boots, today at 21:47

      Al_plus_boots replied:
      Exactly.

  • Comment posted by morseyboy, today at 21:43

    what a cracking game

    • Reply posted by Tapir, today at 21:57

      Tapir replied:
      Gromit

  • Comment posted by Munir, today at 21:38

    Good solid win

  • Comment posted by Ravis88, today at 21:40

    Never a penalty, players will need to have their arms strapped at this point.

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 21:44

      Jack replied:
      Absolutely correct.

  • Comment posted by DrNoahGuggenheim, today at 21:41

    Not a penalty?

    How is VAR fit for purpose if it cannot see that?