Match ends, West Ham United 1, Liverpool 2.
Liverpool came from a goal down to win at West Ham and boost their hopes of securing European football next season.
The Hammers took a 12th-minute lead when Lucas Paqueta, after playing a one-two with Michail Antonio, fired from 20 yards out past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.
But the advantage lasted less than six minutes before Cody Gakpo equalised with his own shot from outside the penalty area.
West Ham thought they had gone back in front with Jarrod Bowen's angled strike but the England forward was ruled offside by the video assistant referee to keep it at 1-1.
An unmarked Joel Matip scored what proved to be the winner in the 67th minute with a powerful header from Andy Robertson's corner from the left.
There was a late scare for Liverpool when Thiago handled in the penalty area, with Hammers boss David Moyes furious that a decision was not awarded by either on-field referee Chris Kavanagh or Neil Swarbrick on video assistant referee duty.
At the final whistle Moyes confronted Kavanagh, still angry at the decision that cost his side an opportunity to earn a point.
Liverpool still hoping to salvage something from difficult campaign
It has been a tough season for Liverpool, who came second in 2021-22, losing out to Manchester City by one point as the title race went to the final day of the season.
They went out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, competitions they won last season, at the fourth-round phase and were hammered 6-2 on aggregate by Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.
Therefore, to miss out on European football altogether would be a massive setback for Jurgen Klopp's side.
They may have to settle for the Europa League at best and will need to finish fifth or sixth to qualify for the second-tier European competition, while seventh would leave them in the play-offs for the third-tier Europa Conference League.
This win takes them sixth and above Tottenham on goal difference, although Champions League football looks beyond the Reds as they are six points behind third-placed Newcastle and Manchester United in fourth, with both sides having at least one game in hand.
More to follow.
West Ham United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number27Player nameAguerdAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number11Player nameLucas PaquetáAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
5.87
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameCornetAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number18Player nameIngsAverage rating
5.26
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number18Player nameGakpoAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
7.15
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number23Player nameDíazAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number27Player nameNúñezAverage rating
7.08
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 5Coufal
- 4Zouma
- 27Aguerd
- 3Cresswell
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 20Bowen
- 11Lucas Paquetá
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forCornetat 70'minutes
- 9AntonioSubstituted forIngsat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Fornals
- 10Lanzini
- 12Downes
- 13Aréola
- 14Cornet
- 18Ings
- 21Ogbonna
- 24Kehrer
- 33Emerson
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 32Matip
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 14HendersonSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 59'minutes
- 3Fabinho
- 17JonesSubstituted forMilnerat 84'minutes
- 11Salah
- 18GakpoSubstituted forNúñezat 78'minutes
- 20JotaSubstituted forDíazat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gomez
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 7Milner
- 19Elliott
- 21Tsimikas
- 23Díaz
- 27Núñez
- 28Carvalho
- 62Kelleher
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Liverpool 2.
Post update
Joël Matip (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United).
Post update
Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
Post update
Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Paquetá.
Post update
Foul by Luis Díaz (Liverpool).
Post update
Declan Rice (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).
Post update
Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Curtis Jones.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Fabinho.
Post update
Foul by Luis Díaz (Liverpool).
Post update
Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Declan Rice with a through ball following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Darwin Núñez replaces Cody Gakpo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Thiago (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Post update
Offside, Liverpool. Curtis Jones tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
How is VAR fit for purpose if it cannot see that?