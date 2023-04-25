Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham United manager David Moyes turned 60 on Tuesday

TEAM NEWS

West Ham United manager David Moyes has reported no new injury concerns for the visit of Liverpool.

Gianluca Scamacca is West Ham's only confirmed absentee following surgery on a knee issue.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate will be assessed due to a minor injury but manager Jurgen Klopp is "positive" about his chances of making the trip to London Stadium.

Calvin Ramsay, Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino remain out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

West Ham have had a great week with two four-goal wins, in the Europa Conference League and then at Bournemouth, but their improvement goes back further than that.

The Hammers have taken 10 points from their past four games and they are at the stage where another win will probably be enough to keep them up.

They will make life difficult for Liverpool and, while I think Jurgen Klopp's side will score goals, I still don't trust the Reds defensively - Nottingham Forest caused them problems so West Ham will too.

Prediction: 2-2

Sutton's full predictions v Evil Dead Rise writer and director Lee Cronin and Living With Chucky writer and director Kyra Gardner

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham could win consecutive home games against Liverpool for the first time since 2016.

Liverpool have won 10 of the past 12 Premier League meetings.

West Ham United

West Ham United can earn consecutive Premier League wins for just the second time this season.

The Hammers' 4-0 win at Bournemouth last weekend was the first time they have scored more than once in the first half of a league game this season.

West Ham have lost just one of their past seven league matches at the London Stadium (W3, D3), scoring in all of them.

However, they have only won two of their last 20 games against opponents in the top half of the table, with both victories coming against Fulham.

Pablo Fornals has scored a career-best three Premier League goals against Liverpool.

Declan Rice has scored three league goals this season, the best return of his career to date.

Liverpool

Liverpool have amassed 50 points this season, but only 16 have come in away games.

The Reds scored more goals in their recent 6-1 win at Leeds than they had in their previous eight away league fixtures combined.

They could win consecutive away league matches for only the second time this season.

Liverpool have won just one of their six Premier League away games against London sides this season, beating Spurs 2-1 in November.

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in half of Liverpool's 20 away goals in the Premier League this season, scoring eight and assisting two.

Salah has scored five goals in as many league appearances at the London Stadium, also providing two assists. Raheem Sterling, with nine, is the only visiting player to be involved in more goals at the ground.

Diogo Jota has scored four goals in his last two appearances for Liverpool, following 20 Premier League games without a goal.

