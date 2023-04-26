Close menu
Sheffield United 2-0 West Brom: Blades seal Premier League promotion

By Ian WoodcockBBC Sport at Bramall Lane

Last updated on .

Sheffield United celebrate promotion
Sheffield United will join Burnley in the Premier League next season

Sheffield United beat West Brom at Bramall Lane to win promotion back to the Premier League after two years in the Championship.

Norway international Sander Berge gave the home side the lead after the break when he was teed up by Iliman Ndiaye following an awfully under-hit backpass from Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

The Blades, who went into the game needing just three points from four games to secure promotion, had been sluggish up until then but overwhelmed the away side from thereon and Anel Ahmedhodzic scored with a controlled close range volley to seal victory with just under 15 minutes to play.

Paul Heckingbottom's side will join title winners Burnley in the top flight next season.

The play-off chasing visitors had enjoyed the better of things up until the opening goal but Karlan Grant headed a great chance wide in the opening minutes and a penalty shout was turned down when Brandon Thomas-Asante was felled on the edge of the area.

Berge's goal totally knocked the stuffing out of Carlos Corberan's men though and the Blades' margin of victory could have been more comprehensive at the end.

Their 26th league win of the season takes them seven points clear of third-placed Luton who only have two fixtures left.

West Brom, who were playing their game in hand on the sides around them, remain two points outside the top six with matches against play-off rivals Norwich and Swansea to finish the campaign.

Success on the pitch despite uncertainty off it

This is the third time the Blades have been promoted to the Premier League, with all coming via second-placed league finishes.

They have spent the vast majority of this season in second place behind champions Burnley.

It is two days short of four years since Chris Wilder, who had guided them to the League One title in 2017, ended their 12-year top-flight hiatus.

The Blades-supporting boss then led them to an impressive ninth-placed finish in 2019-20 in their first year back in the Premier League.

However, things fell apart the following campaign both on and off the pitch. Wilder left the club in March before they finished bottom of the table with just 23 points under the caretaker charge of Heckingbottom.

Serbian Slavisa Jokanovic was appointed that summer but was sacked in November after a slow start to the new Championship season and further disagreements behind the scenes.

To the surprise of some, Heckingbottom was immediately installed as his long-term successor and oversaw a run of form that saw them go from 16th to fifth by the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Although they fell to a penalty shoot-out defeat by Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals they carried on where they had left off when this season started and won seven of their opening 10 matches.

A run of six games without a victory followed but they quickly returned to form with seven wins in eight, including a 5-2 shellacking of Burnley, either side of the World Cup break.

Sheffield United celebrate scoring a goal
Sander Berge's opening goal eased any nerves Sheffield United had before the break

The Clarets pulled away from them with a run of 10 successive wins but the Blades have retained second position from 13 November, when Burnley went top, despite challenges from Luton and Middlesbrough.

United also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup where they were knocked out by Manchester City on Saturday.

The Blades' success on the pitch has been in direct contrast to the uncertainty off it. They were placed under a transfer embargo in January, lifted last week, for missed payments to another club and a protracted takeover by Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi remains incomplete.

United fans will hope that this promotion will see issues in the background sorted in time for their Premier League return in August.

Analysis - Timely jackpot for Blades

BBC Radio Sheffield sports editor Andy Giddings

Sheffield United have hit a timely jackpot. Not for the first time in the Blades' recent history has the team's on-field success masked off field financial issues.

This great squad of experienced pros - such as John Egan, Ollie Norwood, George Baldock and Billy Sharp - and highly talented youngsters, like Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, have dealt with all challenges remarkably well - not least the mid-to-late season threat to their promotion from Middlesbrough and Luton.

There's star quality, too, from the enigmatic Iliman Ndiaye; all Blades fans will be hoping promotion wards off any suitors.

Equally they'll hope to see that Sheffield United have learnt lessons from their previous time in the top flight to put them on a far firmer footing for many years to come.

Reaction - 'What I've wanted my whole life'

Blades' goalscorer Anel Ahmedhodzic told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It's amazing. After scoring that second goal it felt like a big relief and I was thinking to myself 'this is it, this is the Premier League, this is what I've wanted my whole life.

"Big credit to the lads, we fought like a team."

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie:

"What a feeling. The best feeling I've experienced in football. A bit of relief in there, we wanted to get it done tonight, we didn't want it dragging on.

"We weren't at our best but somehow we found a way to win. The boys have been excellent all season and it's such a pleasure to play with them. It's time for the fans to enjoy and for us to enjoy."

Blades goalscorer Sander Berge:

"An unbelievable moment, a fantastic journey, to do it now in front of our own crowd feels amazing.

"Every game is brutal in the Championship but we had one target and I think we did it in style.

"I've never scored such an important goal which meant that much and to do it on this stage is just the best feeling ever."

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 12EganBooked at 84mins
  • 19Robinson
  • 2BaldockSubstituted forBogleat 90+1'minutes
  • 28McAteeSubstituted forFleckat 75'minutes
  • 8BergeSubstituted forBashamat 90+1'minutes
  • 22DoyleSubstituted forNorwoodat 81'minutes
  • 13Lowe
  • 9McBurnieSubstituted forSharpat 75'minutes
  • 29Ndiaye

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 4Fleck
  • 6Basham
  • 10Sharp
  • 16Norwood
  • 20Bogle
  • 36Jebbison

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Palmer
  • 2Furlong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 15PietersBooked at 26minsSubstituted forBartleyat 71'minutes
  • 3Townsend
  • 14Molumby
  • 35YokusluSubstituted forSwiftat 71'minutes
  • 17J WallaceSubstituted forMalcolmat 90+2'minutes
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 18GrantSubstituted forAlbrightonat 78'minutes
  • 21Thomas-Asante

Substitutes

  • 5Bartley
  • 7Rogic
  • 8Livermore
  • 19Swift
  • 22Albrighton
  • 32Malcolm
  • 33Griffiths
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 2, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.

  4. Post update

    Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Jovan Malcolm replaces Jed Wallace.

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Chris Basham replaces Sander Berge.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Jayden Bogle replaces George Baldock.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Max Lowe (Sheffield United).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Baldock with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield United. John Fleck tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darnell Furlong with a cross.

  14. Booking

    John Egan (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).

  16. Post update

    John Swift (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jack Robinson (Sheffield United).

  18. Post update

    John Swift (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Max Lowe (Sheffield United).

  20. Post update

    Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley442714382344895
2Sheff Utd432671067363185
3Luton442115856381878
4Middlesbrough442281483542974
5Coventry4417151255451066
6Sunderland4417141363531065
7Millwall441811155144765
8Blackburn44198174750-365
9West Brom441712155549663
10Preston441712154452-863
11Norwich441711165651562
12Swansea441711166461362
13Watford441514155251159
14Bristol City441414165254-256
15Hull441414165060-1056
16Stoke441411195551453
17Birmingham441411194654-853
18QPR441211214369-2647
19Rotherham431016174758-1146
20Cardiff431210213852-1446
21Huddersfield431111214261-1944
22Reading441310214565-2043
23Blackpool441011234569-2441
24Wigan441013213764-2740
View full Championship table

