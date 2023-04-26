Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion

Sheff UtdSheffield United20:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Foderingham
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 12Egan
- 19Robinson
- 2Baldock
- 8Berge
- 22Doyle
- 28McAtee
- 13Lowe
- 29Ndiaye
- 9McBurnie
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 4Fleck
- 6Basham
- 10Sharp
- 16Norwood
- 20Bogle
- 36Jebbison
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Palmer
- 2Furlong
- 6Ajayi
- 15Pieters
- 3Townsend
- 14Molumby
- 35Yokuslu
- 17J Wallace
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 18Grant
- 21Thomas-Asante
Substitutes
- 5Bartley
- 7Rogic
- 8Livermore
- 19Swift
- 22Albrighton
- 32Malcolm
- 33Griffiths
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match report to follow.