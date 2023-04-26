Close menu
Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United20:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Bramall Lane, England

Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 2Baldock
  • 8Berge
  • 22Doyle
  • 28McAtee
  • 13Lowe
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 9McBurnie

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 4Fleck
  • 6Basham
  • 10Sharp
  • 16Norwood
  • 20Bogle
  • 36Jebbison

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Palmer
  • 2Furlong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 15Pieters
  • 3Townsend
  • 14Molumby
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 17J Wallace
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 18Grant
  • 21Thomas-Asante

Substitutes

  • 5Bartley
  • 7Rogic
  • 8Livermore
  • 19Swift
  • 22Albrighton
  • 32Malcolm
  • 33Griffiths
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley442714382344895
2Sheff Utd422571065362982
3Luton442115856381878
4Middlesbrough442281483542974
5Coventry4417151255451066
6Sunderland4417141363531065
7Millwall441811155144765
8Blackburn44198174750-365
9West Brom431712145547863
10Preston441712154452-863
11Norwich441711165651562
12Swansea441711166461362
13Watford441514155251159
14Bristol City441414165254-256
15Hull441414165060-1056
16Stoke441411195551453
17Birmingham441411194654-853
18QPR441211214369-2647
19Rotherham431016174758-1146
20Cardiff431210213852-1446
21Huddersfield431111214261-1944
22Reading441310214565-2043
23Blackpool441011234569-2441
24Wigan441013213764-2740
