Chelsea Champions League exit: Where do 'disjointed, broken' Blues go from here?

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Rodrygo scores his second goal for Real Madrid at Chelsea in the Champions League
Rodrygo struck twice for Real Madrid to seal a 4-0 aggregate win over Chelsea in the Champions League

If Todd Boehly thought visiting Chelsea's dressing room to deliver some home truths would inspire a Champions League miracle against Real Madrid he was, as he has been so often since arriving at Stamford Bridge, very much mistaken.

Co-owner Boehly decided it was time for the personal touch after Saturday's home loss to Brighton, although reportedly telling Chelsea's players their season had been "embarrassing" was not quite the morale-booster he maybe hoped for.

It also does not help that one of the main causes of Chelsea's current plight is the scattergun strategy and madcap transfer spree from their owners that has taken them to 11th in the Premier League and now out of the Champions League at the hands of the ruthless holders, who are always happy to apply brutal reality to any romantic notions.

And so it proved as Real Madrid saw out some spirited Chelsea efforts, struck twice through Rodrygo in the second half, and will now meet either Bayern Munich or Manchester City in the semi-final.

Boehly, through it all, stared out blankly from his executive box, Chelsea's season a complete washout and his hopes for a bounce from the return of Frank Lampard as interim manager have been more of a flatline as Real made it four defeats from four since the former midfielder took over from sacked Graham Potter.

This was certainly Chelsea's best performance under Lampard but was totally undermined by one of the great follies - and there have been a few - of Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali.

How can you spend £600m but fail to sign a player who would deliver the most precious quality of all? Goals.

Chelsea were always going to struggle to unsettle a Real team that regards panic as an alien concept, but any slim hopes they had were sabotaged by the number of presentable chances that came and went in what was actually a decent display.

Lampard's team boasts no recognised striker so when chances fell to defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante and left-back Marc Cucurella they were missed, with the inevitable consequences.

Real are one of the most adept in the world at punishing teams for missed opportunities. They showed it against Manchester City in last season's Champions League semi-final and again here.

Chelsea are in the bottom half of the Premier League, out of the Champions League and will not be in it next season while Lampard is now effectively marking time and filling the manager's office until a new occupant can be found.

It is hard to see how Lampard can lift the mood either inside or outside the club.

Mateo Kovacic, Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Enzo Fernandes look disappointed at full-time of Real Madrid's win over Chelsea in the Champions League
Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League and unlikely to qualify for Europe this season

Getting the right manager has just been made more difficult by not having Champions League to offer. There will also be a huge churn of players after the lavish, unrewarding outlay this season.

It has been a dismal season and now Chelsea's owners, who have simply not had a handle on this at all, must use the time wisely to form a clear structure and find the manager they want after sacking Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter this season.

We must assume Boehly and co. have learned the harsh lessons of this season, very expensive ones. They have taken plenty of big decisions but they now need to actually start getting some right.

Chelsea need to identify and appoint the new manager and then lose the haphazard transfer policy that has seen players signed for exorbitant fees, often seemingly on the basis that other Premier League clubs were interested in them.

There is no doubting the ambition of Chelsea's owners - how could you after that expenditure? - but all it has brought is a disjointed, broken team with no obvious identity getting exactly what it has deserved from this season - nothing.

There has been no pattern or consistency as huge numbers of players flooded into west London and vast quantities of cash went out.

Frank Lampard watches on from the touchline as his Chelsea side are beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League
Lampard has won just one of his past 17 games as a manager with Everton and now Chelsea. He has lost his past seven

Lampard's team selection was conservative, no doubt wary of the fact Real are so expert at picking teams off, which meant big names such as Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk were on the bench.

Heavy responsibility also now lies with co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, who felt Potter's time had to end and who have been leading the search for a new manager.

In previous years, under the ownership of Roman Abramovich, Chelsea cracked the code on how to not only survive but thrive amid much managerial churn and transfer dealings.

Not this time.

The first season under Abramovich's successors has been nothing short of chaos and abject mediocrity, a club so used to fighting for the big prizes reduced to running down the clock to the end of term with little other than respectability to aim for - and not much of that after this dismal campaign suffered another setback at the hands of Real.

  • Comment posted by ian, at 23:31 18 Apr

    Bet River Plate and Benfica are laughing their socks off after Chelsea paid £107m for Fernandez.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 23:33 18 Apr

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Or if they truly have a heart, they will be feeling very guilty at robbing Chelsea so easily.

  • Comment posted by Steir Karmer and his 7 acres, at 23:28 18 Apr

    It seems like it doesn't really matter whether Lampard is there or not. He's had no effect and Chelsea look like a club that just want the season to end and pronto.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 23:36 18 Apr

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Of course they do, wouldn't you if you got humiliated in every game?

  • Comment posted by Herbalhaze, at 23:40 18 Apr

    So I guess Potter wasn't the problem.

    • Reply posted by Fast Eddie , at 23:42 18 Apr

      Fast Eddie replied:
      He was an excellent manager

  • Comment posted by Untold Reality, at 23:41 18 Apr

    Still not reached the 40 point mark so still in a relegation fight

  • Comment posted by large left shoe, at 23:44 18 Apr

    As a start, maybe Toad Boehly should stop trying to get involved with the football side of things.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 23:52 18 Apr

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Toad, 😂

  • Comment posted by Captain Barbosa, at 23:43 18 Apr

    It’s some achievement that, spending £600m+ on players and making the team worse 👏

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:00

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      It is, but the hapless ToBo has managed it.

  • Comment posted by conradk, at 23:24 18 Apr

    They should definitely keep Lamps, I swear I almost saw Chelsea have a shot on target, they’ve come a long way since he came in. Again.

    • Reply posted by Denis Wray, at 23:56 18 Apr

      Denis Wray replied:
      Check the stats Conrad before giving away the second Chelsea had more shots on target than Madrid.

  • Comment posted by Ibsy786, at 23:40 18 Apr

    Todd Bohley needs a long hard look at himself in the mirror. You cannot come in gung ho and buy any player. You have to make the right selection at the right price. Tuchel should've been backed

    • Reply posted by dan, at 23:45 18 Apr

      dan replied:
      He thought buying a club automatically gave him knowledge of running a team. Het football people to run it and stay out of the way.

  • Comment posted by AD, at 23:26 18 Apr

    You can't just have a CEO buying players on a whim. The team is so disjointed and don't see how any incoming manager can put their own stamp on the team.

    • Reply posted by GOINGTOHELLINADUSTCART, at 23:34 18 Apr

      GOINGTOHELLINADUSTCART replied:
      JOSE COULD. 😏

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 23:25 18 Apr

    Everyone involved with Chelsea need to take a good hard look at themselves. It’s pathetic really.
    Look at Brighton compared to Chelsea.
    Chelsea should be ashamed of themselves.

  • Comment posted by Denis Wray, at 23:41 18 Apr

    Only one mistake at Chelsea, letting a yank with no football knowledge or brain take over. Force him out along with the £550m worth of rubbish. Let the club get back its heart, back to 1995 and start again.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 23:54 18 Apr

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      He does know football.! American football 🏈😝😆

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, at 23:32 18 Apr

    A week or two after getting the sack from Everton Frank Lampard was asked:
    "So Frank once you are retired from football management, your time at Everton will go down as the worse of your managerial career?"
    To which Frank replied:
    "You think so? Just wait a few weeks." at which point Frank lets out a real nasty, evil laugh.

  • Comment posted by Arken, at 23:43 18 Apr

    "Where do 'disjointed, broken' Blues go from here?"

    The Championship is the most obvious next step!

  • Comment posted by SirSirSir, at 23:27 18 Apr

    Hopefully they get relegated

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 23:35 18 Apr

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      If the season had few more games left than it actually does, they would have been.

  • Comment posted by GOINGTOHELLINADUSTCART, at 23:33 18 Apr

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
    OH DEAR. HOW SAD. NEVER MIND.

  • Comment posted by DMC49, at 23:36 18 Apr

    What Chelsea dont have are leaders on or off the pitch... Lampard...Terry...long gone.... Chelsea have cracked the mould and not even capable of buying success .. maybe another 5 Billion next season they might crack top ten

    • Reply posted by GOINGTOHELLINADUSTCART, at 23:39 18 Apr

      GOINGTOHELLINADUSTCART replied:
      OR THEY COULD BUY HARRY KANE AND BECOME REALLY REALLY REALLY CRAP? 😂

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 23:59 18 Apr

    ToBo and Chelsea are pure comedy gold. Giving Lumpard the job until the end of the season was a poor decision. They will struggle next season.

  • Comment posted by Magichat, at 23:39 18 Apr

    Why would any serious manager go to Chelsea? Sacked by Xmas.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 23:43 18 Apr

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      For the payoff, come on man you could have figured that out by yourself.

  • Comment posted by marble, at 23:58 18 Apr

    Where do broken blues go from here? I’m enjoying watching them too much to care🤣

  • Comment posted by Jean Clawed Brexit, at 23:22 18 Apr

    Perhaps they should not have fired Ancelotti for coming 2nd in the PL a few years back .....

    :-D

