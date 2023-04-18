Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Aberdeen's appeal against Graeme Shinnie's red card against Ross County has been thrown out - and an extra game added on to the midfielder's suspension.

Following the decision by a Scottish FA tribunal, the 31-year-old will now miss four games, starting with Saturday's Scottish Premiership visit by Rangers.

The tribunal, which met on Tuesday, has the right to increase a ban if an appeal is regarded as having no prospect of success, a delaying tactic or frivolous.

Referee Euan Anderson had been called to the pitch-side monitor by VAR officials to review Shinnie's tackle on County defender Jack Baldwin and, after reviewing the evidence, sent the midfielder off.

Former top referee Stuart Dougal told BBC Scotland's The VARdict: "There is enough in that challenge, if the referee has not seen it, to merit getting the referee across to look at it again.

"If I was refereeing that game, that's a red card all day long. For those who don't think it is a red card all day long, they have to move with the times."

The game in Dingwall was the midfielder's first back from suspension, Shinnie having been sent off for the first time in his career for two yellow card offences in the win over St Johnstone earlier this month.