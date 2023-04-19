Close menu
Champions League - Quarter-finals - 2nd Leg
Bayern MunichBayern Munich1Man CityManchester City1

Bayern Munich 1-1 Manchester City (agg 1-4): Haaland books Champions League semi spot

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments637

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland has scored 12 Champions League goals for City. No player has ever scored more for an English club in a season

Manchester City set up a Champions League semi-final clash with holders Real Madrid as Erling Haaland's goal ended Bayern Munich's hopes of a comeback.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel felt his side needed a miracle to go through after losing the first leg 3-0 - and they squandered plenty of opportunities to get back into the game.

Haaland made them pay as he lashed home a shot into the top corner to cap off a swift counter-attack, 15 seconds after Ederson had saved Kingsley Coman's shot at the other end.

That was the Norwegian's 48th goal for City this season. He could have reached that figure earlier in the game but blazed over a penalty after a Dayot Upamecano handball.

Just like in the first leg last week, Upamecano - who was also beaten easily for the 57th-minute goal - had a nightmare.

The French centre-back was shown a red card early in the game for a professional foul on Haaland, but it was overturned because the City striker was offside.

Joshua Kimmich scored an 83rd-minute penalty for Bayern after a harsh handball decision against Manuel Akanji, but the German champions were never going to find three more goals in the last seven minutes.

Boss Tuchel was also sent to the stands for two yellow cards in what was a very fractious and fiery encounter at times.

There was no doubt City deserved to progress over the two legs and their Treble dream remains alive, with the Premier League and FA Cup other trophy targets this season.

Kimmich's spot-kick, though, ended their 10-game winning run in all competitions.

Juggernaut City targeting a Treble

City are now unbeaten in 15 games since they lost at Tottenham on 5 February and were minutes away from an 11th win in a row. Win their final 13 matches and they will be the first English team to win the Treble since Manchester United in 1999.

That picture will become clearer over the next week as they face Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday and then leaders Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday.

When City get going like this late in the season, though, it can be hard to stop them.

This tie was all but won last week at Etihad Stadium - and Pep Guardiola finally seems to have learned from past accusations of overthinking tactics and formations in big European games - most famously in the 2021 final defeat by Tuchel's Chelsea.

City have found the perfect formula and named the same XI in a third consecutive Champions League game for the first time.

Keeper Ederson was there when needed and the outcome at the Allianz Arena could have been very different had he not denied Coman after 56 minutes.

Instead of 3-1 on aggregate it was 4-0.

John Stones immediately pumped a long ball to Haaland, who headed it down for Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian fed Haaland to smash in goal number 48 of an incredible season.

Everton icon Dixie Dean's English record of 63 goals is still in his sights.

City also kept their heads and comfortably saw the game out after Kimmich scored when Akanji was penalised by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for handling substitute Sadio Mane's cross.

This is now their third Champions League semi-final in a row as they bid to finally win Europe's biggest club competition.

In their way, though, are European royalty in the shape of Real, who beat them 6-5 on aggregate after a second-leg comeback for the ages at the same last-four stage last season.

Bayern's Tuchel gamble looks questionable

Bayern's decision to dismiss last season's Bundesliga-winning boss Julian Nagelsmann and replace him with Tuchel, who was sacked by Chelsea earlier this season, raised some eyebrows.

Two wins in six games, including Champions League and German Cup exits, have left many wondering if it was the right call. It is the worst start for a Bayern boss since Soren Lerby in 1991.

Even before Tuchel's arrival, the club lacked the aura of previous years. Instead of Robert Lewandowski, their main man up front is ex-Stoke striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Manuel Neuer, one of the world's top keepers of this generation, is out with a broken leg - and Mane, their big summer signing, has not impressed since joining from Liverpool. The forward was back in the squad for this one after allegedly punching Leroy Sane following Bayern's first-leg defeat.

Upamecano was shaky at the back, having a red card rescinded, picking up a yellow for handball on the penalty and then culpable as Haaland claimed the crucial first goal.

Former City winger Sane wasted several first-half chances, including an early one that he slipped wide with just Ederson to beat. Full-back Joao Cancelo, on loan from their English opponents, was also booked for a foul on his close friend and old house-mate Bernardo Silva.

Tuchel - who saw red late on for his furious touchline reactions to refereeing decisions - can now fully concentrate on the Bundesliga, with Bayern two points above his old club Borussia Dortmund with six games to go.

Fail to win that - Bayern have won the past 10 league titles - and Tuchel's position could be under threat.

Player of the match

Bernardo SilvaBernardo Silva

with an average of 8.07

Bayern Munich

  1. Squad number11Player nameComan
    Average rating

    5.98

  2. Squad number10Player nameSané
    Average rating

    5.58

  3. Squad number6Player nameKimmich
    Average rating

    5.38

  4. Squad number19Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    5.22

  5. Squad number17Player nameMané
    Average rating

    5.17

  6. Squad number27Player nameSommer
    Average rating

    5.10

  7. Squad number5Player namePavard
    Average rating

    5.06

  8. Squad number22Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    5.06

  9. Squad number42Player nameMusiala
    Average rating

    5.00

  10. Squad number8Player nameGoretzka
    Average rating

    5.00

  11. Squad number4Player namede Ligt
    Average rating

    4.89

  12. Squad number25Player nameMüller
    Average rating

    4.69

  13. Squad number13Player nameChoupo-Moting
    Average rating

    4.46

  14. Squad number39Player nameTel
    Average rating

    4.38

  15. Squad number2Player nameUpamecano
    Average rating

    4.17

  16. Squad number44Player nameStanisic
    Average rating

    4.06

Manchester City

  1. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    8.07

  2. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    8.05

  3. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    7.95

  4. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    7.89

  5. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    7.88

  6. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    7.85

  7. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    7.73

  8. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    7.70

  9. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    7.67

  10. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    7.64

  11. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    7.64

  12. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    7.33

  13. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    7.31

  14. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    7.26

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 5PavardBooked at 60minsSubstituted forStanisicat 77'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 2UpamecanoBooked at 35mins
  • 4de Ligt
  • 22CanceloBooked at 11minsSubstituted forDaviesat 63'minutes
  • 6KimmichBooked at 45mins
  • 8Goretzka
  • 11Coman
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forMüllerat 72'minutes
  • 10SanéSubstituted forManéat 64'minutes
  • 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forTelat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gnabry
  • 17Mané
  • 19Davies
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Blind
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 44Stanisic
  • 46Ibrahimovic

Man City

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 31EdersonBooked at 44mins
  • 6AkéBooked at 54minsSubstituted forLaporteat 66'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 25Akanji
  • 8GündoganBooked at 45mins
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forWalkerat 88'minutes
  • 5Stones
  • 16Rodri
  • 10Grealish
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forÁlvarezat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 4Phillips
  • 14Laporte
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Gómez
  • 26Mahrez
  • 32Perrone
  • 33Carson
  • 47Foden
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis
Referee:
Clément Turpin
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home19
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, Manchester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, Manchester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  4. Post update

    Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jack Grealish (Manchester City).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alphonso Davies with a cross.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Kyle Walker replaces Kevin De Bruyne.

  8. Booking

    Josip Stanisic (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Josip Stanisic (FC Bayern München).

  10. Post update

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Booking

    Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies with a cross.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Julián Álvarez replaces Erling Haaland.

  16. Post update

    Goal! FC Bayern München 1, Manchester City 1. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty FC Bayern München.

  19. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Josip Stanisic replaces Benjamin Pavard.

Comments

Join the conversation

637 comments

  • Comment posted by FeIchmeister 5000, today at 22:03

    Fortunately neither of those penalties had any impact on the game, but both were utterly ridiculous.

    If that is what the laws dictate, then the laws need changing

    • Reply posted by davy iredale, today at 22:12

      davy iredale replied:
      Totally agree

  • Comment posted by Dostoyevsky, today at 22:04

    After years of brilliant football from City, with that bit of added professionalism this year, if they beat Bayern then Real Madrid then one of the Milans -
    while also trying to win the Premier League and the FA Cup - they will richly deserve it.

  • Comment posted by mookay, today at 22:02

    Seeing naughty Tuchel on the naughty step was gold

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:18

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Tuchel was, once again, no match for Pep as has been the case in recent games between the two.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:03

    Well done city now go and win it.

  • Comment posted by Blue Haven, today at 22:05

    Manchester City flying the flag for the Premier League, tough game tonight but dug in and got the result, well done Pep and the boys!

  • Comment posted by talalg, today at 22:03

    Bayern got schooled 🤫 This scoreline flatters Bayern but City outplayed Bayern in both matches

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:13

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Ok Man City fans your team beat a struggling German side, not exactly earth shattering.
      Now lets see how your team does against a side that has had four practice games in the CL and who are now ready and armed.

  • Comment posted by Removed, today at 22:05

    Ridiculous penalty decision. These dumb rules are ruining the game. Just apply common sense.

    • Reply posted by andyw, today at 22:08

      andyw replied:
      Both pens were ridiculous.

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 22:10

    Congratulations to Man City from a Chelsea fan, who very much hopes you go on to win the competition this year.

    • Reply posted by cj, today at 22:20

      cj replied:
      And I as a Man Utd fan hope you don’t cheers

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 22:02

    These penalty decisions are making a mockery of the game , ok this tie was over but could you imagine if the game tonight was decided on these decisions, it's an absolute farce.

    • Reply posted by Jms2012, today at 22:11

      Jms2012 replied:
      I agree thought neither were a Penalty

  • Comment posted by CaptainCanuck, today at 22:03

    Kick Madrid's butt!!

    • Reply posted by FUDDenier, today at 22:12

      FUDDenier replied:
      Hey Todd!

  • Comment posted by Ann, today at 22:10

    I really hope city win the CL. They are so good and lovely to watch.

    • Reply posted by Get the miles in, today at 22:12

      Get the miles in replied:
      Is it the hairbands?

  • Comment posted by Grizla75, today at 22:02

    Fantastic performance over the two legs. Bring on Madrid, time to exorcise some demons

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:16

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Just shows the gulf that now exists between the Premier League and the German League. There was a time when an English win against a German side was rare, now it is a shock if the English side does not win.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:02

    Thomas Tuchel is overrated. Bayern Munich look a shadow of themselves..
    Only thing Chelsea did get right was to sack him. Well overrated.
    The Germans Didn’t really offer anything over the 2 legs. No real test for Manchester City.
    Good to see Haaland is human with his penalty miss. Still he bounces back and gets his mandatory goal. What a player.

    • Reply posted by Anti woke, today at 22:11

      Anti woke replied:
      Correct...totally over rated.

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 22:02

    Upamecano makes Harry Maguire look like Franco baresi . Eeyore

    • Reply posted by FUDDenier, today at 22:14

      FUDDenier replied:
      So does piglet

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 22:02

    He’s a machine. Good luck city. What a tie coming Jp

    • Reply posted by Stephen James walters, today at 22:09

      Stephen James walters replied:
      City will win both legs 💙💙💙