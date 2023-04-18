Last updated on .From the section European Football

Simone Inzaghi says he'd rather he was the subject of criticism than his players

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi says criticism of his team "helps us work more" as they head into their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Benfica on a poor run of form.

Inter have taken just one point from their past five league games, dropping out of Serie A's top four.

They host Benfica at the San Siro on Wednesday, leading the tie 2-0.

On recent criticism, Inzaghi said: "Before Barcelona, as before Porto, it was the same."

He added: "Personally I am used to it. Better they criticise me than the players.

"Criticism helps us to work more and more. In the league we have made insufficient progress. Like other teams we had problems."

Inter have already eliminated Porto and Barcelona this season.

The last time they reached the semi-finals of the Champions League was in 2010 when, led by Jose Mourinho, they went on to lift the trophy.

Despite their 2-0 quarter-final aggregate lead and Benfica's own poor form - they have lost their past four matches in all competitions - Inzaghi knows the Portuguese side pose a huge threat.

"We know we have an advantage but it will be a game to be played in the best possible way, against an opponent who is in a downturn in results but not in their game," said the 47-year-old.

"Benfica run a lot and cover the field well. We should be good and make them less dangerous because they are a team that creates a lot.

"Now we have to focus on giving our fans an important night that would allow us to finish among the top four in Europe and that would be an important milestone."