Guernsey FC went down 3-0 at play-off chasing Hanworth Villa in their penultimate Isthmian League South Central game of the season.

After some good saves Guernsey keeper Josh Addison had no chance when George Wells blasted a long-range effort into the top corner in the 34th-minute.

Sam Merson beat the offside trap before slotting in a second two minutes later.

Tom Bender headed home Hanworth's third goal with four minutes to go as the hosts dominated much of the game.

Guernsey were indebted to Addison for a string of fine saves after the break while Hanworth Villa also missed a number of good chances.

The loss leaves Guernsey in 15th place in the table while Hanworth Villa move up to fourth.