Match ends, Napoli 1, AC Milan 1.
AC Milan reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since winning the competition in 2007 as they saw off Serie A rivals Napoli in an incident-packed game.
Milan could face Inter Milan in the last four, with their city rivals going into Wednesday's second leg with Benfica holding a 2-0 lead.
Serie A champions-elect Napoli dominated early on - but Milan won a penalty with one of their first attacks, although Olivier Giroud's spot-kick was saved by Alex Meret.
The veteran Frenchman got the opening goal, though, to make it 2-0 on aggregate when he tapped in following a sensational 70-yard run by Rafael Leao to set him up.
Napoli were then gifted a way back into the game when Fikayo Tomori handled in the box, but visiting keeper Mike Maignan saved Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's penalty.
They did eventually score, through a Victor Osimhen header with seconds remaining in the match - and there was not enough time to create another chance.
Napoli, 14 points clear of Lazio at the top of the league table, have lost form at a critical time and failed to take a host of opportunities, with 39 efforts across both legs.
Can Milan go all the way?
Milan, soon to be deposed by Napoli as Serie A champions, were seconds away from keeping a remarkable six consecutive Champions League clean sheets.
But they will not worry too much about that as they celebrate their best European season for 16 years.
Stefano Pioli's side have focused on this competition, having rested all 10 outfield players in last weekend's Serie A draw with Bologna.
The Rossoneri seem to have the number of Napoli too, with two wins and this draw against the same team in April. They won 4-0 on their league trip to Estadio Diego Armando Maradona earlier this month and beat them 1-0 in last week's first leg in Milan.
They rode their luck somewhat in the early stages, although captain Davide Calabria did brilliantly to control Napoli winger Kvaratskhelia.
They were awarded the penalty when Mario Rui caught Leao, but Giroud was denied by Meret in Milan's first shot of the game.
But the 36-year-old made no mistake after Leao's brilliant run that had vibes of George Weah's solo goal in 1996 for Milan against Verona.
They held off Napoli's attempted comeback with determined defending and, unless Benfica turn things round on Wednesday, will face Inter in a Champions League semi-final derby.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di LorenzoBooked at 45mins
- 13RrahmaniSubstituted forØstigårdat 74'minutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 6Mário RuiSubstituted forOliveraat 34'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 91NdombéléSubstituted forElmasat 63'minutes
- 68Lobotka
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forRaspadoriat 74'minutes
- 21PolitanoSubstituted forLozanoat 34'minutes
- 9Osimhen
- 77Kvaratskhelia
Substitutes
- 7Elmas
- 11Lozano
- 16Idasiak
- 17Olivera
- 19Bereszynski
- 55Østigård
- 70Gaetano
- 81Raspadori
- 95Gollini
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16MaignanBooked at 45mins
- 2Calabria
- 24Kjaer
- 23Tomori
- 19HernándezBooked at 45mins
- 33Krunic
- 8Tonali
- 10DíazSubstituted forMessiasat 59'minutes
- 4Bennacer
- 17Rafael LeãoSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 84'minutes
- 9GiroudSubstituted forOrigiat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 12Rebic
- 20Kalulu
- 25Florenzi
- 27Origi
- 28Thiaw
- 30Messias
- 32Pobega
- 46Gabbia
- 56Saelemaekers
- 83Mirante
- 90De Ketelaere
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
- Attendance:
- 52,728
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home16
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 1, AC Milan 1.
Post update
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan).
Booking
Mathías Olivera (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 1, AC Milan 1. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Giacomo Raspadori with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Rade Krunic.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leo Østigård.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mathías Olivera (Napoli) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Rade Krunic.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Theo Hernández.
Post update
Juan Jesus (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Divock Origi (AC Milan).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Junior Messias (AC Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Simon Kjaer.
Post update
Foul by Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli).
Post update
Rade Krunic (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Alexis Saelemaekers replaces Rafael Leão.
Milan have the experience.
Congrats.
Hay Madrid is coming for his boy A Díaz
Give me that back
Now let's hear the media bs narrative about how all the "neutrals" are disappointed because the Napoli "fairytale" is over...
Milan FULLY deserve their semi final place. Historic club back where they belong.
Who would have thought about that....
Real Madrid and Man city can't wait to play any of them in the finals...
Congratulations to Ac Milan
Fully deserved