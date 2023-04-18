Close menu
Champions League - Quarter-finals - 2nd Leg
NapoliNapoli1AC MilanAC Milan1

Napoli 1-1 AC Milan (1-2 agg): Olivier Giroud's goal sends Milan into Champions League semis

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Olivier Giroud celebrates
Olivier Giroud, 36, is the fourth oldest goalscorer in Champions League knockout games

AC Milan reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since winning the competition in 2007 as they saw off Serie A rivals Napoli in an incident-packed game.

Milan could face Inter Milan in the last four, with their city rivals going into Wednesday's second leg with Benfica holding a 2-0 lead.

Serie A champions-elect Napoli dominated early on - but Milan won a penalty with one of their first attacks, although Olivier Giroud's spot-kick was saved by Alex Meret.

The veteran Frenchman got the opening goal, though, to make it 2-0 on aggregate when he tapped in following a sensational 70-yard run by Rafael Leao to set him up.

Napoli were then gifted a way back into the game when Fikayo Tomori handled in the box, but visiting keeper Mike Maignan saved Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's penalty.

They did eventually score, through a Victor Osimhen header with seconds remaining in the match - and there was not enough time to create another chance.

Napoli, 14 points clear of Lazio at the top of the league table, have lost form at a critical time and failed to take a host of opportunities, with 39 efforts across both legs.

Can Milan go all the way?

Milan, soon to be deposed by Napoli as Serie A champions, were seconds away from keeping a remarkable six consecutive Champions League clean sheets.

But they will not worry too much about that as they celebrate their best European season for 16 years.

Stefano Pioli's side have focused on this competition, having rested all 10 outfield players in last weekend's Serie A draw with Bologna.

The Rossoneri seem to have the number of Napoli too, with two wins and this draw against the same team in April. They won 4-0 on their league trip to Estadio Diego Armando Maradona earlier this month and beat them 1-0 in last week's first leg in Milan.

They rode their luck somewhat in the early stages, although captain Davide Calabria did brilliantly to control Napoli winger Kvaratskhelia.

They were awarded the penalty when Mario Rui caught Leao, but Giroud was denied by Meret in Milan's first shot of the game.

But the 36-year-old made no mistake after Leao's brilliant run that had vibes of George Weah's solo goal in 1996 for Milan against Verona.

They held off Napoli's attempted comeback with determined defending and, unless Benfica turn things round on Wednesday, will face Inter in a Champions League semi-final derby.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di LorenzoBooked at 45mins
  • 13RrahmaniSubstituted forØstigårdat 74'minutes
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 6Mário RuiSubstituted forOliveraat 34'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 91NdombéléSubstituted forElmasat 63'minutes
  • 68Lobotka
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forRaspadoriat 74'minutes
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forLozanoat 34'minutes
  • 9Osimhen
  • 77Kvaratskhelia

Substitutes

  • 7Elmas
  • 11Lozano
  • 16Idasiak
  • 17Olivera
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 55Østigård
  • 70Gaetano
  • 81Raspadori
  • 95Gollini

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16MaignanBooked at 45mins
  • 2Calabria
  • 24Kjaer
  • 23Tomori
  • 19HernándezBooked at 45mins
  • 33Krunic
  • 8Tonali
  • 10DíazSubstituted forMessiasat 59'minutes
  • 4Bennacer
  • 17Rafael LeãoSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 84'minutes
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forOrigiat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 12Rebic
  • 20Kalulu
  • 25Florenzi
  • 27Origi
  • 28Thiaw
  • 30Messias
  • 32Pobega
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 83Mirante
  • 90De Ketelaere
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak
Attendance:
52,728

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home23
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home16
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 1, AC Milan 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 1, AC Milan 1.

  3. Post update

    Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan).

  5. Booking

    Mathías Olivera (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Napoli 1, AC Milan 1. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Giacomo Raspadori with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Rade Krunic.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leo Østigård.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mathías Olivera (Napoli) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Rade Krunic.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Theo Hernández.

  14. Post update

    Juan Jesus (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Divock Origi (AC Milan).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Junior Messias (AC Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Simon Kjaer.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli).

  18. Post update

    Rade Krunic (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Alexis Saelemaekers replaces Rafael Leão.

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 22:24

    Giroud does it again. Such a pity that he struggled to get the recognition he deserved in England

  • Comment posted by Funtimes, today at 22:23

    Should be an interesting semi, depending obviously if Inter hold out. City v Real should be even better.

  • Comment posted by trees, today at 22:22

    Napoli are the form side in Serie A but never discount know how,

    Milan have the experience.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:24

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Experience in what?? 16 years since they won this, who in this team was playing then?

  • Comment posted by Risty, today at 22:22

    AC milan. Semi finalists and they are absolutely crap and boring.

  • Comment posted by ubercurmudgeon, today at 22:21

    Guess the sky isn't falling

  • Comment posted by Gazza1955, today at 22:21

    Chelsea beat AC Milan home and away in group matches so imagine what City or Madrid would do to them.

    • Reply posted by Rutland23, today at 22:22

      Rutland23 replied:
      Lose?

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 22:18

    What a shame was hoping napoli would win it. Real Madrid inter final now I think

    • Reply posted by Rutland23, today at 22:23

      Rutland23 replied:
      Or Bayern, theyll turn up tomorrow

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 22:18

    And they said napoli were dead cert to win.

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 22:17

    Hmm. If man city beat Bayern then Real, I would not want them to play Ac Milan in the final. Basically because of the history that they have. Not a unbelievable team but their spirit & history of winning this competition is taking them through.

  • Comment posted by The die is cast, today at 22:17

    Saint Olivier scores another decisive goal at the top level. What an icon he is.

    • Reply posted by uncommon_sense, today at 22:23

      uncommon_sense replied:
      Too underrated to be iconic. I knew he'd be a problem when England faced France but all the talk was about Mbappe

  • Comment posted by BeRealfun, today at 22:16

    Well well well
    Congrats.
    Hay Madrid is coming for his boy A Díaz
    Give me that back

  • Comment posted by jeli789, today at 22:16

    Outstanding defensive performance by Milan. Calabria totally pocketed Kvaratshkelia, Maignan was unbelievable in goal, and with Leao on the counter they always looked dangerous.
    Now let's hear the media bs narrative about how all the "neutrals" are disappointed because the Napoli "fairytale" is over...
    Milan FULLY deserve their semi final place. Historic club back where they belong.

  • Comment posted by Bench Warmer, today at 22:16

    As a fan of Arsenal, I know Giroud can score for AC Milan. He is an underrated player and deserves more credit for his years in Arsenal.

    • Reply posted by uncommon_sense, today at 22:24

      uncommon_sense replied:
      100% agree and I'm far from an Arsenal fan

  • Comment posted by Eat_The_Rich, today at 22:15

    If Spurs had a bit more backbone a final would’ve been on the cards. Has really opened up this side of the draw.

    • Reply posted by CFC, today at 22:23

      CFC replied:
      Leave it out…only bone spurs have got is a funny bone

  • Comment posted by Henry Hannon, today at 22:14

    Think in the long run it might be good for Napoli as they can concentrate on Serie A and next season bolster squad to compete in Serie A and CL

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 22:13

    You’ve got to love Giroud. Still doing it at 36, underrated etc, but mainly giving it a proper individual celebration after Leao has beaten about 5 men, run 70 yards and given him a tap in.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 22:18

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Giroud's always been class, sad the media have an obsession with this eyelash bloke.....

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:13

    Might make Osimhen conclude a PL team is a better place to take in some trophies…

  • Comment posted by Jay-RM, today at 22:12

    Clueless BBC users were saying last week that only Napoli had a chance of stopping Man City in the CL. I agree City are favourites, but the overrating of Napoli is hilarious. It's not like this Milan side is very good and Napoli can't beat them at all.

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 22:15

      Henry Hannon replied:
      AC Milan are hitting some form

  • Comment posted by Jay, today at 22:12

    I fancied Napoli to make the final. Well it's still a great season for them 🏆

  • Comment posted by Emmastan291, today at 22:11

    Ac Milan vs Inter Milan
    Who would have thought about that....

    Real Madrid and Man city can't wait to play any of them in the finals...

    Congratulations to Ac Milan
    Fully deserved

