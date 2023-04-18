Close menu
Champions League - Quarter-finals - 2nd Leg
NapoliNapoli20:00AC MilanAC Milan
Venue: Diego Armando Maradona

Napoli v AC Milan

Last updated on

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli65012061415
2Liverpool65011761115
3Ajax62041116-56
4Rangers6006222-200

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6402127512
2Club Bruges632174311
3B Leverkusen612348-45
4Atl Madrid612359-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66001821618
2Inter Milan6312107310
3Barcelona6213121207
4Viktoria Plzen6006524-190

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham632186211
2Frankfurt631278-110
3Sporting621389-17
4Marseille62048806

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6411104613
2AC Milan6312127510
3RB Salzburg613259-46
4Dinamo Zagreb6114411-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6411156913
2RB Leipzig6402139412
3Shakhtar Donetsk6132810-26
4Celtic6024415-112

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64201421214
2B Dortmund623110559
3Sevilla6123612-65
4FC Copenhagen6033112-113

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica6420167914
2PSG6420167914
3Juventus6105913-43
4Maccabi Haifa6105721-143
