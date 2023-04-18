Phil Foden: Manchester City midfielder returns to training before Premier League run-in
Phil Foden has returned to training as Manchester City head into their final eight Premier League games four points behind leaders Arsenal.
The midfielder, 22, has been sidelined since having his appendix removed last month while on England duty.
Foden has scored 13 goals in 36 appearances for City this season.
City face Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the Champions League quarter-finals, 3-0 up from the first leg, and are also in contention for the FA Cup.
They are four points behind Arsenal with a game in hand in the Premier League, and host the Gunners on 26 April, while they face Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday.
