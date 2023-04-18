Close menu

Leeds United: Can Javi Gracia's side halt the slide? Fans and pundits have their say

Last updated on .From the section Leeds Unitedcomments157

Two games. Two home defeats. Eleven goals conceded. Unwanted club history for Leeds United.

Javi Gracia's side were thrashed 6-1 by Liverpool on Monday, just eight days after their 5-1 loss to Crystal Palace. The back-to-back defeats at Elland Road mean Leeds have conceded five or more goals in consecutive league games for the first time.

On top of that, the Whites have let in 16 goals in their four Premier League games in April - that's eight more than any other side, and one more than they conceded across January, February and March combined.

Leeds are still two points above the relegation zone, with Gracia's record now standing at three wins, one draw and five defeats since he replaced the sacked Jesse Marsch in February. So is there cause for concern? Or has everything been blown out of proportion?

We asked our Leeds fan writer for his view and looked through hundreds of comments sent to BBC Sport after Monday's result.

Former Whites goalkeeper Paul Robinson also had his say on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

'Leeds fans will not accept going down without a fight'

A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacockexternal-link and BBC Sport Leeds fan writer

It's fair to say that this Leeds United side are not great at defending.

The Whites have traditionally favoured attack over defence. From Don Revie to Marcelo Bielsa, attacking football is the club's identity. George Graham - an exception - employed a defensive approach. It was effective but not at all entertaining.

Graham would play six defenders. But that side had probably the club's greatest goalkeeper - Nigel Martyn - with some of the best defenders ever to wear a white shirt, including Tony Dorigo and Lucas Radebe.

Today's side is not that team of the mid-90s, not even close.

If Leeds are to avoid relegation they must play to their strengths: attacking with youth and pace. Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto have at times been Leeds' best players - fearless and direct - and that's something the team needs.

Attack as the best form of defence is a favoured strategy.

Play attacking football and Gracia and the Leeds players will find Elland Road can intimidate the opposition into error. But Leeds fans will not accept going down without a fight.

'There's a lot going wrong for Leeds at the wrong time of the season'

Former Leeds goalkeeper Robinson is concerned by what he is seeing from his former club and says things are going wrong at the worst possible time.

The ex-England international told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Their goal difference was favourable before, now it's taken another hit. Goal difference can almost be another point in a relegation battle.

"It was the performances and the way they conceded those goals. You look back at the Crystal Palace game - the first half, they were in the game. They were excellent, they played well and then capitulated in the second half.

"They don't have another way of playing. When they were 2-1 up against Nottingham Forest, they were committing bodies forward and almost conceded chances.

"Liverpool almost seemed to pick them off at will in the second half. Leeds came out with a bit of fight, got the goal and lifted the crowd - and you thought we were in for a real game. Once again, Leeds were exposed at the back and Liverpool were excellent going forward.

"Leeds could have lost this by a lot more. It was players' performances, the lack of communication there. Liam Cooper hasn't played. I don't know why the manager is leaving him on the bench - he clearly doesn't fancy him.

"He took Luke Ayling out - there doesn't look to be any cohesion in the back four. There's a lot going wrong for Leeds at the moment at the wrong time of the season."

Your views banner

Ben: We won't stop the slide in my view. This is all the chickens coming home to roost at the same time - horrific recruitment, an apathetic ownership waiting to sell in summer. We threw our playing style in the bin for Jesse Marsch, then refused to face up to the fact he wasn't up to the job before it was way too late.

Luke: This is being slightly blown out of proportion. Leeds are in a much better position than when Marsch left. The only really bad result under Gracia was against Palace, which I don't think would have happened if Max Wober was playing. We know against Liverpool that can happen. The next three games will give us a true picture.

Martin: A total embarrassment and an utter shambles for the second game running. We are out of our depth and devoid of any ideas and have no clue how to defend. The players, board and manager are a disgrace to the badge and the name of Leeds United.

Simon: We're much improved since Gracia came in, but the defence is and has always been awful. Losing Wober in the international break was killer.

Dave: I can't see Leeds getting another point with the negative tactics. The past two games have been unacceptable. The next three games are crucial. Leeds must be much braver.

Cameron: We can definitely stay up. We have the quality but just need to pick ourselves up from some terrible home results. Need at least four points from the next two games against Fulham and Leicester.

How to follow Leeds on the BBC bannerLeeds banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

160 comments

  • Comment posted by Jms2012, today at 14:20

    Leeds were awful and look like Relegation Certainties over the last 180 minutes, but Pawson and that set of VAR Clowns from last night must be suspended for what was a truly inept decision over the handball, and no I don't support Leeds

    • Reply posted by NM, today at 15:28

      NM replied:
      It shouldn't even have taken VAR to say that it was a hand ball.

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 14:29

    They didn't realise how good they had it with Biesla - playing exciting, end to end games and holding their own in the PL. What were they expecting? Top 6?
    Grass isn't always greener as they found out. Should have stuck with the great man

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 15:58

      twinprime replied:
      Except they were going down in a hurry with Bielsa. They seemed to be shipping 4 goals every week with him towards the end.

  • Comment posted by Joseph, today at 14:43

    I think a bigger question should be how did the referee not give handball for the first goal?.. it's incredulous.

    • Reply posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 15:02

      Bricksnmortar replied:
      It's Teflon United. What's to question? If he'd have caught it and punted it out of his hands into the net they'd have found a way of allowing it to stand. Been the same with that club since the football league was formed.

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 14:42

    I hope Everton get relegated rather than Leeds.

    • Reply posted by olfool, today at 15:12

      olfool replied:
      neutral here hoping both do

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 14:46

    I think Leeds will survive just because Forest, Southampton and Leicester are in a worse state than them and Everton aren't much better.

    • Reply posted by Tiger Feet, today at 16:10

      Tiger Feet replied:
      Leicester can score goals. If their new management can tighten them up at the back, then Leeds and Everton are in trouble.

  • Comment posted by pj, today at 15:29

    It should not be possible that when you spend £200 million pound on a squad of players you end up a worse team. That is the case with Leeds and it is not anything to do with the manager but everything to do with Victor Orta.

    • Reply posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 15:35

      Bricksnmortar replied:
      Just so. There are nefarious dealings going on there. Any man off the street could look at Dan James, Aaronson, McKennie, Firpo, Kristensen, et al and know they are nowhere near EPL standard. (Don't know about Rutter, haven't seen him!) Orta is up to no good.

  • Comment posted by DaveG, today at 14:37

    It’ll be touch and go. The Leicester and Bournemouth games will probably decide it.

    The recruitment has been awful, but I don’t agree with the Radz hate. He’s spent money. It was spent badly.

  • Comment posted by bridgeboy, today at 15:08

    With defending like last night, no chance.
    Keeper is poor, defence worse, going down.

    • Reply posted by ikleNige, today at 15:38

      ikleNige replied:
      If Spurs wanna pay 40 million for our goalie they are welcome to him!

  • Comment posted by easyee, today at 14:32

    As a neutral (Hammer), I think Leeds and us will have just enough to stay up, hope you do. Perhaps a point a piece at our place in May will be enough!!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 14:50

    Getting obvious VAR decisions at 0-0 go their way would help, Michael Jordan couldn't have controlled the ball any better.

  • Comment posted by Loftys, today at 14:29

    Let's face it, the defence isn't suddenly going to improve overnight. We're definitely missing Wober and Cooper is a leader (if not Prem standard) so I would play him at LCB if Wober can't play. We have to play to our strengths and use our wide men and hope for another 7 points which I think could be enough. So that means Gnonto has to be playing.

  • Comment posted by GrammarFreak, today at 15:06

    Having looked at the fixtures, predicted 5 weeks back that Leeds WOULD go down - don't change my view. Southampton and LEICESTER to join them.

  • Comment posted by levelheadedfan, today at 14:50

    Just about stay up imo (as a neutral) - same as last year. Every team fighting for the points down there and the Leicester & Bournemouth games are vital.

  • Comment posted by Grover, today at 14:44

    They could well be in the bottom three by the end of the month. They need a minimum of one win from Fulham, Leicester and Bournemouth, if they don't then relegation

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 14:10

    Fortunately for Leeds there's probably 3 worse teams.

    • Reply posted by Paul Claire , today at 14:13

      Paul Claire replied:
      No probably about it, Southampton, Leicester & Forest definitely in that order.

  • Comment posted by PlayinInHeels, today at 15:06

    Not a good result last night, not a good result the previous weekend. But I sincerely hope Leeds do stay up. The PL is a better place with them in it. Elland Rd isn't the most beautiful stadium on the circuit....but what an atmosphere.

    • Reply posted by joseramirez, today at 16:13

      joseramirez replied:
      Is it? Why?

  • Comment posted by Jonesy, today at 14:17

    Never rated Cooper as Premier standard but hes better than who Gracia is picking. Give him a run, hes a leader and will shore up the defence.

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 14:33

    At the start of the season Leeds fans would have expected this to be a loss but it was the manner of the lost that worries me.
    Leeds have been reasonably well run under the current owners but they didn’t have the cash to take the club any further. On the pitch Leeds all out attack style doesn’t work and the signings largely have been poor. Survival might be down to there being 3 worst teams

    • Reply posted by stevie, today at 16:11

      stevie replied:
      Doesn't survival always depend on there being 3 worse teams than yourselves?

  • Comment posted by Strangely Brown, today at 14:30

    They are suffering from "we once were a big team syndrome." Leeds need to play tight clean sheet football and try and nick a goal.

    The way they play, they will be lucky to get a point from their remaining games squeaky bum time awaits them in May.

    • Reply posted by alterf, today at 15:54

      alterf replied:
      Problem for once big clubs is it can be a long way back now in 2023. Sunderland, Wednesday, Ipswich, Boro... A few if not all of those are never coming back.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 14:45

    Feel sorry for Gracia, he's inherited this shambles of a team, the board and Orta are to blame, after last season you would think they would have learned, with the exception of Adams, Wober and Gnonto the signings have been terrible..... relegation is a certainty, i can see them finishing bottom. Roca, Mckennie and the whole defence to go with the 21s to come in for the next game should happen

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport