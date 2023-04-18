Two games. Two home defeats. Eleven goals conceded. Unwanted club history for Leeds United.

Javi Gracia's side were thrashed 6-1 by Liverpool on Monday, just eight days after their 5-1 loss to Crystal Palace. The back-to-back defeats at Elland Road mean Leeds have conceded five or more goals in consecutive league games for the first time.

On top of that, the Whites have let in 16 goals in their four Premier League games in April - that's eight more than any other side, and one more than they conceded across January, February and March combined.

Leeds are still two points above the relegation zone, with Gracia's record now standing at three wins, one draw and five defeats since he replaced the sacked Jesse Marsch in February. So is there cause for concern? Or has everything been blown out of proportion?

We asked our Leeds fan writer for his view and looked through hundreds of comments sent to BBC Sport after Monday's result.

Former Whites goalkeeper Paul Robinson also had his say on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

'Leeds fans will not accept going down without a fight'

A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock external-link and BBC Sport Leeds fan writer

It's fair to say that this Leeds United side are not great at defending.

The Whites have traditionally favoured attack over defence. From Don Revie to Marcelo Bielsa, attacking football is the club's identity. George Graham - an exception - employed a defensive approach. It was effective but not at all entertaining.

Graham would play six defenders. But that side had probably the club's greatest goalkeeper - Nigel Martyn - with some of the best defenders ever to wear a white shirt, including Tony Dorigo and Lucas Radebe.

Today's side is not that team of the mid-90s, not even close.

If Leeds are to avoid relegation they must play to their strengths: attacking with youth and pace. Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto have at times been Leeds' best players - fearless and direct - and that's something the team needs.

Attack as the best form of defence is a favoured strategy.

Play attacking football and Gracia and the Leeds players will find Elland Road can intimidate the opposition into error. But Leeds fans will not accept going down without a fight.

'There's a lot going wrong for Leeds at the wrong time of the season'

Former Leeds goalkeeper Robinson is concerned by what he is seeing from his former club and says things are going wrong at the worst possible time.

The ex-England international told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Their goal difference was favourable before, now it's taken another hit. Goal difference can almost be another point in a relegation battle.

"It was the performances and the way they conceded those goals. You look back at the Crystal Palace game - the first half, they were in the game. They were excellent, they played well and then capitulated in the second half.

"They don't have another way of playing. When they were 2-1 up against Nottingham Forest, they were committing bodies forward and almost conceded chances.

"Liverpool almost seemed to pick them off at will in the second half. Leeds came out with a bit of fight, got the goal and lifted the crowd - and you thought we were in for a real game. Once again, Leeds were exposed at the back and Liverpool were excellent going forward.

"Leeds could have lost this by a lot more. It was players' performances, the lack of communication there. Liam Cooper hasn't played. I don't know why the manager is leaving him on the bench - he clearly doesn't fancy him.

"He took Luke Ayling out - there doesn't look to be any cohesion in the back four. There's a lot going wrong for Leeds at the moment at the wrong time of the season."

Ben: We won't stop the slide in my view. This is all the chickens coming home to roost at the same time - horrific recruitment, an apathetic ownership waiting to sell in summer. We threw our playing style in the bin for Jesse Marsch, then refused to face up to the fact he wasn't up to the job before it was way too late.

Luke: This is being slightly blown out of proportion. Leeds are in a much better position than when Marsch left. The only really bad result under Gracia was against Palace, which I don't think would have happened if Max Wober was playing. We know against Liverpool that can happen. The next three games will give us a true picture.

Martin: A total embarrassment and an utter shambles for the second game running. We are out of our depth and devoid of any ideas and have no clue how to defend. The players, board and manager are a disgrace to the badge and the name of Leeds United.

Simon: We're much improved since Gracia came in, but the defence is and has always been awful. Losing Wober in the international break was killer.

Dave: I can't see Leeds getting another point with the negative tactics. The past two games have been unacceptable. The next three games are crucial. Leeds must be much braver.

Cameron: We can definitely stay up. We have the quality but just need to pick ourselves up from some terrible home results. Need at least four points from the next two games against Fulham and Leicester.