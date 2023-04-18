Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Little (front, right) lifted Arsenal's first trophy in four years after they beat Chelsea to win the Continental League Cup in March

Arsenal captain Kim Little has signed a new contract to stay at the Women's Super League club beyond this season.

The midfielder has made more than 290 appearances in two spells with the Gunners, scoring 164 goals.

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract at Arsenal," said the 32-year-old, who will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a hamstring injury in March.

"Thinking back to when I first joined at the age of 17, I'm so proud of the progress that we have made together."

She added: "Arsenal has been such an important part of my life and over time this club has become my home. It continues to be a privilege to represent Arsenal and I'm still so motivated to move this club forward and to be a part of its success."

Former Scotland international Little has won three WSL titles, three FA Cups and five League Cups with Arsenal, and was awarded an MBE for services to football in the 2023 New Year Honours list.

Head coach Jonas Eidevall said: "Kim is a world-class player and an exemplary professional. Her contribution here over many years has been outstanding and we are so pleased that she will continue to represent Arsenal for years to come.

"On and off the pitch, Kim is such an important part of what we are trying to achieve here at Arsenal Football Club so we are all delighted with this news."

Arsenal are third in the WSL, three points adrift of leaders Manchester United.