The record attendance for a Women's FA Cup final was set last year at 49,094

Marc Skinner says it is "crazy" Manchester United and Chelsea have been allocated only 8,000 tickets each for next month's Women's FA Cup final at Wembley.

The Football Association (FA) said on Monday that 65,000 neutral-area tickets had been sold for the 14 May showpiece.

United confirmed they had been allocated 8,000, while Chelsea said they had been given 7,530.

"I don't know how many it is in the men's game," United boss Skinner said.

"But to give two massive clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United 8,000 tickets to sell, it's crazy in my opinion."

Chelsea and Liverpool were allocated 30,500 tickets each for last season's men's FA Cup final at Wembley, which has a capacity of 90,000.

"The Vitality Women's FA Cup final is the showpiece event of the women's domestic season, and to date we have issued over 65,000 tickets," the FA said.

"Finalists Chelsea and Manchester United have each been issued with an additional 7,500 tickets for their fans. This is to help meet the likely demand for each club and is almost double the amount of tickets that the finalists received last year."

The Women's FA Cup final attendance is set to break the record of 49,094, set at last season's match when Chelsea beat Manchester City 3-2 in extra time.

Emma Hayes' Blues are hoping to win the FA Cup for the third consecutive year, while it is United's first appearance in the final.

The two sides are also in the race for the Women's Super League (WSL) title, with leaders United one point ahead of the Blues having played one game more.