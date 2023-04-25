Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Fulham 0.
Aston Villa beat Fulham at Villa Park to move up to fifth in the Premier League and boost their chances of playing in a European competition for the first time since 2010.
Tyrone Mings scored the crucial goal, his first in the league since November 2021, with a glancing header following John McGinn's excellent inswinging corner.
Fulham saw Andreas Pereira fire an acrobatic volley into the side-netting after only 30 seconds, but struggled to create further clear-cut chances.
Unai Emery's Villa are now unbeaten in 10 Premier League matches and this victory takes them above Tottenham and five points behind third-placed Newcastle United, although they have played two games more.
They have not played in Europe since losing to Rapid Vienna in the Europa League play-offs in August 2010.
Villa maintain resurgence under Emery
For Villa, it continues a remarkable turnaround since these two sides met on 20 October, with Fulham winning 3-0 at Craven Cottage.
Then-Villa boss Steven Gerrard was sacked within an hour of the final whistle, with the club 17th in the table having won only two of their opening 11 games.
Emery came in at the start of November and the club have since won 13 of their 20 league games and were last beaten 4-2 by league leaders Arsenal in February.
But now European football could well be back at Villa Park for the first time in 13 years - and Emery's men were good value for their win.
Ollie Watkins appeared to have a good shout for an early penalty after a challenge from Tosin Adarabioyo, but neither on-pitch referee Thomas Bramall, nor video assistant Tony Harrington, felt it was worthy of a spot-kick.
Watkins also had an effort saved by Bernd Leno, Emiliano Buendia had a shot blocked and McGinn was frustrated by Leno as Villa pushed for a second goal.
With Manchester City and Manchester United, both already guaranteed European football next season, meeting in the FA Cup final, a top-seven finish will take Villa into Europe.
Fifth or sixth would take Villa into the Europa League group stages, while seventh would leave them in the Europa Conference League play-offs.
And it's all in Villa's hands.
They still have to play fellow European contenders Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool and Brighton, as well as a west Midlands derby at Wolves, in what promises to be a thrilling final five matches for their fans.
Fulham fading after excellent campaign
Visitors Fulham can be forgiven for being a bit envious of Villa's position.
Having won the Championship in 2021-22, Marco Silva's side have been superb at the higher level and, as recently as mid-February, were sixth, but this was their fifth loss in seven matches to end their own European hopes.
Ninth-placed Fulham are still aiming for their first top-10 finish in the top-flight since 2011-12 and Silva will still be proud of how his side have performed in difficult circumstances.
They were still without top goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic as he serves an eight-game ban for pushing the referee during their FA Cup quarter-final loss against Manchester United in March.
The Cottagers suffered further blows as Brazilian midfielder Willian, who had been named in the starting line-up, had to pull out just before kick-off. Wales winger Harry Wilson was also substituted in the 16th minute, limping off with an injury.
Player of the match
MingsTyrone Mings
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number1Player nameE MartínezAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number16Player nameChambersAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number15Player nameÁlex MorenoAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number9Player nameTraoréAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number27Player nameDigneAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
6.11
Fulham
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameLenoAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number7Player nameKebanoAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number18Player nameAndreas PereiraAverage rating
4.66
- Squad number11Player nameSolomonAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number26Player nameJoão PalhinhaAverage rating
4.54
- Squad number13Player nameReamAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number12Player nameCédric SoaresAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number6Player nameReedAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number4Player nameTosinAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number2Player nameTeteAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number33Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number8Player nameWilsonAverage rating
4.30
- Squad number21Player nameJamesAverage rating
4.11
- Squad number30Player nameCarlos ViníciusAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-ReidAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number10Player nameCairneyAverage rating
3.62
Line-ups
Aston Villa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1E MartínezBooked at 88mins
- 18YoungBooked at 74minsSubstituted forChambersat 85'minutes
- 4Konsa
- 5Mings
- 15Moreno LoperaSubstituted forDigneat 77'minutes
- 32Dendoncker
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 7McGinn
- 10Buendía
- 41J RamseySubstituted forTraoréat 77'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 11Watkins
Substitutes
- 3Santos Silva
- 9Traoré
- 16Chambers
- 22Durán
- 25Olsen
- 27Digne
- 38Sinisalo
- 56Revan
- 58O'Reilly
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 17Leno
- 2TeteSubstituted forCédric Soaresat 68'minutes
- 4Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 6ReedSubstituted forKebanoat 83'minutes
- 26João PalhinhaBooked at 79mins
- 8WilsonSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 17'minutesBooked at 45mins
- 18PereiraSubstituted forCairneyat 68'minutes
- 11SolomonSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 67'minutes
- 21James
Substitutes
- 1Rodák
- 5Duffy
- 7Kebano
- 10Cairney
- 12Cédric Soares
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 28Lukic
- 30Alves Morais
- 31Diop
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
- Attendance:
- 41,046
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Fulham 0.
Post update
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Carlos Vinícius (Fulham).
Post update
Offside, Fulham. Tim Ream tries a through ball, but Carlos Vinícius is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.
Booking
Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa).
Post update
Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Carlos Vinícius (Fulham).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Calum Chambers replaces Ashley Young.
Post update
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dan James (Fulham).
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Neeskens Kebano replaces Harrison Reed.
Post update
Offside, Fulham. Tosin Adarabioyo tries a through ball, but Harrison Reed is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Booking
João Palhinha (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Can I date to dream that we’re starting to rebuild Fortress Villa Park?
10 home wins in a top flight season has been a rare beast in the last decade and a half, so this is an enormous step in the right direction.
Thanks Unai. Doing a great job
UTV
That said - Happy Days.
Come on BT, you can do better than that.
Your manager is being justified and I'm glad.