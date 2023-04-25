Close menu
Aston VillaAston Villa1FulhamFulham0

Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham: Tyrone Mings on target as Villa move fifth in Premier League

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport at Villa Park

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tyrone Mings scores for Aston Villa
Tyrone Mings (obscured) scored for Aston Villa for the first time in 55 Premier League appearances since netting in their 2-0 home win over Brighton on 20 November, 2021

Aston Villa beat Fulham at Villa Park to move up to fifth in the Premier League and boost their chances of playing in a European competition for the first time since 2010.

Tyrone Mings scored the crucial goal, his first in the league since November 2021, with a glancing header following John McGinn's excellent inswinging corner.

Fulham saw Andreas Pereira fire an acrobatic volley into the side-netting after only 30 seconds, but struggled to create further clear-cut chances.

Unai Emery's Villa are now unbeaten in 10 Premier League matches and this victory takes them above Tottenham and five points behind third-placed Newcastle United, although they have played two games more.

They have not played in Europe since losing to Rapid Vienna in the Europa League play-offs in August 2010.

Villa maintain resurgence under Emery

For Villa, it continues a remarkable turnaround since these two sides met on 20 October, with Fulham winning 3-0 at Craven Cottage.

Then-Villa boss Steven Gerrard was sacked within an hour of the final whistle, with the club 17th in the table having won only two of their opening 11 games.

Emery came in at the start of November and the club have since won 13 of their 20 league games and were last beaten 4-2 by league leaders Arsenal in February.

But now European football could well be back at Villa Park for the first time in 13 years - and Emery's men were good value for their win.

Ollie Watkins appeared to have a good shout for an early penalty after a challenge from Tosin Adarabioyo, but neither on-pitch referee Thomas Bramall, nor video assistant Tony Harrington, felt it was worthy of a spot-kick.

Watkins also had an effort saved by Bernd Leno, Emiliano Buendia had a shot blocked and McGinn was frustrated by Leno as Villa pushed for a second goal.

With Manchester City and Manchester United, both already guaranteed European football next season, meeting in the FA Cup final, a top-seven finish will take Villa into Europe.

Fifth or sixth would take Villa into the Europa League group stages, while seventh would leave them in the Europa Conference League play-offs.

And it's all in Villa's hands.

They still have to play fellow European contenders Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool and Brighton, as well as a west Midlands derby at Wolves, in what promises to be a thrilling final five matches for their fans.

Fulham fading after excellent campaign

Visitors Fulham can be forgiven for being a bit envious of Villa's position.

Having won the Championship in 2021-22, Marco Silva's side have been superb at the higher level and, as recently as mid-February, were sixth, but this was their fifth loss in seven matches to end their own European hopes.

Ninth-placed Fulham are still aiming for their first top-10 finish in the top-flight since 2011-12 and Silva will still be proud of how his side have performed in difficult circumstances.

They were still without top goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic as he serves an eight-game ban for pushing the referee during their FA Cup quarter-final loss against Manchester United in March.

The Cottagers suffered further blows as Brazilian midfielder Willian, who had been named in the starting line-up, had to pull out just before kick-off. Wales winger Harry Wilson was also substituted in the 16th minute, limping off with an injury.

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1E MartínezBooked at 88mins
  • 18YoungBooked at 74minsSubstituted forChambersat 85'minutes
  • 4Konsa
  • 5Mings
  • 15Moreno LoperaSubstituted forDigneat 77'minutes
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 7McGinn
  • 10Buendía
  • 41J RamseySubstituted forTraoréat 77'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 3Santos Silva
  • 9Traoré
  • 16Chambers
  • 22Durán
  • 25Olsen
  • 27Digne
  • 38Sinisalo
  • 56Revan
  • 58O'Reilly

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Leno
  • 2TeteSubstituted forCédric Soaresat 68'minutes
  • 4Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 6ReedSubstituted forKebanoat 83'minutes
  • 26João PalhinhaBooked at 79mins
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 17'minutesBooked at 45mins
  • 18PereiraSubstituted forCairneyat 68'minutes
  • 11SolomonSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 67'minutes
  • 21James

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 5Duffy
  • 7Kebano
  • 10Cairney
  • 12Cédric Soares
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 28Lukic
  • 30Alves Morais
  • 31Diop
Referee:
Thomas Bramall
Attendance:
41,046

  • Comment posted by Pickers72, today at 21:55

    Spurs fan here emery is working wonders with villa 16th when he took over from stevie g and now in the top 5 and unbeaten in 10 matches well done villa

    • Reply posted by ste67, today at 22:09

      ste67 replied:
      Thanks, very gracious.

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 21:55

    Virtually the same squad that was struggling under the inexperienced Gerrard are flying now. Yet again proves what a difference a good coach/manager can make. Good to see a big club like Villa back at the right end of the table.

    • Reply posted by RedBaron, today at 22:29

      RedBaron replied:
      Amazing what happens when players it’s influence like Mings aren’t trying to get the manager sacked. I’ve still not forgotten that own goal earlier in the season.

  • Comment posted by Clive, today at 21:49

    Villa can only keep going and worry about others later. Just like to say the table looks great, fifth position. Oh how Stevie G’s reign was a nightmare, Unai is fantastic and he has the whole team playing his way.

  • Comment posted by MattNR, today at 21:44

    And its Hi Ho ASTON VILLA!!

  • Comment posted by highbury81, today at 21:50

    5 home wins on the bounce, no goals conceded.
    Can I date to dream that we’re starting to rebuild Fortress Villa Park?
    10 home wins in a top flight season has been a rare beast in the last decade and a half, so this is an enormous step in the right direction.
    Thanks Unai. Doing a great job
    UTV

    • Reply posted by highbury81, today at 21:55

      highbury81 replied:
      That’ll be “dare to dream”. Don’t need a date, happily married, thanks 😊

  • Comment posted by SuperFrankLampard, today at 22:02

    What a turnaround to the season, well done Villa. Truly happy for you all 👍 from a non supporter

  • Comment posted by Big Mal, today at 21:58

    If you employ a top proven manager rather than an unproven manager who happened to be good at football, great things can happen

    • Reply posted by Elite, today at 22:04

      Elite replied:
      Except at Spurs.

  • Comment posted by REGGIEBREW, today at 21:51

    So proud of the whole Villa team, points makes prizes and the prize is Europe UTV 👍

  • Comment posted by Rotterdam82, today at 21:46

    Incredible Unai, simple as that.UTV.

  • Comment posted by Lord Hill, today at 22:04

    Well done, Villa - what an achievement after such a poor start. Fascinating to wonder where they might be now if "top manager" Steven Gerard hadn't cost them so dearly. Bizarre that people keep employing him and Lampard, both proven to have zero ability in a managerial role.

    • Reply posted by Elite, today at 22:10

      Elite replied:
      Agreed although SG did really well at Rangers and had no failures on his record before Villa so he might come good in time if willing to cut his teeth in the Championship and learn that hard work is as important as flair.

  • Comment posted by craiginbrum, today at 21:44

    These are the games we used to lose. We now are winning them. If Emery had been our Manager from day 1 of this season, we'd now probably be in the top four.

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 21:46

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      You still could(mathematically). You have to be perfect, but why not your lot.

  • Comment posted by highbury81, today at 21:46

    10 unbeaten and I should be happy with that ( I am), but if I were to be critical, that was a pretty lacklustre display. Too ponderous in possession both halves and allowed Fulham back into in the second. Should have put it to bed early doors and then been totally comfortable from there on.
    That said - Happy Days.

    • Reply posted by Yasuaki, today at 21:48

      Yasuaki replied:
      The reality is that winning ugly was something we were very bad at before Emery. I'll take some ugly wins along the way.

  • Comment posted by Sterdles, today at 21:54

    Congrats on 4pts for Villa with 2 lacklustre performances from our creative duo. Hopefully Ramsey and Buendia are saving it for the weekend!

    • Reply posted by Yasuaki, today at 22:08

      Yasuaki replied:
      I think we also miss Cash and Kamara. Maybe Bailey too, thinking about it, since he has those moments of flair. It's not a solution but if they were available it might spark things up a bit.

  • Comment posted by highbury81, today at 22:01

    Aside from the game being a bore fest, anyone else think the BT commentary was dreadful. Full of the usual drab remarks, no insight, trotting out same old platitudes and rehashed facts.
    Come on BT, you can do better than that.

    • Reply posted by Kevlar118, today at 22:08

      Kevlar118 replied:
      I wish commentators would just talk about what’s happening. For many it’s just like a school “show and tell” session where they bang on about all the facts they learnt whilst doing their homework before the match.

  • Comment posted by Filthy , today at 21:51

    Not our best performance recently but now finding a way to win when we don't play well. A few matches ago I was looking forward to building on this next season but now we might even get European football this season - what a turnaround!

  • Comment posted by spartan gooner, today at 21:48

    Come on Villa, make that top 4!
    Your manager is being justified and I'm glad.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:01

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      You are 5 points behind Newcastle and Man utd and have played 2 and 3 games more than them. You need snookers!!!

  • Comment posted by trewo, today at 21:42

    Surely, Gareth Southgate must now pick Tyrone Mings.

    • Reply posted by Rayza, today at 21:54

      Rayza replied:
      and Konsa. We are looking so solid now and with the best keeper in the world!

  • Comment posted by Chesh78 , today at 21:45

    I honestly can't help wondering where we'd be if Gerrard had been binned sooner. Emery has done an amazing job, and I can't wait to see what business Villa get up to in the summer. UTV!

    • Reply posted by Sterdles, today at 21:55

      Sterdles replied:
      We dropped 12 easy points with Gerrard