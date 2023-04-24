Last updated on .From the section Premier League

World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez felt too unwell to play in the second half of Villa's game away to Brentford on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa are hopeful that goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who was substituted at half-time on Saturday because of a stomach virus, will be fit to play.

They remain without injured quartet Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara, Philippe Coutinho and Leon Bailey.

Fulham loanee Daniel James is available, having been ineligible to face his parent club Leeds United at the weekend.

Top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic is still serving an eight-match suspension.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa's solitary defeat in their past 18 league games at home to Fulham came on 5 April 2014 (W10, D7).

Fulham won this season's reverse fixture 3-0, with Steven Gerrard subsequently sacked as Aston Villa head coach on the same night.

The Cottagers can beat Villa home and away in a top-flight season for only the third time, having done so in 1962-63 and 2013-14.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are unbeaten in nine league games, taking 23 points out of a possible 27 and keeping six clean sheets.

It's the club's longest Premier League sequence without defeat since a run of 10 from May to October 2011.

They could win five consecutive top-flight matches at Villa Park for the first time since May to September 1998, while they last did so without conceding between March-April 1983.

The Villans have scored in all 19 Premier League fixtures under Unai Emery, the longest streak from the start of a manager's tenure in the competition's history.

Ollie Watkins has scored 11 times in 13 league appearances and needs one goal to become the first Villa player to reach 15 in a top-flight season since Christian Benteke a decade ago.

Fulham

Fulham are vying for an outright club record seventh top-flight away victory in a season. Their current tally of six was also achieved in 1960-61 and 1962-63.

They need one win to equal the club record of 14 in a Premier League season, set four times.

The Cottagers have earned successive league victories, directly following a five-match losing streak in all competitions.

Fulham are one of only two sides with a 100% winning record in midweek Premier League fixtures this season. They have four victories, one fewer than Manchester City.

Harry Wilson has scored in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since his first two appearances in the division in August 2019.

