Match ends, Leeds United 1, Leicester City 1.
Substitute Jamie Vardy scored a late equaliser to salvage a Premier League point for Leicester City at Leeds United, keeping both sides firmly in trouble.
Vardy slotted home a cool finish in the 80th minute from James Maddison's pass and the former England striker then thought he had won it when converting from close range, but it was ruled out for offside.
Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra opened the scoring in the first half with a header at the back post from Jack Harrison's pin-point cross, but the hosts could not hold on.
The draw leaves Leicester firmly in trouble, only out of the bottom three on goal difference, and they will drop into the relegation places if Everton avoid defeat against Newcastle on Thursday, while Leeds are a further point ahead.
The Foxes thought they had taken the lead inside the opening 10 minutes but Youri Tielemans' thunderous finish was ruled out by VAR as Boubacary Soumare was ruled to be offside in the build-up.
Dean Smith's side were chasing the game in the second half but were frustrated by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who twice denied Kelechi Iheanacho, before Vardy popped with the leveller.
Leeds should have won it in the final minute but striker Patrick Bamford somehow scuffed wide from close range from a couple of yards out.
- Reaction from Tuesday's Premier League action
- How did you rate Leeds' performance? Have your say here
- What did you make of Leicester's display? Send us your views here
Leeds miss out on crucial victory
This was a contest between two out-of-form teams who are scrapping to preserve their top-flight status and both sides left Elland Road having to be content with a point.
Roared on by raucous home crowd, Leeds outmuscled their opponents for much of the game by snapping into tackles and their aggression was evident with four players picking up bookings.
Sinisterra put them in front with a well-taken header but they failed to push forward in the second period and were punished by Vardy.
The result ended a sequence of three consecutive defeats for Leeds, but Javi Gracia's men missed out on going four points clear of the drop zone.
Leeds went in search of the winner in injury time and came agonisingly close but Marc Roca's flicked header was superbly kept out by an acrobatic save from Daniel Iversen, before Bamford's glaring miss.
Leicester's leaky defence
Leicester picked up a pivotal win over Wolves at the weekend - their first in nine games - but they failed to back up that showing in West Yorkshire.
They struggled to create chances in the final third and it took until Kelechi Iheanacho's drive from long range in the 73rd minute for their first shot on target.
Leeds keeper Meslier also kept out a dinked effort from the Nigerian striker but could do nothing about veteran front man Vardy calmly stroking in his first goal since December.
Leicester's lack of cutting edge in front of goal is not helped by a porous defence that has conceded in 18 consecutive games, and they are the only side in Europe's top five leagues without a clean sheet since the World Cup.
Leeds next face Bournemouth on Sunday while Leicester host 18th-placed Everton the following day.
Player of the match
VardyJamie Vardy
Leeds United
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number23Player nameSinisterraAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number3Player nameFirpoAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number10Player nameSummervilleAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number28Player nameMcKennieAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number8Player nameRocaAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number6Player nameCooperAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number7Player nameAaronsonAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number9Player nameBamfordAverage rating
4.96
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number20Player nameDakaAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number26Player namePraetAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number4Player nameSöyüncüAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number31Player nameIversenAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number3Player nameFaesAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number16Player nameKristiansenAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number37Player nameTetêAverage rating
4.79
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 2AylingBooked at 41mins
- 5Koch
- 6CooperBooked at 60mins
- 3Firpo
- 28McKennie
- 8RocaBooked at 53mins
- 11Harrison
- 19RodrigoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAaronsonat 68'minutes
- 23SinisterraSubstituted forSummervilleat 32'minutes
- 9Bamford
Substitutes
- 4Forshaw
- 7Aaronson
- 10Summerville
- 21Struijk
- 22Robles
- 24Rutter
- 25Kristensen
- 29Gnonto
- 42Greenwood
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Iversen
- 27Castagne
- 3Faes
- 4Söyüncü
- 16Kristiansen
- 8TielemansBooked at 67mins
- 42SoumaréBooked at 52mins
- 37TetêSubstituted forVardyat 70'minutes
- 10Maddison
- 7BarnesSubstituted forDakaat 70'minutes
- 14IheanachoSubstituted forPraetat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ward
- 9Vardy
- 15Souttar
- 18Amartey
- 20Daka
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 24Mendy
- 25Ndidi
- 26Praet
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 36,666
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Leicester City 1.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jack Harrison.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dennis Praet (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patson Daka.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
Post update
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United).
Post update
Offside, Leeds United. Marc Roca tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Leicester City. Dennis Praet tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).
Post update
Weston McKennie (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marc Roca following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marc Roca (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Daniel Iversen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Roca with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marc Roca (Leeds United) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Victor Kristiansen (Leicester City).
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
For some reason Aaronson gets infinitely more playing time for Leeds
Almost as if manager wants us to go down
Surely not
4 yards out.
Also Bamford, what can you say?
He is the worst striker on the planet.