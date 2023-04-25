Close menu
LeedsLeeds United1LeicesterLeicester City1

Leeds 1-1 Leicester: Luis Sinisterra and Jamie Vardy score

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Elland Road

Luis Sinisterra scores for Leeds
Luis Sinisterra has now scored three goals in his past five games for Leeds

Substitute Jamie Vardy scored a late equaliser to salvage a Premier League point for Leicester City at Leeds United, keeping both sides firmly in trouble.

Vardy slotted home a cool finish in the 80th minute from James Maddison's pass and the former England striker then thought he had won it when converting from close range, but it was ruled out for offside.

Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra opened the scoring in the first half with a header at the back post from Jack Harrison's pin-point cross, but the hosts could not hold on.

The draw leaves Leicester firmly in trouble, only out of the bottom three on goal difference, and they will drop into the relegation places if Everton avoid defeat against Newcastle on Thursday, while Leeds are a further point ahead.

The Foxes thought they had taken the lead inside the opening 10 minutes but Youri Tielemans' thunderous finish was ruled out by VAR as Boubacary Soumare was ruled to be offside in the build-up.

Dean Smith's side were chasing the game in the second half but were frustrated by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who twice denied Kelechi Iheanacho, before Vardy popped with the leveller.

Leeds should have won it in the final minute but striker Patrick Bamford somehow scuffed wide from close range from a couple of yards out.

Leeds miss out on crucial victory

This was a contest between two out-of-form teams who are scrapping to preserve their top-flight status and both sides left Elland Road having to be content with a point.

Roared on by raucous home crowd, Leeds outmuscled their opponents for much of the game by snapping into tackles and their aggression was evident with four players picking up bookings.

Sinisterra put them in front with a well-taken header but they failed to push forward in the second period and were punished by Vardy.

The result ended a sequence of three consecutive defeats for Leeds, but Javi Gracia's men missed out on going four points clear of the drop zone.

Leeds went in search of the winner in injury time and came agonisingly close but Marc Roca's flicked header was superbly kept out by an acrobatic save from Daniel Iversen, before Bamford's glaring miss.

Leicester's leaky defence

Leicester picked up a pivotal win over Wolves at the weekend - their first in nine games - but they failed to back up that showing in West Yorkshire.

They struggled to create chances in the final third and it took until Kelechi Iheanacho's drive from long range in the 73rd minute for their first shot on target.

Leeds keeper Meslier also kept out a dinked effort from the Nigerian striker but could do nothing about veteran front man Vardy calmly stroking in his first goal since December.

Leicester's lack of cutting edge in front of goal is not helped by a porous defence that has conceded in 18 consecutive games, and they are the only side in Europe's top five leagues without a clean sheet since the World Cup.

Leeds next face Bournemouth on Sunday while Leicester host 18th-placed Everton the following day.

Player of the match

VardyJamie Vardy

with an average of 7.02

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2AylingBooked at 41mins
  • 5Koch
  • 6CooperBooked at 60mins
  • 3Firpo
  • 28McKennie
  • 8RocaBooked at 53mins
  • 11Harrison
  • 19RodrigoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAaronsonat 68'minutes
  • 23SinisterraSubstituted forSummervilleat 32'minutes
  • 9Bamford

Substitutes

  • 4Forshaw
  • 7Aaronson
  • 10Summerville
  • 21Struijk
  • 22Robles
  • 24Rutter
  • 25Kristensen
  • 29Gnonto
  • 42Greenwood

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Iversen
  • 27Castagne
  • 3Faes
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 16Kristiansen
  • 8TielemansBooked at 67mins
  • 42SoumaréBooked at 52mins
  • 37TetêSubstituted forVardyat 70'minutes
  • 10Maddison
  • 7BarnesSubstituted forDakaat 70'minutes
  • 14IheanachoSubstituted forPraetat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ward
  • 9Vardy
  • 15Souttar
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Daka
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 24Mendy
  • 25Ndidi
  • 26Praet
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
36,666

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home13
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 1, Leicester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Leicester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jack Harrison.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dennis Praet (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patson Daka.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.

  7. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Leeds United. Marc Roca tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Dennis Praet tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).

  12. Post update

    Weston McKennie (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marc Roca following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marc Roca (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Daniel Iversen.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Roca with a through ball.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marc Roca (Leeds United) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Victor Kristiansen (Leicester City).

Comments

Join the conversation

457 comments

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 21:59

    Gnonto starts for Italy
    For some reason Aaronson gets infinitely more playing time for Leeds
    Almost as if manager wants us to go down
    Surely not

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 22:03

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      Sounds like he's the Spanish Southgate, playing players who are crap but leave the good ones out. Maguire and Kalvin Phillips on the England team spring to mind immediately.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:59

    SICK of Bamford.
    4 yards out.

    • Reply posted by littleEck, today at 22:08

      littleEck replied:
      He was off, anyway

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 21:58

    Neutral fan here , thoroughly enjoyed that game of football . Two teams giving their all in the end . Point a piece the fair result , Leeds first half Leicester second.

    • Reply posted by know your rights, today at 22:51

      know your rights replied:
      Yeah.
      Defending is so over rated.

  • Comment posted by jamesy pp, today at 22:05

    Gnoto must be in the bad books, makes no sense why he ain’t playing!!!

    • Reply posted by LilNige, today at 22:08

      LilNige replied:
      I think he has probably told Leeds he wants out he is far too good for us. In all honesty I can't blame him. Whatever league Leeds end up in next season it will be sale of the century. I think possibly 3-4 players might stay in the first team but most just need to go. The 49er's have a hell of a job on thier hands

  • Comment posted by Mary, today at 22:03

    Can't see Leeds surviving now, it was a must win game, if they can't beat the Fox's who can they beat in the last 5 games, no way we're getting to 36 points now

    • Reply posted by no one, today at 22:06

      no one replied:
      need 37 points - i expect leeds to go down bottom and not return for a very long time which hacks me off as waited a very long time to get back to the premier just to be blown by footballing eeeejits like orta and last 2 pathetic managers marsch and garcia

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:58

    What a miss by Bamford! Just that. What a miss!

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:02

      the peoples poet replied:
      Would Gnonto have missed from 4 yards?
      Sick of Bamford.

  • Comment posted by pj, today at 22:04

    Other than Harrison who is good enough to play for a bottom half Prem club, the rest of the Leeds team once again showed tonight that they aren’t. Whilst I understand you have to play 11 players, so that explains why some of them get picked, I cannot work out, at all, how Aaronson keeps getting game time. Stick a fork in us, we’re done.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:20

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Aaronson is not good enough. Harrison though had a great game and almost won us the game single handed. Bar the challenge for their goal it's the 1st good game Ive seen cooper play well for a while.

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 22:04

    We know for sure now that Gnonto is being held back so he can be sold uninjured in the summer. Leeds United would have to change their entire team to survive another season in the EPL. We're gone. defence and midfield were at absolute panic stations every time Leicester got in Leeds half. Barely a creative bone on the pitch. Bamford???!!, and can someone, ANYONE tell me the purpose of Aaronson?

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:07

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Re Aaronson, it was one hell of a body check on Maddison. Breath taking. Literally.

  • Comment posted by no one, today at 22:04

    yep sack gracia need gnonto and the young guns in - the seniors have been suboptimal all season and not really their fault as they are just not good enough aside from gnonto and wober - and why doesnt this mad manager play gnonto

    • Reply posted by TomS, today at 22:18

      TomS replied:
      Marsch was sacked and what is end result? Less effort by team. They actually played full 90 for him.

  • Comment posted by Mary, today at 21:58

    Leeds are so fragile we almost lost, and a point is not enough.

    Also Bamford, what can you say?

    • Reply posted by Hugh Jarce, today at 22:21

      Hugh Jarce replied:
      I would say Mary that Bamfraud should be made to pay back all the ridiculous amount of money he gets paid/steals. If I performed like that at work I would be sacked immediately- he really beggars belief

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:01

    Is Corporal Jones in the Leeds backline yelling "Don't panic! Don't panic!" every time the opposition attack? Or is it Fraser saying, "We're doomed I tell you. Doomed!"?

    • Reply posted by dnq664aq, today at 22:15

      dnq664aq replied:
      I'm Leeds and gutted but that's funny mate!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:59

    Well that's that. Leeds are down. Utter rubbish yet again. The sooner this shambles of a season is over the better.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:03

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      That"s how many of us at Leicester also feel mate!

  • Comment posted by All the world is a stage , today at 21:58

    Bamford: miss of the season. Can the PL set up a table ranking them?

  • Comment posted by Peter Cushing, today at 21:58

    Patrick Bamford does not care

    He is the worst striker on the planet.

    • Reply posted by Egbert no bacon, today at 21:59

      Egbert no bacon replied:
      No he isnt, that would be Big Hoss at man Utd.

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 21:59

    Bamford scores and Leeds are 4 points clear....

    • Reply posted by warwickgateswhite, today at 22:10

      warwickgateswhite replied:
      Suspect it might have been ruled offside by VAR. Shocking miss, though.