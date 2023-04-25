Newport County v Harrogate Town

NewportNewport County19:45HarrogateHarrogate Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|43
|25
|12
|6
|58
|29
|29
|87
|2
|Northampton
|44
|22
|14
|8
|60
|40
|20
|80
|3
|Stevenage
|43
|21
|13
|9
|57
|39
|18
|76
|4
|Stockport
|44
|21
|12
|11
|61
|36
|25
|75
|5
|Carlisle
|44
|20
|15
|9
|63
|39
|24
|75
|6
|Salford
|44
|21
|9
|14
|69
|51
|18
|72
|7
|Bradford
|43
|19
|15
|9
|56
|38
|18
|72
|8
|Mansfield
|43
|20
|12
|11
|68
|51
|17
|72
|9
|Barrow
|44
|18
|8
|18
|46
|49
|-3
|62
|10
|Swindon
|43
|15
|13
|15
|58
|51
|7
|58
|11
|Tranmere
|44
|15
|12
|17
|44
|46
|-2
|57
|12
|Sutton United
|44
|15
|12
|17
|44
|53
|-9
|57
|13
|Grimsby
|43
|14
|13
|16
|46
|54
|-8
|55
|14
|Newport
|43
|13
|14
|16
|47
|50
|-3
|53
|15
|Gillingham
|44
|13
|13
|18
|34
|47
|-13
|52
|16
|Doncaster
|44
|15
|7
|22
|44
|63
|-19
|52
|17
|Walsall
|44
|11
|18
|15
|44
|48
|-4
|51
|18
|Crewe
|42
|12
|15
|15
|41
|53
|-12
|51
|19
|Colchester
|44
|12
|13
|19
|44
|48
|-4
|49
|20
|Wimbledon
|44
|11
|14
|19
|47
|58
|-11
|47
|21
|Harrogate
|43
|10
|15
|18
|53
|64
|-11
|45
|22
|Crawley
|44
|11
|12
|21
|47
|69
|-22
|45
|23
|Hartlepool
|44
|8
|15
|21
|48
|76
|-28
|39
|24
|Rochdale
|44
|8
|10
|26
|41
|68
|-27
|34
A revealing documentary chronicling the Brazilian football star's life on and off the pitch
The story of how the Hollywood icon was released back into the wild
Simon Reeve's visit to the iconic holiday destination turns into an eye-opening tour of discovery
Dr Bob Nicholson examines the seven men who attempted to kill Queen Victoria
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.