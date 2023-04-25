Close menu
League One
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle19:45Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Venue: Home Park

Plymouth Argyle v Bristol Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth43288776463092
2Ipswich432613490335791
3Sheff Wed442612677374090
4Barnsley432671076383885
5Bolton4321121057332475
6Derby4421121166442275
7Peterborough442341773541973
8Portsmouth4417171058471168
9Wycombe442081657461168
10Lincoln City431320104443159
11Charlton441513166562358
12Fleetwood441415155147457
13Shrewsbury43168195056-656
14Exeter441411196160153
15Bristol Rovers421410185566-1152
16Cheltenham431311194055-1550
17Port Vale441310214565-2049
18Burton421310195578-2349
19MK Dons441110234062-2243
20Oxford Utd43914204154-1341
21Morecambe44914214273-3141
22Cambridge43117253766-2940
23Accrington43911233674-3838
24Forest Green4469293184-5327
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC