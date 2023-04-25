Close menu
Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0BurnleyBurnley1

Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Burnley: Clarets seal Championship title with east Lancashire derby win

By Sophie HurcomBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Burnley celebrate the title
Burnley are returning to the Premier League as champions after one season away

Promoted Burnley finally clinched the Championship title with a win over rivals Blackburn Rovers in the east Lancashire derby at Ewood Park.

Manuel Benson's superb second-half strike broke the deadlock for the Clarets in a feisty match that had a high tempo but saw both sides limited in clear-cut chances in front of goal.

Blackburn created more opportunities, with five shots on target to one from Burnley, as Dom Hyam saw a strike from distance saved and Sammie Szmodics almost flicked the ball inside the near post in stoppage time.

The hosts also had strong penalty shouts waved away in the final few seconds when Callum Brittain's cross appeared to hit Ashley Barnes' arm.

The defeat hits Rovers' chances of reaching the play-offs and leaves them in eighth place, without a win in their past seven league games and outside the top six on goal difference with two games to go.

Since securing promotion back to the Premier League on 7 April, Burnley's charge towards the Championship title stuttered.

They came into the game off the back of two draws and a shock 2-1 defeat by QPR in their last outing, which ended their undefeated record at Turf Moor.

It had looked like nerves might be getting the better of Vincent Kompany's side, who produced no shots on target during a cagey first 45 minutes where both teams struggled in the final third.

Blackburn ended the first half in the ascendancy despite lacking a clinical edge, with Tyrhys Dolan sending a tame shot at Ari Muric and Hyam also seeing a volley from a corner comfortably saved.

Szmodics had a chance to snatch the lead for Rovers shortly after the break, flicking the ball on from close range, but Muric was again able to deal with it.

Kompany started to ring the changes just before the hour mark and it proved worthwhile, with Benson finding the net out of nothing eight minutes after coming on as a substitute to score his 10th league goal of the season.

The Belgian bounded down the right as Burnley broke into Rovers' half, shifting the ball on to his left foot and launching a shot from distance past Aynsley Pears into the far corner.

Szmodics came close to an equaliser deep in stoppage time, sending the ball across the face of goal and almost beyond Muric, but a quick bit of Burnley defending turned the ball behind for a corner.

In the fifth and final minute of stoppage time Barnes then seemed to stretch out his arm to block Brittain's cross but referee Tim Robinson turned down Blackburn's appeals.

Tempers flared after the full-time whistle between some players and both benches, but things calmed down quickly so Burnley could celebrate in front of their 2,000 fans.

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"We are at two different places. Burnley have been in the Premier League and have the parachute money. But we were the best team today.

"They scored a brilliant goal, credit to them. I'm disappointed to concede that after a great performance. But our players kept going to the end.

"We must admit that the way we played was excellent at a high level against the best team in the league. Before they scored we were dominant in the second half."

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Pears
  • 11Rankin-CostelloBooked at 47mins
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 3PickeringBooked at 62minsSubstituted forBrittainat 74'minutes
  • 27TravisSubstituted forLeonardat 85'minutes
  • 36Wharton
  • 19HedgesSubstituted forThomasat 74'minutes
  • 8SzmodicsBooked at 70mins
  • 22Brereton
  • 10DolanSubstituted forDackat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kaminski
  • 2Brittain
  • 14Thomas
  • 23Dack
  • 30Garrett
  • 33Phillips
  • 38Leonard

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49MuricBooked at 82mins
  • 14Roberts
  • 28Al Dakhil
  • 3Taylor
  • 29MaatsenBooked at 57minsSubstituted forHarwood-Bellisat 90+5'minutes
  • 8BrownhillBooked at 35mins
  • 24CullenBooked at 53mins
  • 22da SilvaSubstituted forManuelat 58'minutes
  • 7GudmundssonSubstituted forCorkat 58'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 19ZarourySubstituted forRodríguezat 90+5'minutes
  • 10Barnes

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 12Foster
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 17Manuel
  • 45Obafemi
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
18,166

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Burnley 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Burnley 1.

  3. Post update

    Benson Manuel (Burnley) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left. Assisted by Ashley Barnes following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Taylor Harwood-Bellis replaces Ian Maatsen.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Jay Rodríguez replaces Anass Zaroury.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Hayden Carter.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Benson Manuel (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Cullen.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Hayden Carter.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anass Zaroury (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Barnes with a headed pass.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Adam Wharton tries a through ball, but Sorba Thomas is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Harry Leonard replaces Lewis Travis.

  14. Booking

    Arijanet Muric (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).

  18. Post update

    Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Benson Manuel (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.

Comments

Join the conversation

127 comments

  • Comment posted by Philip Taylor, today at 22:26

    Wasn't always pretty tonight but I'm still a very proud Claret. To win the Championship after relegation and a complete rebuild of the squad and a new manager is a wonderful achievement.

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 22:26

    Well done Burnley from a Luton fan. By far the best team in the division this season. Hopefully we'll see you next season.

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 22:58

      Tim replied:
      As a Claret nearer Luton than Burnley, and recent FA history for you, I really do wish you the best - look forward to playing you next season

  • Comment posted by makem, today at 22:22

    Congratulations to the most consistent team in the league this season, well deserved title

  • Comment posted by roy, today at 22:17

    Congratulations to Burnley,Kompany done a great job,hope my club the Blades will join you

    • Reply posted by ian, today at 22:19

      ian replied:
      You will.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 22:13

    I can't imagine anything ever feeling better, than winning a trophy at the home of your bitter rivals. Brilliant.

    • Reply posted by Jay-RM, today at 22:30

      Jay-RM replied:
      Winning the Champions League is much better to be honest.

      In the end nobody with any football standards really cares about beating Blackburn.

      It will be interesting to see if Kompany is PL level coach.

  • Comment posted by Simon , today at 22:36

    As much as it pains me as a Blackburn fan, great consistent season, fantastic winning goals and worthy champions, I may need a strong drink after that!

    • Reply posted by dowlass, today at 22:40

      dowlass replied:
      Thanks! You deserve to be bought a drink for that!
      You were all over us this evening, we've gone right nervy last few games. But crawled over the line in the end! Cheers.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:19

    To simultaneously be crowned champions and kick our eternal enemy out of a playoff spot is about as good as it gets. Sorry Blackburn, but hey.

    • Reply posted by dAMOb, today at 22:24

      dAMOb replied:
      Literally the best thing ever

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 22:20

    Some goal!

    • Reply posted by rp, today at 22:27

      rp replied:
      Oneof the few bits of class in the match. Pity he didn't make it 2 at the end.

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 22:20

    Many many congratulations to Burnley football club on winning the championship. You thoroughly deserved it. You have been the best team in the league by a country mile. You will easily stay up next season. Well played Burnley. You are the best team in Lancashire. From a lifelong Wigan, Preston, Blackpool and Blackburn fan. 😃

  • Comment posted by Burnley Mick, today at 22:19

    What a brilliant and beautiful way to clinch the title. Hard fought game and Burnley definitely deserved it in the end. Champions. 😁😁😁

  • Comment posted by Press on, today at 22:12

    Blackburn love their handballs. Congrats Burnley !

    • Reply posted by Stevie Weevy, today at 22:19

      Stevie Weevy replied:
      Barnes plays for Burnley 🤚🏻 ⚽️

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 22:08

    CHAMPIONS AT DEADWOOD 🏆🥇

  • Comment posted by DonaldTrumpsWig, today at 22:22

    Kenny Dogleash, Jack Walker, Tim Sherwood, Carl Fogerty, Jack Monkey Feet Straw, Renee Bradshaw from Coronation street and not forgetting Fatty Dunn, your boys took one hell of a beating (twice) and have Luton and Millwall next

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:17

    Well done Burnley you were by far the best team in the division no one could touch you and that’s hard to say as a true Blackburn supporter but hey oh you deserve it here’s hoping we can follow you next season into the promised land wel done!.

    • Reply posted by judith, today at 22:33

      judith replied:
      Burnley fan wishing you the best in the future.

  • Comment posted by dolescum, today at 22:24

    What an embarrassment. 18,000 for what should've been a sell-out in a 31,000 capacity ground. At least the pubs in Blackburn and Burnley will have made a bob or two, but football should be offering fans the chance to watch a match like this live.

    • Reply posted by Stewart52, today at 22:37

      Stewart52 replied:
      Make the prices cheeper

  • Comment posted by rp, today at 22:32

    To all those saying they will be down again next season they said that last time! We will enjoy it while it lasts thank you.

  • Comment posted by Sun1ny, today at 22:37

    Congratulations Burnley, Deserved Champions. 🏆
    You guys can now sit back & watch all the commotions play out for the top & bottom teams.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 22:16

    Etched into the memory of Blackburn fans..the day burnley won a trophy at deadwood 🤸🥳💥🎈🎉🎖🏆

    • Reply posted by CovCityKid, today at 22:23

      CovCityKid replied:
      Were they as silent as they were against us last Wednesday? Embarrassing fanbase.

  • Comment posted by Red Beetle Red Polo Red Golf, today at 22:21

    Congratulations Burnley from a Sunderland supporter.

    Blackburn don't worry about Boro or Luton.

    The side that finishes 5th or 6th will win the play offs and you stand as much chance as Coventry,Millwall and ourselves.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 22:25

      Andrew replied:
      They won't be in the play offs 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 22:10

    Their on merit, and at a local ground to boot. Congratulations Burnley.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 25th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley442714382344895
2Sheff Utd422571065362982
3Luton442115856381878
4Middlesbrough442281483542974
5Coventry4417151255451066
6Sunderland4417141363531065
7Millwall441811155144765
8Blackburn44198174750-365
9West Brom431712145547863
10Preston441712154452-863
11Norwich441711165651562
12Swansea441711166461362
13Watford441514155251159
14Bristol City441414165254-256
15Hull441414165060-1056
16Stoke441411195551453
17Birmingham441411194654-853
18QPR441211214369-2647
19Rotherham431016174758-1146
20Cardiff431210213852-1446
21Huddersfield431111214261-1944
22Reading441310214565-2043
23Blackpool441011234569-2441
24Wigan441013213764-2740
View full Championship table

