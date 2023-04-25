Blackburn Rovers v Burnley

BlackburnBlackburn Rovers20:00BurnleyBurnley
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|43
|26
|14
|3
|81
|34
|47
|92
|2
|Sheff Utd
|42
|25
|7
|10
|65
|36
|29
|82
|3
|Luton
|44
|21
|15
|8
|56
|38
|18
|78
|4
|Middlesbrough
|44
|22
|8
|14
|83
|54
|29
|74
|5
|Coventry
|44
|17
|15
|12
|55
|45
|10
|66
|6
|Sunderland
|44
|17
|14
|13
|63
|53
|10
|65
|7
|Millwall
|44
|18
|11
|15
|51
|44
|7
|65
|8
|Blackburn
|43
|19
|8
|16
|47
|49
|-2
|65
|9
|West Brom
|43
|17
|12
|14
|55
|47
|8
|63
|10
|Preston
|44
|17
|12
|15
|44
|52
|-8
|63
|11
|Norwich
|44
|17
|11
|16
|56
|51
|5
|62
|12
|Swansea
|44
|17
|11
|16
|64
|61
|3
|62
|13
|Watford
|44
|15
|14
|15
|52
|51
|1
|59
|14
|Bristol City
|44
|14
|14
|16
|52
|54
|-2
|56
|15
|Hull
|44
|14
|14
|16
|50
|60
|-10
|56
|16
|Stoke
|44
|14
|11
|19
|55
|51
|4
|53
|17
|Birmingham
|44
|14
|11
|19
|46
|54
|-8
|53
|18
|QPR
|44
|12
|11
|21
|43
|69
|-26
|47
|19
|Rotherham
|43
|10
|16
|17
|47
|58
|-11
|46
|20
|Cardiff
|43
|12
|10
|21
|38
|52
|-14
|46
|21
|Huddersfield
|43
|11
|11
|21
|42
|61
|-19
|44
|22
|Reading
|44
|13
|10
|21
|45
|65
|-20
|43
|23
|Blackpool
|44
|10
|11
|23
|45
|69
|-24
|41
|24
|Wigan
|44
|10
|13
|21
|37
|64
|-27
|40
A revealing documentary chronicling the Brazilian football star's life on and off the pitch
The story of how the Hollywood icon was released back into the wild
Simon Reeve's visit to the iconic holiday destination turns into an eye-opening tour of discovery
Dr Bob Nicholson examines the seven men who attempted to kill Queen Victoria