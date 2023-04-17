Last updated on .From the section Football

The Argentinian Football Association (AFA) submitted a bit to host the tournament after Indonesia was stripped of the right

Argentina has been chosen to host the Under-20 World Cup after Fifa stripped Indonesia of its right to stage the tournament.

The Argentinian Football Association (AFA) bid for the tournament after the official draw for the tournament, which was to be held in Bali, was cancelled.

Bali's governor Wayan Koster refused to host the Israel team.

The draw will now take place in Zurich, with the Under-20 World Cup set to take place from 20 May to 11 June.

Indonesia does not have any formal diplomatic ties with Israel and protesters recently held marches demanding Israel be stopped from competing in the tournament, in support of Palestine.

Indonesia was awarded hosting rights in 2019, before Israel qualified for the tournament. England's Under-20 team is set to compete.

"Fifa is delighted to announce that this year's edition of the U-20 World Cup will take place in Argentina, as the home of the world champions opens its doors to the tomorrow's superstars of world football," said Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

"Having this year's edition taking place in a country that lives and breathes football will be a tremendous inspiration for the stars of tomorrow."