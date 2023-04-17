Scott Agnew: Stranraer appoint manager who inflicted 8-0 defeat
Scott Agnew has joined Stranraer as manager two days after his East Fife side beat the Stair Park outfit 8-0.
Former Stranraer captain Agnew, 35, replaces Jamie Hamill with the Blues and his first game in charge will be at home to Elgin City on Saturday.
The Scottish League 2 team are seventh in their division.
Stranraer thanked East Fife "for their co-operation and assistance in allowing Stranraer FC to make an expedient appointment".
"Scott has a wealth of experience as an assistant at Airdrieonians, Raith Rovers and most recently East Fife, and has been highly sought after by a number of clubs who have been on the search for a new manager," Stranraer said.
Agnew joined East Fife as player-coach in January.
Hamill and assistant Darryl Duffy mutually parted ways with Stranraer on Sunday, with the former having been in in charged since 2021.