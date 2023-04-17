Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Julian Nagelsmann won the Bundesliga title in his only full season as Bayern Munich manager

Chelsea have held talks with Julian Nagelsmann as part of their search for a new manager.

The German was sacked by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in March after less than two years in charge.

BBC Sport understands Chelsea do not yet have a preferred option to replace Graham Potter, who was sacked in April.

Despite holding talks with Nagelsmann, 35, the process to find a new manager is ongoing - with Luis Enrique also reportedly of interest external-link to Chelsea.

Potter left Stamford Bridge less than seven months after leaving Brighton & Hove Albion to replace Thomas Tuchel.

Nagelsmann, one of the highest-rated young coaches in the game, has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur. external-link

He worked with Chelsea sporting director Laurence Stewart and technical director Christopher Vivell while he was in charge at RB Leipzig.

Nagelsmann is regarded as one of the game's brightest managerial talents, having taking charge of Hoffenheim aged just 28 before moving to RB Lepizig, whom he led to the Champions League semi-finals.

He then joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in 2021, winning the league title in his first season alongside two German Supercups.

Bayern, who appointed Tuchel after sacking Nagelsmann, have made an approach for Chelsea first-team coach Anthony Barry and negotiations continue between the clubs.