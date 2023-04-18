Sean McLoughlin: Hull City defender signs new three-year deal
Hull City defender Sean McLoughlin has extended his contract until the end of the 2025-26 season.
The 26-year-old Irishman has made 66 league appearances for the Tigers since joining from Cork City in the summer of 2019.
"Sean's been magnificent. He's grown as a character and become a real leader in the dressing room," boss Liam Rosenior told the club website.
"He's someone I want to build the team around."