Eddie Colquhoun captained Sheffield United to promotion back to the top tier in 1971

Sheffield United legend Eddie Colquhoun has died at the age of 78.

The Scot made 433 appearances in central defence for the Blades between 1968 and 1978.

"He was a real stalwart here and I think the fans could relate to the way he played," boss Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"There'll be a lot of fans at the game [on Tuesday against Bristol City] who will have watched him and he'll have been one of their favourite players."

Colquhoun, who represented Scotland nine times, ended his career in America after leaving Bramall Lane but returned to South Yorkshire after retiring.

His grandson is Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles.