Chelsea v Real Madrid: Can you name players to play for both teams?
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Chelsea face Real Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League quarter-final second leg, hoping to overturn their 2-0 Bernabeu deficit.
The clubs have had many mutual players over the years, including some in both teams currently.
Can you name these 16? As a clue we have told you the years they were at both clubs (including loan spells).
Can you name these players to play for Chelsea and Real Madrid?
