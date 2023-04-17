Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Ben Wilmot has made 80 appearances for Stoke in all competitions

Stoke City defender Ben Wilmot has had his season ended after fracturing his back in Saturday's defeat by West Bromwich Albion.

The 23-year-old left the pitch on a stretcher and was taken to hospital after landing awkwardly.

Stoke boss Alex Neil confirmed Wilmot remains in hospital and added the injury may not require surgery.

Wilmot, who joined the Potters from Watford in June 2021, has made 41 appearances for Stoke this season.