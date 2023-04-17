Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Neil Warnock was Cardiff City manager from 2016 to 2019

Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock is backing his side and ex-club Cardiff City to escape Championship relegation.

The 74-year-old was in charge of the Bluebirds from 2016 to 2019, leading them to Premier League promotion in May 2018 but was unable to keep them up.

Warnock came out of retirement in February 2023 to take over at Huddersfield.

"There'll be ups and downs now... there's a lot of water to go under the bridge," Warnock said.

"Everybody seems to be playing for something so it's just the type of battle and challenge I thrive on really."

Cardiff's 4-1 defeat at promotion-chasing Sheffield United on Saturday left them one place above the drop zone on goal difference only, while Huddersfield's 1-0 reverse at Swansea City sees them just a point better off than the Bluebirds.

The two relegation rivals meet at Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday, 30 April and while Warnock will be willing his side to take all three points, a win would be bitter-sweet at a club he retains real affection for.

"It was fabulous, one of the best times of my life really (at Cardiff)," Warnock said.

"Mehmet Dalman, the chairman, was unbelievable and that's what you need as a manager, you need a good chairman and he was fantastic, and the crowd were [as well].

"Under the circumstances, to beat clubs like Fulham to automatic promotion was something special."

Now Cardiff, like Huddersfield, are battling the prospect of a drop into League One, with Reading, Blackpool and Wigan currently occupying the relegation places, while Queens Park Rangers and Rotherham United - two more former Warnock sides - are also embroiled in the relegation fight.

Warnock added: "I hope everybody survives, I hope Cardiff, ourselves and Rotherham survive. So you know who I want to go down!"