Luke Williams is looking to guide Notts County back into the English Football League after a four-year absence

Boss Luke Williams refuses to let anyone at Notts County "feel sorry for themselves" as they face the prospect of missing out on automatic promotion despite amassing more than 100 points.

Notts beat Woking on Saturday to move to within a point of leaders Wrexham.

But the Welsh side, who overcame Notts 3-2 last week, could go four points clear on Tuesday if they beat Yeovil.

"I prefer we make no excuses and that we're ready for whatever comes our way," Williams said.

"We know it's going to be big and will require people to be in the right frame of mind.

"I don't want anyone feeling sorry for themselves until the final whistle goes on the season, whenever that is."

Williams said facing Woking, who started Saturday third in the National League table, was "a massive game after another massive game" having been beaten by Wrexham just five days earlier.

With Wrexham held to a goalless draw by Barnet on the same day, the race for the title and one automatic promotion spot remains an intense one.

Both are poised to go past the existing record of 105 points in the division.

Whoever finishes second goes into the play-offs as heavy favourites, with a 25-point cushion between second-placed Notts and third spot.

"Of course I'm aware that we can be immaculate in football, be absolutely top and still get nothing," Williams said.

"I know every single thing gets heightened and potentially they can slip into a pitfall of feeling sorry for themselves.

"We have a lot of points and we have had tough moments and we have to still keep going.

"I feel on the edge because this is a really good group - group of players, this group of spectators, fans, fanatics - and this [promotion] is what they deserve."