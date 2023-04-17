Last updated on .From the section Football

Newport Pagnell Town won the FA Vase trophy for the first time in 2022

Newport Pagnell Town have been ordered to play Monday's game against Rothwell Corinthians behind closed doors after discriminatory chanting by some fans.

The club were charged with failing to ensure supporters conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during their FA Vase tie against Atherstone in March.

The Swans won the quarter-final 4-3 on penalties after the game was drawn 2-2.

A club statement said external-link the charge concerned "indecent chants" about the "Travelling Community".

The statement continued: "This coupled with charges received over the past two seasons relating to crowd disturbances, notably concerning pitch invasions, use of flares, homophobic language and obscene chanting from our supporters, has seen the FA Commission impose sanctions against Newport Pagnell."

As well as playing their United Counties League Premier Division South fixture against Rothwell without supporters in attendance, the club also received a "significant fine".

The club statement added: "NPTFC would like to make it clear that we do not condone racist or homophobic behaviour and we fully support the FA's decision.

"We have tried to improve our off-field operations as our fanbase has grown significantly over the past three years; further improvements are now planned to ensure we do everything we can to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future."

Newport Pagnell won the FA Vase last season, beating Littlehampton Town 3-0 in the final, and will attempt to repeat it when they face Ascot United at Wembley on 21 May.

Only three teams have lifted the trophy in successive seasons and the Swans will be bidding to become the first to do so since Whitley Bay, who won it three times in a row from 2009-2011.