Close menu
National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:45BromleyBromley
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium

FC Halifax Town v Bromley

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham4332831094168104
2Notts County44311031113972103
3Chesterfield432391172492378
4Woking4322101168462276
5Barnet432010137364970
6Boreham Wood4318151050351569
7Bromley4317151164511366
8Eastleigh44198175556-165
9Southend431891652411163
10Dag & Red43177195770-1358
11Solihull Moors421512156261157
12Wealdstone421511165167-1656
13Halifax421510174646055
14Oldham431412175763-654
15Altrincham431411186377-1453
16Gateshead421314156060052
17Dorking43157216388-2552
18York441310215260-849
19Maidenhead United441310214661-1549
20Aldershot43139216073-1348
21Torquay431210215472-1846
22Yeovil43719173553-1840
23Scunthorpe44810264782-3534
24Maidstone United44510294395-5225
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC