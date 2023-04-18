Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-2 when the teams met in November

Women's Super League - Manchester United v Arsenal Date: Wednesday, 19 April Venue: Leigh Sports Village Kick-off: 19:15 BST

The Women's Super League's enthralling four-way title race could have more twists and turns on Wednesday when Manchester United host Arsenal in a classic six-pointer.

The Gunners are currently third in the table, but a win would move them level on points with leaders United and they also have a game in hand over their opponents.

But if Manchester United were to win they would go four points clear of second-placed Chelsea, and six clear of Arsenal and Manchester City, heaping the pressure back on to their rivals with games quickly running out.

So how have the top four performed when they have been pitted against each other this season? BBC Sport takes a closer look.

Which team fares best against top-four rivals?

PPG = average points per game

Unsurprisingly, WSL defending champions Chelsea, going for their fourth successive league title, have the edge in these crucial matches against their title rivals this season.

Their only defeat came when they suffered their first league loss to Manchester City since 2017. It is also fresh in their minds, occurring on 26 March in their most recent meeting with a challenger.

Current leaders Manchester United's only win so far came against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium - when they produced an amazing comeback to win 3-2 with a stoppage-time winner from Alessia Russo.

Late goals have been costly for the Gunners in their four matches, with the two goals they conceded at home to Manchester United and one against Chelsea in a 1-1 draw meaning five points slipped through their grasp.

Manchester City have prospered on home soil, taking crucial points off all of their top-four rivals with victories over Chelsea and Arsenal and a draw with United, enabling them to keep in touch in the title race. But away from home is a different story, having lost to both Chelsea and Arsenal.

How does this compare with last season?

PPG = average points per game

Emma Hayes' side led the way as well last season but they were only a point better off than their nearest title rivals Arsenal, who they pipped to the WSL title by a point.

Manchester City and Manchester United, who ended the season third and fourth respectively, produced just one win between them - and that came against each other, with City claiming local bragging rights courtesy of a 1-0 win at home.

The disparity in goal differences in the matches between the sides highlights the size of the gap between the teams in the last campaign. Chelsea hit four or more goals on three occasions, including a 6-1 win at United, while Arsenal's triumphs included a 5-0 thrashing of City.

Which fixtures are still to come?

*Subject to date change for TV transmission

After Wednesday's match between Manchester United and Arsenal, all eyes turn to the the penultimate weekend of the WSL season which looks a tantalising prospect.

Two head-to-heads between the top four will be taking place, and if that wasn't enough, they will both be in the feisty surroundings of a local derby.

The reverse fixtures earlier in the season ended with everyone taking a point. Sam Kerr scored an 89th-minute equaliser to rescue a draw for Chelsea at the Emirates in January, while City came from behind to draw 1-1 with United at Etihad Stadium in December.

The matches will come a week after United and Chelsea meet in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley on 14 May, so one will be flying high from having collected their first silverware of the season.

Both London clubs also face midweek WSL fixtures away from home four days before what could be the pivotal weekend in the title race. City, on the other hand, won't have played for two weeks.