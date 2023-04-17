McLaughlin played for Coleraine and Institute in the Irish Premiership

Paddy McLaughlin has quit as manager of Irish Premiership club Cliftonville.

The Reds announced on Monday night that McLaughlin has stepped down and that they will "announce interim arrangements in due course".

The north Belfast outfit have won the League Cup and County Antrim Shield since the 43-year-old replaced Barry Gray in 2019.

Reports have linked McLaughlin with a return to hometown club Derry City as manager Ruaidhrí Higgins' assistant.

In their statement, Cliftonville said they "will immediately begin the process to appoint a new manager".

"Cliftonville Football Club can confirm that Paddy McLaughlin has this evening stepped down as manager," the club said.

"All at Solitude thank Paddy for his time at the club, his dedication to the job and the trophy successes he has delivered since his appointment in 2019.

"Having provided a series of memorable highlights and club records in his four years with the Reds, he departs with our sincere gratitude and very best wishes for the future."

As well as the two trophies the former Coleraine and Institute defender delivered for the Reds, McLaughlin also came desperately close to landing their first Irish Premiership title since 2014 last season.

Building on a strong start to the campaign, Cliftonville pushed Linfield all the way in the race for the Gibson Cup, eventually losing out to the then-holders on the final day of the season.

That second-place finish guaranteed Cliftonville European football and the much-needed financial injection that comes with it.

The Reds had been in the top two or three in the table for the majority of the current season and were well in the title race until a major drop in form recently that has seen them pick up just five points from their last seven Premiership matches.

McLaughlin leaves Cliftonville with the club having dropped to fourth place, 15 points behind newly-crowned league champions Larne having lost 3-0 to Glentoran on Saturday in what proved to be his final match.

If his former side are to qualify for European football next season then it its almost certain that they will have to do so through the play-offs, with second-placed Linfield six points ahead of them and with a vastly superior goal difference.